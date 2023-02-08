Lundin Mining Announces 2022 Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates

Including the Maiden Estimate for the Saúva Deposit Containing 578 kt (1.3 Blb) of Copper and 1.1 Moz of Gold in Indicated Mineral Resource

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today reported its Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates effective as at December 31, 2022 (or otherwise specified herein). On a consolidated and attributable basis, estimated contained metal in the Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve categories total 7,760 kt (17.1 Blb) of copper, 2,541 kt (5.6 Blb) of zinc, 56 kt (123 Mlb) of nickel, 736 kt (1.6 Blb) of lead, 12.7 Moz of gold, and 150.5 Moz of silver. View PDF

Commenting on the mineral estimates, Peter Rockandel, CEO said, "Our exploration programs continue to create significant value. We are excited to announce the maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the Saúva deposit located approximately 15 km from our Chapada plant in Brazil. The deposit remains open, and we expect the Mineral Resource to continue to grow with our ongoing exploration efforts. The Upper Keel zone at Eagle has been included in the Mineral Reserve estimate extending the life-of-mine and improving the metal production profile into 2027. Evaluation of the Lower Keel zone is ongoing for potential inclusion in future operating plans. Lastly, we have revised our Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates date to better align with our business planning cycle. Since the previous estimates reported as of June 30, 2021, we have been successful in largely replacing mine depletion, offsetting the impact of the removal of Alcaparrosa from Candelaria's 2022 Mineral Reserve estimates, and adding to mineral inventories in our high-potential growth locations."

2022 Mineral Resource and Reserve Highlights

Saúva's Indicated Mineral Resource is estimated to be 179.0 Mt at 0.32% copper and 0.20 g/t gold, containing 578 kt (1.3 Blb) of copper and 1.1 Moz of gold. The maiden Mineral Resource Estimate is based on a drill database of 233 holes ( 65,413 m ) completed by September 2022 . The deposit remains open in all directions. Subsequent to the estimate cut-off date, 28 holes ( 8,522 m ) were completed through the end of 2022. The 2023 exploration program is focused on increasing the Mineral Resource and testing step-out anomalies along the broader Saúva-Formiga trend and is expected to include 55,000 m of drilling.

) completed by . The deposit remains open in all directions. Subsequent to the estimate cut-off date, 28 holes ( ) were completed through the end of 2022. The 2023 exploration program is focused on increasing the Mineral Resource and testing step-out anomalies along the broader Saúva-Formiga trend and is expected to include of drilling. Candelaria's total Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves are estimated to be 655.3 Mt at 0.50% copper, 0.12 g/t gold and 1.72 g/t silver, containing 3.3 Mt (7.2 Blb) of copper, 2.5 Moz of gold and 36.2 Moz of silver. The majority of the new Mineral Reserves reflect continued underground exploration success, particularly in the Candelaria North Sector mine. The Candelaria Underground Expansion project ("CUGEP") aims to increase ore production rates from these mines and improve the overall metal production profile of Candelaria. CUGEP design work is advancing ahead of receipt of the 2040 EIA and an investment decision. Mineral Reserve estimates for the Alcaparrosa mine have been removed from the 2022 estimates with the mine currently on temporary suspension. The Company is working with the relevant authorities towards a potential restart of mining operations at Alcaparrosa.

Candelaria's total Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated to be 1,232.4 Mt at 0.60% copper, 0.13 g/t gold and 2.03 g/t silver, containing 7.4 Mt (16.4 Blb) of copper, 5.3 Moz of gold and 80.6 Moz of silver. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources were substantially maintained, compared to the June 30, 2021 estimate, by infill drilling and conversion offsetting mining depletion over the period.

estimate, by infill drilling and conversion offsetting mining depletion over the period. Chapada's total copper-gold Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves are estimated to be 655.7 Mt at 0.23% copper and 0.13 g/t gold, containing 1.5 Mt (3.3 Blb) of copper and 3.7 Moz of gold. Reduction in Mineral Reserves compared to the June 30, 2021 estimate owes primarily to mine depletion over the year and a half period, as well as updated metallurgical recovery and increased operating cost assumptions.

