Lundin Mining Provides 2024 Guidance & Announces 2023 Production Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce production results for the year ended December 31, 2023 and provides production guidance for the three-year period of 2024 through 2026, as well as cash cost, capital and exploration expenditure forecasts for 2024. View PDF version

Highlights

2023 production results: On a consolidated basis the Company achieved guidance 1 . Production for all metals was at the midpoint or above for all guidance ranges. On a 100% basis consolidated copper production was a record for the Company at 314,798 tonnes (t), and copper-equivalent consolidated production was over 550,000 t. 2 Candelaria achieved guidance. Copper production was 152,012 t and gold production was 89,700 ounces (oz). Caserones copper production was 65,210 t for the second half of the year which exceeded original guidance 3 , and on a full year basis was 139,520 t. Chapada achieved guidance. Copper production was 45,719 t, and gold production was on the upper end of guidance at 59,268 oz for the year. Consolidated zinc production was 185,161 t, which was at the midpoint of the guidance. Production at Neves-Corvo was on the upper end of zinc guidance while Zinkgruvan was slightly below zinc guidance. Consolidated gold production was 148,968 oz which was on the upper end of guidance. Nickel production at Eagle was 16,429 t and copper production was 13,600 t both of which exceeded original guidance.





2024 guidance on a consolidated basis is largely in line with last year's production guidance: Copper production guidance of 366,000 – 400,000 t. Zinc production guidance of 195,000 – 215,000 t. Gold production guidance of 155,000 – 170,000 t. Nickel production guidance of 10,000 – 13,000 t.



____________________________________________ 1 Guidance as most recently disclosed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. 2 Calculated based on the ratios of 2023 average metal prices of Cu: $3.85/lb, Zn: $1.20/lb, Ni: $9.74/lb, Mo: $24.19/lb, Pb: $0.97/lb Ag: $23.50/oz and Au: $1,941/oz. 3 Caserones guidance is for the second half of 2023. See "Lundin Mining Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Majority Interest in the Caserones Copper-Molybdenum Mine in Chile and Commitments for New $800 Million Term Loan" dated July 13, 2023.

This news release contains non-GAAP measures and forward-looking information about expected future events and financial and operating performance of the Company. Please refer to the Historical Non-GAAP Measure Comparatives section and the risks and assumptions set out in our Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information section of this press release. All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Jack Lundin, President and CEO, commented "2023 was a significant year for Lundin Mining and we are well positioned for growth in 2024. The 51% acquisition of Caserones led to a record in annual copper production. We have initiated comprehensive value optimization efforts across our Latin American sites. We are beginning to execute on some of these initiatives at Chapada and Candelaria and the kickoff of optimization work at Caserones will begin this quarter. An exciting exploration program has begun on both the Chilean and Argentinian side of the Vicuña district. We will look to drive value from the drill bit as this has proven to be a key contributor to the overall value creation at Lundin Mining.

"Across our critical metals portfolio, the zinc expansion project at Neves Corvo, otherwise known as ZEP, is coming to fruition, leading to back-to-back quarterly record zinc production at this operation. At Zinkgruvan in 2023, improved recoveries from the sequential flotation project were achieved, however, a longer than anticipated ramp up resulted in a slight miss on guidance. Our nickel operation, Eagle, continues to perform and hit the upper end of guidance.

"During the year, the cumulative result was over 550,000 tonnes of consolidated copper equivalent production. This year's guidance shows an increase of over 20% for copper production and 10% for zinc production over 2023. As we turn the page on a transformational year for the Company, our focus remains on achieving operational excellence by consistently maintaining elevated safety standards, all while meeting production guidance at competitive costs."

Summary of 2023 Production





Q4 2023 Production Full Year

2023 Production 2023 Original Guidance4 2023 Revised

Guidance5

Copper (t)



















Candelaria (100% basis) 41,618 152,012 145,000 - 155,000 147,000 - 153,000



Caserones (100% basis H2) 6 35,389 65,210 60,000 - 64,000 65,000 - 69,000



Chapada 12,872 45,719 43,000 - 48,000 45,000 - 48,000



Eagle 3,334 13,600 12,000 - 15,000 12,000 - 15,000



Neves-Corvo 9,623 33,823 33,000 - 38,000 33,000 - 36,000



Zinkgruvan 501 4,434 3,000 - 4,000 3,000 - 4,000



Total Copper 103,337 314,798 296,000 - 325,000 305,000 - 325,000

























Zinc (t)



















