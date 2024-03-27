Luxurious plantation estate, Strong Hope, listed on Barbados' real estate market

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- A property market gem brimming with development potential has just hit the real estate market in Barbados exclusively listed by Realtors Limited. Strong Hope is a prestigious and idyllic plantation estate nestled in the serene parish of St. Thomas.

This remarkable property boasts unparalleled luxury, offering a rare opportunity for discerning buyers seeking the epitome of Caribbean living or eyeing a savvy business or tourism development opportunity.

Spread across a sprawling land size of 14.5 acres, Strong Hope boasts over half an acre of covered area, featuring many modern and luxurious amenities. Among its impressive features are ten opulent bedrooms, each with its own lavish ensuite bathroom and two powder rooms.

The estate offers many recreational amenities, including a tennis court, private gym, multiple swimming pools, and a private plunge pool on the verandah of the primary bedroom. A 10-person hot tub jacuzzi and a seven-a-side football field elevate the estate's entertainment appeal.

The main house is a masterpiece of Caribbean architecture. It features coral stone construction with marble and hickory wood accents. Its four spacious bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, include three with private verandahs overlooking lush tropical landscapes. A large kitchen with high-end appliances and finishes adds to the allure, while the organic-shaped main pool and bar provide the perfect setting for outdoor gatherings.

Additional accommodation includes a charming cottage and a private standalone residence known as The Barn, offering 3 bedrooms, and a private pool.

The property also features a West Wing that has been converted into a high-end business space, and a Commercial Wing with plans for conversion into a luxurious three-bedroom suite.

For more information about this extraordinary property and to schedule a viewing, interested parties are encouraged to contact Realtors Limited. Price is available upon request.

Contact Information:

Realtors Limited

Telephone: 1-246-537-6930

Website: www.realtorslimited.com

Email: [email protected]

Instagram: @realtors_barbados

Toll-Free Numbers:

United States : 1-800-655-0034

: 1-800-655-0034 Canada : 1-800-330-5791

: 1-800-330-5791 U.K and E.U: 0800014846

Don't miss the opportunity to own a piece of paradise at Strong Hope, where luxury meets Caribbean charm.

About Realtors Limited:

Realtors Limited is a premier real estate agency based in Barbados, specialising in luxury properties across Barbados. With a commitment to exceptional service and unparalleled expertise, Realtors Limited helps clients find their dream home in one of the world's most desirable locations.

SOURCE Realtors Limited