estimate owes primarily to mine depletion over the year and a half period, as well as updated metallurgical recovery and increased operating cost assumptions. Chapada's total copper-gold Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated to be 1,101.1 Mt at 0.23% copper and 0.12 g/t gold, containing 2.5 Mt (5.4 Blb) of copper and 4.2 Moz of gold. Exploration success since the June 30, 2021 estimates have offset mine depletion. Suruca Gold Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources remain unchanged at 147.5 Mt at 0.53 g/t gold, containing 2.5 Moz of gold.

estimates have offset mine depletion. Suruca Gold Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources remain unchanged at 147.5 Mt at 0.53 g/t gold, containing 2.5 Moz of gold. Eagle's total Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves are estimated to be 3.4 Mt at 1.6% nickel and 1.3% copper, containing 56 kt (124 Mlb) of nickel and 44 kt (97 Mlb) of copper along with payable gold, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements. The increase in Mineral Reserves compared to the June 30, 2021 estimates is due mainly to the inclusion of the Upper Keel zone which extends the life-of-mine into 2027. Evaluation of the Lower Keel zone is ongoing, and targets on the peripheries of the Eagle East orebody are being explored and evaluated. At current metal prices, the Company believes that a real opportunity exists for mine life extension in these areas proximal to existing mine infrastructure. Eagle's total Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated to be 3.9 Mt at 1.9% nickel and 1.4% copper, containing 72 kt (159 Mlb) of nickel and 55 kt (121 Mlb) of copper.

estimates is due mainly to the inclusion of the Upper Keel zone which extends the life-of-mine into 2027. Evaluation of the Lower Keel zone is ongoing, and targets on the peripheries of the Eagle East orebody are being explored and evaluated. At current metal prices, the Company believes that a real opportunity exists for mine life extension in these areas proximal to existing mine infrastructure. Eagle's total Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated to be 3.9 Mt at 1.9% nickel and 1.4% copper, containing 72 kt (159 Mlb) of nickel and 55 kt (121 Mlb) of copper. Neves-Corvo's total copper Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves are estimated to be 21.2 Mt at 2.1% copper, containing 438 kt (966 Mlb) of copper. Zinc Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves are estimated to be 22.3 Mt at 7.5% zinc, containing 1.7 Mt (3.7 Blb) of zinc and payable lead. Estimated Mineral Reserve reductions compared to the June 30, 2021 estimates are primarily a result of the year and a half of mining depletion.

estimates are primarily a result of the year and a half of mining depletion. Neves-Corvo's total copper and total zinc Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated to be 56.0 Mt at 2.2% copper, containing 1.2 Mt (2.8 Blb) of copper, and 65.1 Mt at 6.8% zinc, containing 4.4 Mt (9.8 Blb) of zinc along with payable lead, respectively. Neves-Corvo's 2021 and 2022 exploration programs have had modest scope as efforts and focus are on the ramp up of the Zinc Expansion Project. Gains from in-mine exploration and infill drilling since the June 30, 2021 estimates have been offset by mining depletion. Further, pandemic-related backlogs have delayed infill drilling assays and impacted potential conversion of Mineral Resources.

estimates have been offset by mining depletion. Further, pandemic-related backlogs have delayed infill drilling assays and impacted potential conversion of Mineral Resources. Zinkgruvan's total zinc Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves are estimated to be 9.3 Mt at 7.9% zinc and 3.3% lead, containing 739 kt (1.6 Blb) of zinc and 306 kt (675 Mlb) of lead. The reduction from the June 30, 2021 estimate is the result of mine depletion partially offset with the addition of the Dalby sector into Mineral Reserves. The copper Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves are estimated to be 1.7 Mt at 2.2% copper, containing 37 kt (82 Mlb) of copper. The Mineral Reserve reductions are primarily a result of mining depletion.

estimate is the result of mine depletion partially offset with the addition of the Dalby sector into Mineral Reserves. The copper Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves are estimated to be 1.7 Mt at 2.2% copper, containing 37 kt (82 Mlb) of copper. The Mineral Reserve reductions are primarily a result of mining depletion. Zinkgruvan's total zinc Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated to be 17.8 Mt at 8.1% zinc and 3.3% lead, containing 1.4 Mt (3.2 Blb) of zinc and 592 kt (1.3 Blb) of lead. The decrease compared to the prior estimate is a result of mine depletion and increased cut-off values. Copper Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 3.8 Mt at 2.1% copper, containing 81 kt (178 Mlb) of copper.

