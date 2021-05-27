LUXXFOLIO Announces Closing of Acquisition of 2400 Bitcoin Miners

Q2 2021: 590 Miners

Q3 2021: 300 Miners

Q4 2021: 600 Miners

Q1 2022: 600 Miners

Q2 2022: 600 Miners

Q3 2022: 300 Miners

The financing to purchase the New Miners is an asset backed lending structure (the "ABL") with NYDIG, a leading provider of investment and technology solutions for Bitcoin. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services for institutional bitcoin miners, including equipment procurement and financing, custody, execution, derivatives, hedging and other customized solutions.

Dean Linden, CEO of LUXXFOLIO commented, "With our initial set of miners expected to be delivered in June 2021 and recent hash rate/difficulty declines on the Bitcoin network, we believe we will be well positioned to capitalize on our mining operations."

Recent Company Highlights

LUXXFOLIO recently entered into a definitive agreement to acquire WestBlock Capital Inc. ("WestBlock") which operates a 15 MW mining operation;

The anticipated operating hash power of the Company shortly after closing of the WestBlock transaction is targeted to be 63 PH's;

With the addition of the 2400 New Miners, LUXXFOLIO is targeting Bitcoin production to be approximately 303 PH's by Q3 2022.

CHP Agent Services ("CHP") entered into a participation agreement with NYDIG to acquire a participation interest in connection with the ABL (the "Participation").

CHP, LNI and the Company have certain common directors, officers and insiders. As such, the Participation is a related-party transaction as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Based on Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, the Company is exempt from having to obtain a formal valuation. The Company has also relied upon Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 to be exempt from the minority approval requirement on the basis that neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Participation exceeded 25 per cent of the Company's market capitalization.

It is not anticipated the Participation will have any impact on the Company or its business. As the Participation did not involve either the Company or LNI directly, there was no review or consideration of the transaction prior to CHP's involvement therein.

The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the Participation because the details of it had not been confirmed at that time, and the Company was not directly involved in the transaction.

About LUXXFOLIO



LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. is a growth-oriented, CSE-listed company based in Canada. The Company is a digital infrastructure provider for bitcoin mining and data hosting operations. The Company seeks to utilize blockchain technology to convert unique identifiable assets (UIAs) into fungible digital assets such as Bitcoin and other types of non-fungible digital assets. It provides a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets for the broader capital markets.

For further information: Dean Linden, Chief Executive Officer, Tel: (604) 398-3837, Email: [email protected], www.luxxfolio.com

