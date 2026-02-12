VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received commitments from 17 lenders to upsize and amend its existing revolving credit facility ("Credit Facility") to $4.5 billion to facilitate funding of the Vicuña Project as well as for general corporate purposes. The commitments are subject to the execution and delivery of definitive documentation satisfactory to the Company and the Credit Facility lenders, and the fulfillment of customary conditions precedent. All monetary amounts in this news release are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

View PDF Lundin Mining Receives Commitments to Increase its Existing Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

Total commitments amount to $4.5 billion, with the Company initially having access to $2.25 billion. Upon satisfaction of certain conditions, the Credit Facility will expand to $3.5 billion, and upon sanctioning Stage 1 of the Vicuña Project, will increase to the full $4.5 billion. In addition, the maturity date will be extended to 2031. Pricing remains unchanged from the current facility and is based on a sliding scale, with margins ranging from 1.45% to 2.50% over adjusted SOFR, depending on the Company's leverage ratio.

Teitur Poulsen, Chief Financial Officer, commented "The upsizing of our Credit Facility to $4.5 billion is one of the cornerstones to advancing the Vicuña Project and keeps us on track of our goal to become a top-ten global copper producer with annual production of over 500,000 tonnes of copper once Vicuña is in full operation. We are very pleased with the commitments we have received from 12 of our existing lenders in addition to the 5 new lenders joining our Credit Facility.

"As we continue to work with our partner BHP to optimize the funding strategy for the Vicuña Project, the extension and upsizing of the Credit Facility further strengthens our financial flexibility and underscores the confidence of our lending partners in the quality of the Vicuña Project and our broader operating portfolio. Combined with our strong balance sheet and consistent operating performance, the Credit Facility positions us to fund our share of the Vicuña Project while continuing annual shareholder distributions of $220 million, creating long-term value for shareholders."

The amended Credit Facility is expected to include standard and customary terms and conditions with respect to fees, representations, warranties, and financial covenants.

Upon execution, the amended Credit Facility agreement will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with three operating mines in Brazil and Chile. We produce commodities that support modern infrastructure and electrification. Our strategic vision is to become a top ten global copper producer. To get there, we are executing a clear growth strategy, which includes advancing one of the world's largest copper, gold, and silver projects in the Vicuña District on the border of Argentina and Chile, where we hold a 50% interest. Lundin Mining has a proven track record of value creation through resource growth, operational excellence, and responsible development. The Company's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (LUN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (LUMI). Learn more at www.lundinmining.com.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on February 12, 2026 at 4:00 Pacific Time.

For further information, please contact: Stephen Williams, Vice President, Investor Relations: +1 604 806 3074; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50