In April 2022 , Lundin Mining successfully completed the acquisition of the Josemaria copper-gold project. Josemaria Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves remain unchanged since the 2020 estimates. Subsequent to the 2020 estimate cut-off date, 58 holes ( 30,612 m ) have been completed through the end of 2022 which will be incorporated into future Mineral Resource and Reserve estimates, expected to be included in the upcoming technical report. The Company is advancing detailed engineering and an update of the initial capital cost estimate and project schedule. This work is well underway with the updated technical report on-track for publication in the second half of 2023. Mineral Reserves are estimated to be 1,011.8 Mt at 0.30% copper, 0.22g/t gold and 0.94 g/t silver, containing 3.0 Mt (6.7 Blb) of copper, 7.0 Moz of gold and 30.7 Moz of silver. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated to be 1,158.8 Mt at 0.29% copper and 0.21 g/t gold and 0.90 g/t silver, containing 3.3 Mt (7.4 Blb) of copper, 7.8 Moz of gold and 35.1 Moz of silver.

The table attached to this news release summarizes the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates for each of the Company's mines effective as of December 31, 2022 (or otherwise stated therein). For more information on the prior Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates for each of the Company's mines effective as of June 30, 2021 that are referred to herein please see the news release dated September 13, 2021, which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.lundinmining.com.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on February 8, 2023 at 17:00 Eastern Time.

Cautionary Notes to Investors – Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates

In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, all Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates of the Company disclosed or referenced in this news release have been prepared in accordance with the disclosure standards of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 43-101"), and have been classified in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum's "Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Reserves" (the "CIM Standards"). Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Mineral Resource Estimates – Inclusive of Mineral Reserves – December 31, 20221







