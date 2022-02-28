Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 872,556 to 736,628,510 common shares with voting rights as at February 28, 2022. The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from February 1, 2022 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.