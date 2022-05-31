Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act: View PDF

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 309,581 to 779,386,644 common shares with voting rights as at May 31, 2022. The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from May 1, 2022 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.