LUXXFOLIO DTC Application Approved

Company Lists on Berlin Exchange and TradeGate

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "LUXXFOLIO") (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (Frankfurt: LUH) (Berlin: LUH) is pleased to announce that its DTC Application has been approved by the Depository, Trust and Clearing Corporation ("DTCC") in the USA in order to become DTC Eligible in the USA. DTCC supports centralized clearing of more than 50 exchanges and equity platforms, which provides greater accessibility and liquidity to investors to trading shares in a company through their electronic network. LUXXFOLIO shares are now available to a much broader audience of American investors whose brokerages have not previously provided access to LUXXFOLIO shares.

In addition, the Company has successfully listed on the Börse Berlin under the symbol "LUH". Börse Berlin enables trading in over 15,000 shares from 82 countries. Also, the trading in the shares are available on the TradeGate Exchange in Germany. The Tradegate Exchange is a securities exchange specialized for private investors. Currently, around 30 trading participants from Germany, Austria and Great Britain are directly or indirectly connected. Around 14,000 securities (shares, ETPs, bonds and investment funds) are tradable. Orders are generally executed in full. The advantages for private investors: no transaction fees and free access to real-time price data and various indices - also via app.

Dean Linden, CEO of LUXXFOLIO commented, "As the regulatory framework continues to move slowly for crypto assets in a number of jurisdictions, we provide investors globally with access to the crypto currency space through participation in our common shares in well-defined regulated marketplaces. Ensuring accessibility for investors around the world to trade in shares of LUXXFOLIO maximizes availability and liquidity for shareholders."

Recent Company Highlights





Estimated Calendar Miner Delivery Dates



Q3 2021: 400 Miners

Q4 2021: 600 Miners

Q1 2022: 600 Miners

Q2 2022: 600 Miners

Q3 2022: 300 Miners

About LUXXFOLIO

LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. is a publicly-traded vertically-integrated digital asset company based in Canada. We operate an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States running off mostly renewable energy with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. LUXXFOLIO provides a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets for the broader capital markets.

Follow us on:

Twitter at LuxxfolioH

The Company diligently posts updates through videos from the official company YouTube channel at: YouTube Channel

Please join the conversation on our LUXXFOLIO Holdings supporter's Telegram group at: https://t.me/Luxxfolio

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipated", "will be", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its hosting operations, miners, and the Company's development of its growth strategy are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiary to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.

For further information: Contact Information: Dean Linden, Chief Executive Officer, Tel: (604) 398-3837, Email: [email protected], www.luxxfolio.com

Related Links

https://www.luxxfolio.com/