Neves-Corvo 31,035 108,812 100,000 - 110,000 103,000 - 110,000



Zinkgruvan 19,684 76,349 80,000 - 85,000 78,000 - 82,000



Total Zinc 50,719 185,161 180,000 - 195,000 181,000 - 192,000























Gold (oz)



















Candelaria (100% basis) 24,787 89,700 85,000 - 92,000 87,000 - 92,000



Chapada 19,025 59,268 55,000 - 60,000 55,000 - 60,000



Total Gold 43,812 148,968 140,000 - 150,000 142,000 - 152,000

























Nickel (t)



















Eagle 3,729 16,429 13,000 - 16,000 15,000 - 17,000



Total Nickel 3,729 16,429 13,000 - 17,000 15,000 - 18,000























Molybdenum (t)

















Caserones (100% basis H2)6 928 2,024 1,500 - 2,000 1,500 - 2,000



Total Molybdenum 928 2,024 1,500 - 2,000 1,500 - 2,000





















































































____________________________________________ 4 Guidance as announced by news release "Lundin Mining Announces 2022 Production Results & Provides 2023 Guidance" dated January 12, 2023, and "Lundin Mining Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Majority Interest in the Caserones Copper-Molybdenum Mine in Chile and Commitments for New $800 Million Term Loan" dated July 13, 2023. 5 Guidance as most recently disclosed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. 6 Caserones guidance is for the second half of 2023. As per previous disclosure, revised production guidance for the second half of 2023 was 65,000 t to 69,000 t and molybdenum was 1,500 t to 2,000 t.

Three-Year Production Outlook 2024 - 2026

2024 updated guidance outlook is in line with previously disclosed production ranges. Consolidated copper production in 2024 has stayed consistent with previous estimates, consolidated zinc production ranges have been slightly adjusted and consolidated gold production ranges have increased for 2024. In 2025 consolidated copper and gold ranges have increased while zinc guidance has stayed in line with previous disclosure.





Copper production is forecast to be 366,000 - 400,000 t on a consolidated basis in 2024. Higher consolidated copper production is forecast for 2024, mainly due to mine sequencing and the mine plan copper grade profile at Candelaria. Caserones copper production guidance has been increased to 120,000 - 130,000 t on an annual basis to reflect higher planned throughput rates in the mill.





Zinc production is forecast to increase to 195,000 - 215,000 t on a consolidated basis in 2024, increasing further over the three-year period to reach 220,000 - 240,000 t in 2025 and 2026.





Consolidated gold production is forecast to be 155,000 - 170,000 oz in 2024 and then taper through the three-year outlook period. Higher consolidated gold production in 2024 is due mainly to mine sequencing and the planned gold grade profile at Candelaria.





Nickel production is forecast to be 10,000 - 13,000 t in 2024 and then taper over the three-year period. The production profile is driven by the planned mine sequencing and nickel grade as the Eagle East and Upper Keel orebodies at Eagle are nearing the end of their mine life.

Production Outlook 7





2024

2025

2026 Copper (t)























Candelaria (100% basis) 160,000 - 170,000

150,000 - 160,000

150,000 - 160,000

Caserones (100% basis) 120,000 - 130,000

125,000 - 135,000

125,000 - 135,000

Chapada 43,000 - 48,000

40,000 - 45,000

40,000 - 45,000

Eagle 9,000 - 12,000

5,000 - 8,000

5,000 - 8,000

Neves-Corvo 30,000 - 35,000

35,000 - 40,000

33,000 - 38,000

Zinkgruvan 4,000 - 5,000

3,000 - 4,000

3,000 - 4,000

Total Copper 366,000 - 400,000

358,000 - 392,000

356,000 - 390,000

























Zinc (t)























Neves-Corvo 120,000 - 130,000

140,000 - 150,000

140,000 - 150,000

Zinkgruvan 75,000 - 85,000

80,000 - 90,000

80,000 - 90,000

Total Zinc 195,000 - 215,000

220,000 - 240,000

220,000 - 240,000











Gold (oz)























Candelaria (100% basis) 8 100,000 - 110,000

90,000 - 100,000

85,000 - 95,000

Chapada 55,000 - 60,000

55,000 - 60,000

55,000 - 60,000

Total Gold 155,000 - 170,000

145,000 - 160,000

140,000 - 155,000

























Nickel (t)























Eagle 10,000 - 13,000

5,000 - 8,000

4,000 - 7,000

Total Nickel 10,000 - 13,000

5,000 - 8,000

4,000 - 7,000























Molybdenum (t)























Caserones (100% basis) 2,500 - 3,000

1,500 - 2,000

2,500 - 3,000

Total Molybdenum 2,500 - 3,000

1,500 - 2,000

2,500 - 3,000



























____________________________________________ 7 Production guidance is based on certain estimates and assumptions, including but not limited to Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, geological formations, grade and continuity of deposits and metallurgical characteristics. 8 68% of Candelaria's total gold and silver production are subject to a streaming agreement.

