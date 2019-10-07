Lundin Mining to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results October 23, 2019

The Company will hold a telephone conference call and webcast at 8:00 am ET, 14:00 CET on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Conference call details are provided below:

Please dial in 10 minutes before the conference call starts and stay on the line (an operator will be available to assist you).

Call-in number for the conference call (North America): +1 647 788 4922

Call-in number for the conference call (North America Toll Free): +1 877 223 4471

Call-in number for the conference call (Sweden): +46 (0) 8 4468 3691

To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link:

http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2109998-1/32F5FEB7D1D3A4FF10D9C6BA70710A3B



The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format for download from the Lundin Mining website http://www.lundinmining.com before the conference call.

Replay archive

A replay of the conference call will be available after the completion until November 8, 2019.

Replay numbers:

North America: +1 800 585 8367 or +1 416 621 4642

The passcode for the replay is: 1585727

A replay of the webcast will be available by clicking on the direct link above.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

For further information: Mark Turner, Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5565; Brandon Throop, Manager, Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5583; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 545 015 50