Grade

Contained Metal

Site Category 000's

Tonnes Cu

% Zn

% Pb

% Au

g/t Ag

g/t Ni

%

Cu

kt Zn

kt Pb

kt Au

Koz Ag

Koz Ni

kt Lundin Mining

Interest Candelaria Measured 442,494 0.44



0.10 1.55



1,947



1,423 22,051

80 % Open Pit Indicated 35,579 0.28



0.07 1.12



100



80 1,281

80 %

M&I 478,073 0.43



0.10 1.52



2,047



1,503 23,332

80 %

Inferred 5,556 0.23



0.05 0.82



13



9 146

80 % Candelaria Measured 35,696 0.40



0.08 0.36



143



92 413

80 % La Espanola Indicated 53,066 0.38



0.07 0.37



202



119 631

80 %

M&I 88,762 0.39



0.07 0.37



344



211 1,044

80 %

Inferred 81,774 0.30



0.05 0.28



245



131 736

80 % Candelaria Measured 178,354 0.84



0.19 3.56



1,504



1,077 20,430

80 % Underground Indicated 238,212 0.78



0.17 3.12



1,848



1,316 23,867

80 %

M&I 416,566 0.80



0.18 3.31



3,352



2,393 44,296

80 %

Inferred 38,373 0.75



0.17 2.44



288



208 3,011

80 % Candelaria Measured 77,830 0.28



0.09 1.47



220



214 3,686

80 % Stockpile Indicated



























80 %

M&I 77,830 0.28



0.09 1.47



220



214 3,686

80 %

Inferred



























80 % Ojos del Salado Measured 92,319 0.90



0.19 1.39



828



566 4,117

80 % Underground Indicated 78,701 0.82



0.18 1.64



646



448 4,145

80 %

M&I 171,020 0.86



0.18 1.50



1,474



1,014 8,262

80 %

Inferred 23,880 0.88



0.18 2.18



209



136 1,677

80 % Ojos del Salado Measured 146 1.06



0.23 2.47



2



1 12

80 % Stockpile Indicated



























80 %

M&I 146 1.06



0.23 2.47



2



1 12

80 %

Inferred



























80 % Chapada Measured 513,443 0.25



0.12





1,269



2,015



100 % Open Pit Indicated 458,473 0.21



0.11





986



1,679



100 %

M&I 971,917 0.23



0.12





2,255



3,694



100 %

Inferred 66,279 0.22



0.08





146



175



100 % Chapada Measured 129,220 0.18



0.11





234



460



100 % Stockpile Indicated



























100 %

M&I 129,220 0.18



0.11





234



460



100 %

Inferred



























100 % Suruca Measured 12,737





0.42











170



100 % Gold Indicated 134,780





0.54











2,324



100 %

M&I 147,517





0.53











2,494



100 %

Inferred 12,565





0.48











194



100 % Sauva Measured



























100 %

Indicated 178,966 0.32



0.20





578



1,135



100 %

M&I 178,966 0.32



0.20





578



1,135



100 %

Inferred 70,819 0.26



0.12





187



283



100 % Eagle Measured 357 1.82



0.16 10.71 2.23

7



2 123 8 100 %

Indicated 3,498 1.40



0.15 5.58 1.84

49



17 628 65 100 %

M&I 3,856 1.44



0.15 6.06 1.88

55



19 751 72 100 %

Inferred 26 0.87



0.00 0.00 0.95

0



0 0 0 100 % Josemaria Measured 196,774 0.43



0.34 1.34



846



2,176 8,503

100 %

Indicated 962,067 0.26



0.18 0.86



2,501



5,629 26,601

100 %

M&I 1,158,841 0.29



0.21 0.90



3,348



7,806 35,104

100 %

Inferred 704,158 0.19



0.10 0.82



1,338



2,309 18,609

100 % Neves-Corvo Measured 8,222 3.5 0.8 0.3

43



288 66 24

11,440

100 % Copper Indicated 47,811 2.0 0.8 0.3

44



971 386 165

67,383

100 %

M&I 56,033 2.2 0.8 0.3

44



1,259 452 189

78,824

100 %

Inferred 14,185 1.8 0.6 0.2

29



255 90 34

13,259

100 % Neves-Corvo Measured 9,615 0.3 7.7 1.7

66



32 745 165

20,412

100 % Zinc and Lead Indicated 55,486 0.3 6.7 1.4

60



186 3,693 751

106,895

100 %

M&I 65,101 0.3 6.8 1.4

61



219 4,437 917

127,306

100 %

Inferred 3,897 0.3 5.7 1.6

64



13 223 62

8,028

100 % Semblana Measured



























100 %

Indicated



























100 %

M&I



























100 %

Inferred 7,807 2.9





25



223





6,299

100 % Zinkgruvan Measured 6,084

8.2 3.2

69





500 193

13,497

100 % Zinc and Lead Indicated 11,680

8.0 3.4

69





939 399

25,911

100 %

M&I 17,764

8.1 3.3

69





1,439 592

39,408

100 %

Inferred 17,626

8.3 4.0

91





1,471 710

51,569

100 % Zinkgruvan Measured 3,274 2.2





34



71





3,579

100 % Copper Indicated 507 1.9





36



10





587

100 %

M&I 3,781 2.1





34



81





4,133

100 %

Inferred 261 1.7





27



4





227

100 %















Lundin Mining's share

13,980 6,328 1,698 19,877 350,032 72

Note: totals may not summate correctly due to rounding





(not including Inferred Resources)

















