LUXURY PREMIERE SEATING EXPERIENCE INTRODUCED TO FIVE LANDMARK CINEMAS LOCATIONS ACROSS WESTERN CANADA AND SOUTHERN ONTARIO

Featuring the added luxury and personal space of two or three heated recliner seats with power adjustable headrests, side table and coat hook wrapped in a personal privacy enclosure, Premiere Seats offer guests a significant increase in personal space and a relaxing, disruption-free movie experience. Movie Lovers may purchase their tickets for this premium movie-going experience now at LandmarkCinemas.com for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Air, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, John Wick: Chapter 4, Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Fast X.

"Recliner seating transformed the movie-going experience and now Premiere Seating offers the next level of luxury" said Bill Walker, Chief Executive Officer, Landmark Cinemas. "Featuring more personal space, privacy, and comfort, our Guests truly have the perfect setting for popcorn-munching movie-going occasions."

With this latest move, Landmark Cinemas' Premiere Seating experience will be available in 16 locations across Western Canada and Southern Ontario.

About Landmark Cinemas Canada:

A subsidiary of Kinepolis Group NV, Belgium, Landmark is Canada's second largest motion picture, theatre exhibition company. From a single screen in 1965, today Landmark Cinemas welcomes Movie Lovers to share their love of movies and enjoy a perfect movie-going experience in 39 theatres and 317 screens throughout Western Canada and Ontario. We are connected to the communities we serve, and our Cast and Crew are proud to support Kids Help Phone. As a National Sponsor of the BMO Walk So Kids Can Talk, through promotional support and fundraising initiatives in our theatres, we are committed to support the mental health and well-being of both our youth Guests and Cast & Crew. Landmark's corporate headquarters is in Calgary, Alberta.

