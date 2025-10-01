Luxury Athletic Club 10XTO Elevates Recovery with Peak Performance Contrast Zone

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - 10XTO Athletic Club announces the opening of Contrast Zone , a new sauna, cold plunge, and red light therapy lounge located inside its 90,000-square-foot world-class facilities. Set to open on Saturday, Nov. 8, the refined sanctuary brings together heat, cold, and calm to deliver peak performance, recovery, and renewal. Access to Contrast Zone is available exclusively to 10XTO members and Hotel X Toronto guests who book the Experience Wellness add-on.

10XTO’s Contrast Zone features Canadian wellness brands Saunafin, Kala, and Coldture. (CNW Group/10XTO)

Built in collaboration with Canadian wellness innovators, Contrast Zone offers a self-guided circuit that features a traditional dry Finnish sauna, designed by Saunafin . Chosen for its higher temperature and more substantial contrast effect, the dry Finnish sauna provides deep heat to support cardiovascular health and maximize circulation. Two plunge tubs from Coldture deliver a precise immersion experience: one chilled to 2-3°C for an invigorating reset, and the other held at 9-10°C to provide a gentler entry point.

To extend the benefits of the thermal cycle, Contrast Zone will also feature red light therapy by Kala . This technology stimulates mitochondrial activity, improves circulation, and reduces inflammation, offering an advanced layer of recovery. After cycling through the space, members can unwind in a serene sage-green setting, furnished by Rove Concepts, designed to leave them feeling refreshed.

Already home to world-class tennis courts, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, and a vibrant community, 10XTO is elevating its wellness amenities even further with Contrast Zone, ensuring members can meet all their needs within one elevated destination. To learn more, visit 10XTO.com and follow @10XTO on socials.

About 10XTO

10XTO is a next-generation lifestyle athletic club in the heart of Toronto's Exhibition Grounds. Delivering an unmatched member experience, 10XTO is a destination for like-minded individuals, situated within an architectural structure that offers a modern, sophisticated, and elegant escape from the pressures of everyday life, while inspiring members to reach their full potential. Encased in floor-to-ceiling glass, 10XTO was deliberately designed to bring the outside in, providing breathtaking views of downtown Toronto and Lake Ontario. The club's sprawling 90,000-square-foot facilities offer world-class tennis courts, a state-of-the-art gym, a sports simulator, group fitness classes, Contrast Zone, and much more.