Mineral Reserve Estimates – December 31, 20221







Grade

Contained Metal

Site Category 000's

Tonnes Cu

% Zn

% Pb

% Au

g/t Ag

g/t Ni

%

Cu

kt Zn

kt Pb

kt Au

Koz Ag

Koz Ni

kt Lundin Mining

Interest Candelaria Proven 338,085 0.45



0.11 1.49



1,527



1,163 16,245

80 % Open Pit Probable 23,576 0.29



0.08 1.08



69



60 819

80 %

Total 361,661 0.44



0.11 1.47



1,596



1,223 17,064

80 % Candelaria Proven 31,745 0.39



0.08 0.35



125



86 358

80 % La Espanola Probable 35,629 0.39



0.08 0.39



138



93 441

80 %

Total 67,374 0.39



0.08 0.37



263



179 799

80 % Candelaria Proven 55,163 0.82



0.18 3.29



452



327 5,828

80 % Underground Probable 76,330 0.76



0.17 3.14



579



424 7,703

80 %

Total 131,492 0.78



0.18 3.20



1,032



751 13,531

80 % Candelaria Proven 77,830 0.28



0.09 1.47



220



214 3,686

80 % Stockpile Probable



























80 %

Total 77,830 0.28



0.09 1.47



220



214 3,686

80 % Ojos del Salado Proven 9,755 0.88



0.21 2.05



86



65 644

80 % Underground Probable 7,039 0.89



0.20 2.05



63



46 463

80 %

Total 16,795 0.88



0.21 2.05



148



111 1,107

80 % Ojos del Salado Proven 146 1.06



0.23 2.47



2



1 12

80 % Stockpile Probable



























80 %

Total 146 1.06



0.23 2.47



2



1 12

80 % Chapada Proven 360,865 0.25



0.14





906



1,606



100 % Open Pit Probable 165,614 0.23



0.11





378



587



100 %

Total 526,479 0.24



0.13





1,284



2,192



100 % Chapada Proven 129,220 0.18



0.11





234



460



100 % Stockpile Probable



























100 %

Total 129,220 0.18



0.11





234



460



100 % Chapada Proven 11,454





0.42











154



100 % Suruca Gold Probable 53,741





0.53











908



100 %

Total 65,195





0.51











1,062



100 % Eagle Proven 303 1.54



0.13 9.62 1.89

5



1 94 6 100 %

Probable 3,127 1.25



0.13 5.14 1.62

39



13 517 51 100 %

Total 3,430 1.28



0.13 5.54 1.64

44



14 610 56 100 % Josemaria Proven 196,774 0.43



0.34 1.33



837



2,143 8,430

100 %

Probable 815,051 0.27



0.19 0.85



2,205



4,872 22,285

100 %

Total 1,011,825 0.30



0.22 0.94



3,041



7,015 30,715

100 % Neves-Corvo Proven 3,095 3.2 0.6 0.2

33



99 19 5

3,254

100 % Copper Probable 18,112 1.9 0.6 0.2

33



339 117 42

19,390

100 %

Total 21,207 2.1 0.6 0.2

33



438 135 47

22,644

100 % Neves-Corvo Proven 3,369 0.3 8.1 2.1

69



11 274 72

7,518

100 % Zinc and Lead Probable 18,930 0.3 7.4 1.6

62



62 1393 311

37,603

100 %

Total 22,299 0.3 7.5 1.7

63



73 1667 383

45,121

100 % Zinkgruvan Proven 3,657

7.9 3.4

73





289 124

8,611

100 % Zinc and Lead Probable 5,646

8.0 3.2

66





450 182

11,986

100 %

Total 9,304

7.9 3.3

69





739 306

20,596

100 % Zinkgruvan Proven 1,605 2.2





33



35





1,721

100 % Copper Probable 78 2.2





39



2





97

100 %

Total 1,683 2.2





34



37





1,818

100 % Note: totals may not summate correctly due to rounding





Lundin Mining's share

7,760 2,541 736 12,727 150,464 56





1 All estimates, with the exception of Josemaria and Suruca, are effective as at December 31, 2022. The Josemaria Mineral Resource estimates are effective as at July 10, 2020, and the Mineral Reserves estimates are effective as at September 28, 2020. The Suruca Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates are effective as at June 30, 2019.

Notes on Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Tables

Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates are shown on a 100% basis and Lundin Mining's share is reported reflecting 80% ownership of Candelaria. The Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource estimates are inclusive of those Mineral Resource estimates modified to produce the Mineral Reserve estimates. All estimates, with the exception of Josemaria and Suruca are effective as at December 31, 2022. The Josemaria Mineral Resource estimates are effective as at July 10, 2020 and the Mineral Reserve estimates are effective as at September 28, 2020. The Suruca Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves estimates are effective as at June 30, 2019.