Candelaria: Annual fluctuations in copper and gold production forecasts for the next three years are primarily due to sequencing of the Candelaria open pit. An increase in annual production this year is expected from higher copper and gold grades in the lower benches of Phase 11. Initial ore from Phase 12 will begin in 2024 and increase through 2026.



Over the guidance period, total mill throughput is forecast to range between 27 - 29 million tonnes per annum ("Mtpa"). Debottlenecking initiatives of the Candelaria plant pebble crushing circuit were completed in 2023. Based on the planned mill feed blend and the ore hardness throughput model, annual throughput is expected to approximate 29 Mtpa commencing in 2025.



Candelaria's 2024 copper and gold production are forecast to be weighted to the second half of the year, primarily owing to mine sequencing and the resultant grade profiles.





2024 Cash Cost 9 Guidance

2024 cash cost guidance is estimated to be:

Cash Cost 202410

Copper



Candelaria11 $1.60/lb - $1.80/lb



Caserones $2.60lb - $2.80/lb



Chapada $1.95/lb - $2.15/lb



Neves-Corvo $1.95/lb - $2.15/lb













Zinc









Zinkgruvan $0.45/lb - $0.50/lb













Nickel









Eagle $2.80/lb - $3.00/lb





































Candelaria: Cash cost is forecast to be $1.60 /lb – $1.80 /lb of copper, after by-product credits. The cash cost is expected to benefit from a higher production profile and realized savings from synergies between Candelaria and Caserones. By-product credits have been adjusted for the terms of the gold streaming agreement.





Cash cost is forecast to be /lb – /lb of copper, after by-product credits. The cash cost is expected to benefit from a higher production profile and realized savings from synergies between Candelaria and Caserones. By-product credits have been adjusted for the terms of the gold streaming agreement. Caserones: Cash cost is forecast to be $2.60 /lb – $2.80 /lb of copper, after by-product credits. The forecasted increase in Caserones cash cost compared to 2023 reflects lower grade, higher operating costs, as well as lower by-product credits. Mill throughput is forecast to increase by 2 – 3 Mtpa compared to 2023 based on the expected plant utilization and improved availability of the mill.





Cash cost is forecast to be /lb – /lb of copper, after by-product credits. The forecasted increase in Caserones cash cost compared to 2023 reflects lower grade, higher operating costs, as well as lower by-product credits. Mill throughput is forecast to increase by 2 – 3 Mtpa compared to 2023 based on the expected plant utilization and improved availability of the mill. Chapada: Cash cost is forecast to be $1.95 /lb – $2.15 /lb of copper in 2024, after unencumbered gold by-product credits. The forecasted decrease in Chapada's cash costs compared to 2023 reflects lower mine movement volumes and expected savings as the result of cost savings initiatives that were identified late last year as part of an operational optimization process. Effects of copper stream agreements are reflected in the realized copper revenue.





Cash cost is forecast to be /lb – /lb of copper in 2024, after unencumbered gold by-product credits. The forecasted decrease in Chapada's cash costs compared to 2023 reflects lower mine movement volumes and expected savings as the result of cost savings initiatives that were identified late last year as part of an operational optimization process. Effects of copper stream agreements are reflected in the realized copper revenue. Eagle: Cash cost is forecast to be $2.80 /lb – $3.00 /lb of nickel in 2024, after by-product copper credits. The forecast increase compared to 2023 is primarily a reflection of planned lower production volumes and by-product credits.





Cash cost is forecast to be /lb – /lb of nickel in 2024, after by-product copper credits. The forecast increase compared to 2023 is primarily a reflection of planned lower production volumes and by-product credits. Neves-Corvo : Cash cost is forecast to be $1.95 /lb – $2.15 /lb of copper in 2024, after zinc and lead by-product credits. The cash cost is expected to improve compared to the previous year as zinc and lead production volumes increase.





: Cash cost is forecast to be /lb – /lb of copper in 2024, after zinc and lead by-product credits. The cash cost is expected to improve compared to the previous year as zinc and lead production volumes increase. Zinkgruvan: Cash cost is forecast to be $0.45 /lb – $0.50 /lb of zinc, after copper and lead by-product credits, consistent with 2023 levels.

