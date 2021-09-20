LUXXFOLIO Agrees to Early Delivery of 600 S19J Pro Miners

Accelerates Revenue Generation



VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "LUXXFOLIO") (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (Frankfurt: LUH) is pleased to announce it has accepted early delivery of the 600 Bitmain S19J Pro miners ("Miners") through a swap agreement with a strategic partner. These Miners were scheduled for delivery the latter part of Q3 and Q4 of this year. As of today, 300 of the 600 Miners have arrived with substantially all installed and operating, with 300 remaining enroute to our facility.

Ken MacLean, President of LUXX Mining Division, commented, "This transaction accelerates our revenues by an estimated 45 to 75 days during a time when hash rate difficulty is very attractive for the bitcoin mining industry. With the miner supply chain tightening again, stepping up install timelines is highly accretive and enhances near term cashflow and return on assets."

With this acceleration of Miner deliveries, and taking into account the recently announced Ethereum mining acquisition, the Company projects the current hash rate to increase from 50 PH/s earlier this month to 80 PH/s as of today and in excess of 116 PH/s (BTC Equivalent) by month end. Based on expected difficulty rates and near term installs, it is estimated beginning in October that production rewards of self-mined Bitcoin will be at 20-22 Bitcoin per month and self-mined Ethereum will be at 16-18 Ethereum per month, prior to operations being fully optimized.

Company Highlights

Estimated Calendar Miner Delivery Dates



Q3 2021: 300 Miners

Q4 2021: 300 Miners

Q1 2022: 600 Miners

Q2 2022: 600 Miners

Q3 2022: 300 Miners

About LUXXFOLIO



LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. is a publicly-traded vertically-integrated digital asset company based in Canada. We operate an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States powered primarily by renewable energy with a focus on Bitcoin mining and generating digital assets on the blockchain ecosystem. LUXXFOLIO provides investors with a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets like Bitcoin via the traditional capital markets.

Follow us on:

Twitter at LuxxfolioH

The Company diligently posts updates through videos from the official company YouTube channel at: YouTube Channel

Please join the conversation on our LUXXFOLIO Holdings supporter's Telegram group at: https://t.me/Luxxfolio

www.luxxfolio.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "is targeting" "estimated", "anticipates", "will be", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its hosting operations, miners, and the Company's development of its expansion and growth strategies are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.

For further information: Dean Linden, Chief Executive Officer, Tel: (604) 398-3837, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.luxxfolio.com/

