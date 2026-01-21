LunR Royalties Announces Management Changes

Effective immediately, Connor Mackay has been appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), after most recently serving as the Company's Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Mackay has over 10 years of financial and technical experience in the resource industry spanning capital markets and project development. Prior to joining LunR, Connor was a publishing research analyst covering the mining sector, including royalties, at Ventum Financial.

The Company has further strengthened its finance team by appointing Nevin Lau as Corporate Controller. Nevin has over 15 years of accounting and finance experience, primarily in the mining industry. Prior to LunR, Nevin held positions at Fireweed Metals Corp., Bluestone Resources Inc., SSR Mining Inc., and Ernst & Young. Nevin is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CA) and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has appointed Judy A. McCall as Corporate Secretary. Ms. McCall currently serves as the Corporate Secretary of NGEx Minerals Ltd. ("NGEx"), a role she will continue to hold in addition to her corporate secretarial duties at LunR. Judy is a senior corporate governance and securities professional with more than 18 years supporting publicly traded natural resource companies.

LunR's former CFO and Corporate Secretary, Peter Hemstead, has stepped down for personal reasons.

President, CEO & Chair, Adam Lundin, commented:

"I'm very excited to further build out the team at LunR and to have Connor step up into the role of CFO. In a few short months he has proven to be an invaluable resource for the Company in all financial and strategic matters. I would like to sincerely thank Peter for his contributions throughout LunR's early days and look forward to continued collaboration together on Fireweed Metals' board of directors. I would also like to thank Judy for her continued dedication as she steps into her fourth role with the Lundin Group, following a very successful tenure at Filo, and strong continuing performance at NGEx."

About LunR Royalties Corp.

LunR Royalties is an emerging royalty and streaming company based in Canada, focused on building and managing a portfolio of high-quality mining royalty and stream interests to create meaningful and lasting value for stakeholders.

LunR was spun-out of NGEx Minerals Ltd. ("NGEx"), whose common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol "NGEX", with net smelter return ("NSR") royalties on the Lunahuasi and Los Helados projects, located in the Vicuña District of Argentina and Chile. LunR holds a 1.00% NSR royalty on Lunahuasi and a 1.38% NSR royalty on Los Helados.

The spin-out was completed by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, which became effective on October 23, 2025.

