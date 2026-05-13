Lush Cosmetics and Animal Alliance of Canada Unite to End the Use of Dogs and Cats in Research

A glass cube displaying hundreds of collars representing the dogs and cats in Ontario research marks the launch of Lush's latest campaign, Paws Off Our Pets, urging Canadians and lawmakers to protect cats and dogs from use in animal testing.

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Lush Cosmetics North America launched a new partnership with Animal Alliance of Canada to end the use of dogs and cats in harmful research and testing, and further education across Canada through the Paws Off Our Pets campaign. While Canada made historic strides in 2023 by banning the use of animal testing for cosmetics, companion animals continue to suffer in labs with virtually no oversight, as Canada remains the only G7 country without federal legislation governing the use of animals in science.

Lush Toronto Stunt (CNW Group/Lush Cosmetics)

This campaign calls on Premiers across Canada to introduce legislation protecting dogs, cats, and all animals from harmful research. Canadians can take action at win.newmode.net/animalalliance/pawsoffourpets and support the campaign through the purchase of the limited-edition Paw Soap, where 75% of the purchase price (minus the taxes) will support Canadian organizations fighting to end animal testing and advance better science.

"These animals are not research tools -- they are companions. Using former pets in experiments is a moral failure, plain and simple. We are hurting them, then throwing them away," says Lia Laskaris, CEO of Animal Alliance of Canada. "Ontario has an opportunity to finally close this cruel pipeline for good by passing meaningful protections that truly keep dogs and cats who are in municipal pounds and shelters from being acquired by researchers."

To mark the campaign launch, Lush brought a one-day pop-up activation to Toronto on May 12, 2026. At the heart of the activation, a striking glass cube showcasing hundreds of pet collars served as a visual representation of the number of cats and dogs used in Ontario research between 2018 and 2022, inviting passersby to pause, reflect, and take action by signing Animal Alliance of Canada's petition.

According to the most recent statistics from the Canadian Council on Animal Care (CCAC), over 77,751 cats and dogs were used for testing, research, and teaching purposes in Canada between 2020 and 2024, and that figure does not include facilities not registered with the CCAC. Humane Society International reports that upwards of 10,000 animals are killed for every new pesticide chemical tested.

Ontario is the only province that legislates the acquisition of pet dogs and cats for research and the only province in Canada where the practice is mandated. Between 2018 and 2022, more than 22,000 dogs and cats were used in Ontario research. Researchers can acquire dogs for as little as $6 and cats for just $2.

In November 2025, the Ontario government tabled Bill 75 to prohibit invasive medical research on dogs and cats. Animal Alliance of Canada, which has been working on this issue for 34 years, is calling for stronger amendments to ensure the legislation lives up to its promise.

"After years of campaigning, we celebrated Canada's ban on cosmetic animal testing in 2023, but our work is far from over," said Seth Laxman, Advocacy and Activism Lead at Lush Cosmetics, North America. "Dogs and cats are still being subjected to painful and often fatal experiments in Canadian labs. This campaign is our commitment to making Canada a global leader in ethical, human-relevant science and to holding governments and research institutions accountable until every companion animal is protected."

This campaign builds on Lush's decades of fighting against animal testing by providing long-term funding to organizations working to end the use of animals in research. The Lush Prize is the largest prize fund in the non-animal testing sector, with six prize categories. Between 2012 and 2024, the Lush Prize has given £2.94 million (~$5.4M CAD) to 140 winners in 36 countries. Lush is proud to sponsor this biannual global prize fund as part of its commitment to replacing animal testing across all industries worldwide.

In conjunction with the campaign launch, Lush is proud to announce that Animal Justice has been named a joint winner of the 2026 Lush Prize Public Awareness Prize, receiving £25,000 in recognition of their groundbreaking campaign to expose and shut down a secret dog lab at St. Joseph's Hospital in London, Ontario.

Animal Justice worked with two whistleblowers to expose cruel experiments on dogs, rodents, and pigs at the hospital. Their strategic partnership with the Investigative Journalism Bureau resulted in front-page coverage across major national newspapers, triggering immediate public and political outrage. Within days, St. Joseph's ceased its dog experiments and agreed to rehome the surviving dogs. The campaign directly led Ontario Premier Doug Ford to announce new legislation and by November 2025, the Ontario government introduced Bill 75 to outlaw invasive medical research on dogs and cats.

About Animal Alliance of Canada

Animal Alliance of Canada is a national organization specializing in legislative and policy advocacy for the protection of animals. For over 30 years, Animal Alliance's work has spanned multiple species and jurisdictions, combining evidence-based research, stakeholder collaboration, and direct engagement with all levels of government to advance humane, effective, and accountable animal protection policy.

Since 1991, Animal Alliance has worked to protect companion animals from use in research, teaching, and testing by collaborating with municipalities, universities, and governments across Canada. They are the leading organization advocating for stronger amendments to Ontario's Bill 75 and for federal legislation governing animal experimentation in Canada. Learn more at animalalliance.ca.

About Lush

Since 1995, Lush has been driven by innovation and its ethics. Creators of pioneering beauty products, one of Lush's most well-known creations is the bath bomb. Invented in 1989 by Lush Co-Founder Mo Constantine in her garden shed, bath bombs have become a global sensation – all hand pressed in Lush's own manufacturing sites across the world, Lush sold over 21.2 million last year.

A beauty company with a campaigning heart, Lush is on a mission to create a product for every need and a cosmetic revolution to save the planet. The ultimate goal is to leave the world 'Lusher than we found it'. In August 2024, Lush reached $100 million in charitable giving, supporting grassroot organizations and activists through multiple programs since 2007. Today, Lush operates in 50 countries with over 850 shops, 38 websites shipping worldwide and a global network of native apps, broadcasting channels and digital communities in over 30 languages.

SOURCE Lush Cosmetics

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