LUXE Brands and Cosmopolitan Launch Eau de Juice, a Juicy Foray Into Fragrance

"In the spirit of Cosmo and our 81 million strong audience of modern young women, Eau de Juice is cheeky, witty, and fun," says Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Jessica Pels. "Fragrance is the busy girl's best secret weapon, and considering the fact that Cosmo readers account for one third of all beauty spending in this country, this is the perfect new extension for our brand."

Available starting today exclusively at Ulta Beauty, the collection of scents are masterfully crafted by renowned perfumers at Firmenich with fresh, modern fragrance blends that are savvy and complex. Celebrating the sweetness and excitement of your juiciest moments, each fragrance within the collection is playfully titled to match a mood: Extra Concentrated, 100% Chilled, Love, Unfiltered and Pure Sugar.

Eau de Juice is a brand experience powered by groundbreaking innovation at all touch points. Beyond the "juice" itself, Cosmopolitan's ethos is captured through the unique patent pending, pop-art inspired packaging. Enlisting the help of Brooklyn based design team POWERSHOVEL, the groundbreaking design for Eau de Juice features four juice boxes, complete with a lip print on the straw, in four Instagrammable shades, from metallic gold to glossy white to soft-touch blue—and, of course, millennial pink.

"As an entrepreneurial company, LUXE Brands prides itself on engaging in strategic and innovative partnerships to connect with consumers around the world in the beauty category," says LUXE Brands CEO, Tony Bajaj of the collaboration. "Our latest venture in business with Hearst Magazines expands our footprint within the industry; we couldn't be more excited to have the legacy and heritage of Cosmopolitan behind us."

"Our vision was to create a brand narrative that is aspirational yet relatable, with a wink of humorous sensibility," notes Chief Marketing Officer of LUXE Brands, Noreen Dodge. "The concept, fragrances and packaging all needed to bring this to life for our consumer."

"It's been said, a women is not fully dressed without her fragrance, so for Eau de Juice we forged the unprecedented collaboration with our talented editors at Cosmopolitan to inspire a range of scents that speak to her every mood and fancy, allowing new opportunities for Cosmo girls of all ages to express their individuality," said Steve Ross, global chief licensing officer and head of brand development for Hearst Magazines. "In LUXE Brands we partnered with an innovative industry leader who brilliantly captured the embodiment of our readers with insightful tone and manner in a fun, playful and whimsical way," he added.

The Eau de Juice Collection of fragrances will be sold exclusively at Ulta Beauty online starting August 1, 2019 and in stores nationwide on August 5, 2019 with the following scents:

Extra Concentrated – Firmenich Perfumer: Ilias Ermenidis

Too much is never enough. For when you're feeling your most over-the-top.

Fragrance Notes

Top: apple, champagne accord

Heart: praline

Base: white patchouli, golden amber

Pure Sugar – Firmenich Perfumer: Clément Gavarry

Why isn't everything pink? For when you're feeling sweet and flirtatious.

Fragrance Notes

Top: wild strawberry, pink grapefruit

Heart: plum blossom, pink pepper

Base: jasmine sambac, praline

100% Chilled – Firmenich Perfumer: Honorine Blanc

Set your status to OOO. For when you're feeling cozy and warm.

Fragrance notes

Top: red berries, bergamot

Heart: orange blossom, coconut water

Base: cashmere woods, musk, sandalwood

Love, Unfiltered - Perfumer: Clément Gavarry

Simple? I don't know her. For when you're feeling like self-love is the best love.

Fragrance Notes

Top: red berries, mandarin

Heart: wild freesia, star jasmine petals

Base: blonde woods, amber

Each 1.7 oz/50 ml Eau de Parfum spray in the Eau de Juice collection will retail for the US suggested retail of $55.00.

This partnership was brokered by IMG, Cosmopolitan's exclusive global licensing representative.

ABOUT LUXE BRANDS

LUXE Brands, Inc. is a global, prestige beauty company dedicated to developing world-class beauty brands that inspire consumers around the world. The company's innovative approach to design, marketing and building brands with a digital first ethos has earned numerous awards around the world. LUXE Brands was awarded Fragrance of the Year in 2019 on behalf of Cloud By Ariana Grande. The full portfolio includes Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Cosmopolitan and Jennifer Lopez.

ABOUT COSMOPOLITIAN

Cosmopolitan is the largest young women's media brand in the world with an audience of 81 million readers. The 2018 National Magazine Award winner delivers the latest news on topics that young women care about including fashion, beauty, entertainment, dating, astrology, politics, and more. Cosmopolitan.com reaches more than 45 million unique users each month, in addition to its 16.5 million social footprint. Cosmopolitan is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company with more than 360 businesses. Hearst Magazines is one of the world's largest publishers of magazine media across all platforms, with print and digital assets reaching a combined audience of 146 million readers and site visitors each month, including over 73 percent of all women and more than three-quarters of millennial women in the country.

ABOUT IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media, operating in more than 30 countries. The company manages some of the world's greatest sports figures and fashion icons; stages hundreds of live events and branded entertainment experiences annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in sports training and league development, as well as marketing, media and licensing for brands, sports organizations and collegiate institutions. IMG is part of the Endeavor (formerly WME | IMG) network.