____________________________________________ 9 This is a non-GAAP measure. For equivalent historical non-GAAP financial measure comparatives see the Historical Non-GAAP Measure Comparatives section of this press release. Please also see the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 and nine months ended September 30, 2023. 10 2024 cash costs are based on various assumptions and estimates, including, but not limited to: production volumes, commodity prices (2024 - Cu: $3.75/lb, Zn: $1.10/lb, Mo: $20.00/lb, Pb: $0.90/lb, Au: $1,800/oz: Ag: $23.00/oz) foreign currency exchange rates (2024 - €/USD:1.05, USD/SEK:10.50, CLP/USD:850, USD/BRL:5.00) and operating costs. 11 68% of Candelaria's total gold and silver production are subject to a streaming agreement and as such cash costs are calculated based on receipt of $425/oz and $4.25/oz, respectively, on gold and silver sales in the year.

2024 Capital Expenditure Guidance

Capital expenditures are forecast to total $1,065 million on a 100% basis, including expansionary capital expenditures12 on the Josemaria Project. The majority of sustaining capital expenditures are for open pit waste stripping, underground mine development, tailings storage facility ("TSF") and water management works.

Capital Expenditures ($ millions) 202412,13 Sustaining Capital



Candelaria (100% basis) $300

Caserones (100% basis) $205

Chapada $110

Eagle $25

Neves-Corvo $125

Zinkgruvan $75

Total Sustaining Capital $840





Josemaria Project $225





Total Capital Expenditures $1,065

Candelaria ( $300 million ): Capitalized waste stripping is forecast to be $170 million , and underground mine development, including ramp works, of approximately $16 million . Capital expenditure for mobile and mine equipment is forecast to be $40 million , and $22 million is estimated for the continued building of the Los Diques tailings storage facility ("TSF"). Other sustaining capital requirements are estimated at $40 million .





Capitalized waste stripping is forecast to be , and underground mine development, including ramp works, of approximately . Capital expenditure for mobile and mine equipment is forecast to be , and is estimated for the continued building of the Los Diques tailings storage facility ("TSF"). Other sustaining capital requirements are estimated at . Caserones ( $205 million ): This includes approximately $80 million for capitalized waste stripping, $60 million for TSF and water management systems, and $12 million for mine and mobile equipment. Other sustaining capital requirements are estimated at $35 million .





This includes approximately for capitalized waste stripping, for TSF and water management systems, and for mine and mobile equipment. Other sustaining capital requirements are estimated at . Chapada ( $110 million ): Capitalized waste stripping is estimated at approximately $40 million , $45 million for TSF and water management systems, and $22 million for mine and mobile equipment.





Capitalized waste stripping is estimated at approximately , for TSF and water management systems, and for mine and mobile equipment. Eagle ( $25 million ): Approximately $12 million is for mine development and growth projects which includes the development of the Upper Keel zone, and $9 million for mobile and mine equipment.





Approximately is for mine development and growth projects which includes the development of the Upper Keel zone, and for mobile and mine equipment. Neves-Corvo ( $125 million ): Approximately $55 million is forecast for underground mine development, including infill drilling and $35 million for capital projects in the mill and mine. Capital expenditures include $10 million for mine and mobile equipment and $20 million is forecast to be spent for TSF and water management.





Approximately is forecast for underground mine development, including infill drilling and for capital projects in the mill and mine. Capital expenditures include for mine and mobile equipment and is forecast to be spent for TSF and water management. Zinkgruvan ( $75 million ): Approximately $32 million is for underground development, including development of the Dalby orebody. Expenditure on the sequential flotation project to improve concentrate grades and metal recovery rates is forecast to be $30 million . The remainder of the sustaining capital expenditure is primarily for TSF works.





Approximately is for underground development, including development of the Dalby orebody. Expenditure on the sequential flotation project to improve concentrate grades and metal recovery rates is forecast to be . The remainder of the sustaining capital expenditure is primarily for TSF works. Josemaria Project ( $225 million ): The estimated capital expenditures in 2024 will continue to support advancing the project prior to a construction decision. An updated capital cost estimate and project schedule is pending completion that will incorporate results from project de-risking initiatives and optimization studies. Capital expenditures primarily include continuation of hydrology work, delivery of long-lead mills and motors. Field activities will include road upgrades and geotechnical work as well as permitting initiatives, mainly for the powerline, access road and community relations programs.

_____________________________________________ 12 Expansionary capital expenditure is a non-GAAP measure and sustaining capital expenditure is a supplementary financial measure. For historical comparatives see the Historical Non-GAAP Measure Comparatives section of this press release. Please also see the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, for discussion of non-GAAP measures. 13 Capital expenditures are based on various assumptions and estimates, including, but not limited to foreign currency exchange rates (2024 - €/USD:1.05, USD/SEK:10.50, CLP/USD:850, USD/BRL:5.00).

