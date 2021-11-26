LUXXFOLIO Closes Acquisition of Ethereum Miner and Crypto Assets

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "LUXXFOLIO") (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF), a vertically-integrated digital asset company, reports that all final conditions have been satisfied and is pleased to announce that it has closed its acquisition of Blackcloud Crypto Investments (the "Seller" or "Blackcloud"), as announced on NR Sept. 7, 2021.

Under the Purchase Agreement, as amended, the Company will now issue 500,003 common shares in exchange for 88 Ethereum mining machines ("Ethereum Miners"), the Seller's Hosting Portable Container, and 52 Ethereum coins. These Miners are expected to mine between 12-15 Ethereum per month.

Ken MacLean, President of LUXX Mining Division commented, "This is an opportunistic acquisition that we believe will have a quick payback under Ethereum's current Proof of Work validation model. Strategically, we view this as a low-risk opportunity to own and manage other digital assets that we believe will lead to other opportunities for LUXXFOLIO".

Ryan Johnson, CEO of Blackcloud commented, "We are excited to have created the opportunity for our shareholders to participate in the growth that the team at LUXXFOLIO is creating and look forward to participating in their continued success into the future."

Recent Company Highlights





Estimated Calendar Miner Delivery Dates





Q4 2021: 190 Miners

Q1 2022: 600 Miners

Q2 2022: 1100 Miners

Q3 2022: 300 Miners

About LUXXFOLIO



LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. is a publicly-traded vertically-integrated digital asset company based in Canada. We operate an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States, powered primarily by renewable energy, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. LUXXFOLIO provides a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets for the broader capital markets.

Follow us on:

Twitter at LuxxfolioH

The Company diligently posts updates through videos from the official company YouTube channel at: YouTube Channel

Please join the conversation on our LUXXFOLIO Holdings supporter's Telegram group at: https://t.me/Luxxfolio

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will be", "expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its hosting operations, miners, hash rate, and the Company's development of its growth strategy are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiary to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.

For further information: Dean Linden, Chief Executive Officer, Tel: (604) 398-3837, Email: [email protected], www.luxxfolio.com