Lupin Announces the Approval of Diazepam Injection, USP in the United States

MUMBAI, India, and NAPLES, Fla., July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Global pharmaceutical leader Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) today announced that it has received approval under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Diazepam Injection USP, 10 mg/2 mL (5 mg/mL), Single-Dose Prefilled Syringes.

The U.S. FDA has approved Lupin's Diazepam Injection USP, 10 mg/2 mL (5 mg/mL), Single-Dose Prefilled Syringes as bioequivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD) Valium® Injection 10 mg/2 mL (5 mg/mL) of Hoffman-LaRoche, Inc. and is indicated for the management of anxiety disorders or for the short-term relief of the symptoms of anxiety.

Diazepam Injection USP, 10 mg/2 mL (5 mg/mL), Single-Dose Prefilled Syringes had estimated annual sales of USD 77.9 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT May 2026).

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 24,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries - Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions.

To know more, visit www.lupin.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

*Safe Harbor Statement

VALIUM® is a registered trademark Atnahs Pharma US Limited

SOURCE Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For further information or queries, please contact: Rajalakshmi Azariah, Vice President & Global Head - Corporate Communications, Lupin | [email protected] | Elise Titan, Director - U.S. Communications, Lupin | [email protected]