2024 Exploration Investment Guidance

Exploration expenditures are planned to be $48 million in 2024 primarily for in-mine and near-mine targets at our operations. The largest portion of the planned expenditure is to be at Caserones (12,900 meters), while at Josemaria, early exploration drilling (5,200 meters) on additional new targets is planned. The focus at Caserones will be deeper in-pit drilling to better define higher grade breccia zones and exploration drilling to test the sulphide mineral potential below the underlying Angelica oxide deposit. At Josemaria the exploration priority will be to test the Cumbre Verde target. At Chapada additional drilling at Sauva will continue to further define higher grade resources. At Zinkgruvan, the exploration campaign (55,000 meters) will target mineral extensions demonstrating grades of 10 - 20% zinc.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on January 14, 2024 at 18:00 Eastern Time.

Other Information

The Technical Information in this press release has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and has been reviewed and approved by Arman Barha, P.Eng., Vice President, Technical Services of the Company, a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101. Mr. Barha has verified the data disclosed in this release and no limitations were imposed on his verification process.

Historical Non-GAAP Measure Comparatives

Cash Cost and Sustaining and Expansionary Expenditures are non-GAAP financial measures and are not standardized financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles under IFRS and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies.

Cash Cost – Year Ended December 31, 2022





























Operations Candelaria Chapada Eagle Neves-Corvo Zinkgruvan



($ thousands, unless otherwise noted) (Cu) (Cu) (Ni) (Cu) (Zn) Total

Sales volumes (Payable metal contained metal in concentrate):

Tonnes 147,251 45,563 14,427 31,592 65,6 84

Pounds (000s) 324,633 100,449 31,806 69,648 144,808

















Production costs









1,661.358

Less: Royalties and other









(53,785)













1,607,573

Deduct: By-product credits (656,534)

Add: Treatment and refining charges 124,841

Cash cost 637,486 209,238 25,168 158,351 45,637 1,075,880

Cash cost per pound ($/lb) 1.96 2.08 0.79 2.27 0.32













































Capital Expenditures – Year Ended December 31, 2022

($ thousands) Sustaining Expansionary Capitalized Interest Total

Candelaria 389,731 — — 389,731

Chapada 104,711 — — 104,711

Eagle 16,413 — — 16,413

Josemaria — 171,094 14 171,108

Neves-Corvo 71,222 31,899 65 103,186

Zinkgruvan 48,144 — — 48,144

Other 9,610 — — 9,610



639,831 202,993 79 842,903

Capital expenditures are reported on a cash basis, as presented in the consolidated statement of cash flows. Expansionary capital expenditures are non-GAAP measures. See the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, for discussion of non-GAAP measures heading "Non-GAAP and Other Performance Measures" on page 28 which is incorporated by reference herein.





















Cash Cost – Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Operations Candelaria Caserones Chapada Eagle Neves-Corvo Zinkgruvan



($ thousands, unless otherwise noted) (Cu) (Cu) (Cu) (Ni) (Cu) (Zn) Total

Sales volumes (Payable metal contained metal in concentrate):

Tonnes 105,585 30,385 30,681 10,234 23,000 48,028

Pounds (000s) 232,775 66,987 67,640 22,562 50,706 105,883



















Production costs











1,438,071

Less: Royalties and other









(41,717)

Inventory fair value adjustment







(32,185)















1,364,169 Deduct: By-product credits (495,751)

Add: Treatment and refining charges 125,390

Cash cost 507,884 106,866 165,170 47,228 128,206 38,454 993,808

Cash cost per pound ($/lb) 2.18 1.60 2.44 2.09 2.53 0.36































































Capital Expenditures – Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

($ thousands) Sustaining Expansionary Capitalized Interest Total

Candelaria 300,796 — — 300.796

Caserones 28,849 — — 28,849

Chapada 52,433 — — 52,433

Eagle 15,653 — — 15,653

Josemaria — 234,831 11,011 245,842

Neves-Corvo 74,551 — — 74,551

Zinkgruvan 42,812 — — 42,812

Other 8,303 — — 8,303



523,397 234,831 11,011 769,239

Capital expenditures are reported on a cash basis, as presented in the consolidated statement of cash flows. Expansionary capital expenditures are non-GAAP measures. See the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, for discussion of non-GAAP measures heading "Non-GAAP and Other Performance Measures" on page 26 which is incorporated by reference herein.























