VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. View PDF version

View PDF Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Provides Update on Share Buybacks (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company decreased by 808,293 to 855,747,541 common shares with voting rights as of November 30, 2025. The decrease in the number of issued and outstanding shares from October 31, 2025 to date is the result of share buybacks completed under the normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), offset by the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

Under the Company's shareholder distribution policy, the Company is committed to allocating up to US$150 million in annual share buybacks through the NCIB program. So far during 2025, Lundin Mining has acquired 13,629,000 common shares at a cost of approximately US$122 million.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified base metals mining company with operations or projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on November 30, 2025 at 16:00 Pacific Time.

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

For further information, please contact: Stephen Williams, Vice President, Investor Relations, +1 604 806 3074; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden, +46 8 440 54 50