Reference herein to $ or USD is to United States dollars, CLP is to Chilean pesos, BRL is to Brazilian reais, EUR refers to euros, and SEK is to Swedish kronor. Mineral Reserves for all active mines have been estimated using metal prices of $3.35/lb copper, $1.15/lb zinc, $0.90/lb lead, $7.50/lb nickel and $1,600/oz gold. Exchange rates used were EUR/USD 1.25, USD/SEK 7.50, USD/CLP 700 and USD/BRL 5.00 for Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates. For the Suruca gold deposit Mineral Reserve, the metal prices used were $3.00/lb copper and $1,250/oz gold and an exchange rate of USD/BRL 3.95. For the Josemaria Mineral Reserve, the metal prices used were $3.00/lb copper, $1,500/oz gold and $18.00/oz silver.

For a better understanding of each of the Company's projects, readers are strongly encouraged to read the technical reports and other public disclosure of the Company, including all qualifications, assumptions, exclusions and risks that relate to the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves. The technical reports are intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

Unless noted, otherwise, the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates were prepared under the supervision of and verified by Cole Mooney, P.Geo., Director, Resource Geology, and Arkadius Tarigan, P.Eng., Director, Reserves and Mine Planning, respectively for all sites below. They have also reviewed, verified and approved the technical and scientific information in this news release. No limitations were imposed on their verification process. Both Messrs. Mooney and Tarigan are Qualified Persons as defined under NI 43-101.

Candelaria and Ojos del Salado

Candelaria and La Española open pit Mineral Resource estimates are reported within a conceptual pit shell based on metal prices of $4.02/lb copper and $1,600/oz gold with cut-off grades of 0.15% and 0.17% copper, respectively. Underground Mineral Resources are estimated at cut-off grades of 0.40% and 0.45% copper for Candelaria underground and Ojos del Salado, respectively. Mineral Reserves for the Candelaria open pit, Española open pit and underground for the Candelaria property are estimated at cut-off grades of 0.15%, 0.17% and 0.44% copper, respectively. Underground Mineral Reserves for the Santos mine at Ojos del Salado is estimated at a cut-off grade of 0.51% copper. Jose Bello Soto, Chief Geological and Resources Modeling, a Registered Member of Chilean Mining Commission, employed by the Candelaria Copper Mining Complex, reviewed and verified the Mineral Resource estimates for Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mines. Mr. Bello is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

A technical report for Candelaria, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com within 45 days of this news release.

Chapada

The Chapada and Suruca copper-gold Mineral Resource estimates are reported within a conceptual pit shell based on metal prices of $4.02/lb copper and $1,800/oz gold and at open pit discard NSR cut-off grade of $4.72/t. For the Suruca gold only Mineral Resource estimates, cut-off grades of 0.16 g/t gold for oxides and 0.23 g/t for sulphides were used. Mineral Reserves for the Chapada open pit are estimated at metal prices of $3.35/lb copper and $1,600/oz gold and at open pit discard NSR cut-off grade of $4.72/t. For the Suruca gold only Mineral Reserve estimates cut-off grades of 0.19 g/t gold for oxides and 0.30 g/t for sulphides are used. Arthur Oppitz, FAusIMM, Principal Mining Engineer, Lundin Mining, reviewed and verified the Mineral Reserve estimates for Chapada mine. Mr. Oppitz is Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

For further information, refer to the Technical Report entitled Technical Report on the Chapada Mine, Goiás State, Brazil, dated October 10, 2019 which is available on Lundin Mining's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Eagle

The Eagle Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates are reported using NSR cut-offs of $138/t, $140/t and $156/t for Eagle, Upper Keel and Eagle East zones, respectively. The NSR is calculated on a recovered payable basis considering nickel, copper, cobalt, gold and PGM grades, metallurgical recoveries, prices and realization costs. The Eagle East Mineral Resources are estimated using metal prices for Eagle and Eagle East: $9.00/lb Ni, $4.02/lb Cu. The same metal prices used for Upper Keel except for nickel at $9.60/lb.

A technical report for Eagle, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com within 45 days of this news release.

Josemaria

The Josemaria open pit Mineral Resource estimates are reported within a conceptual pit shell based on metal prices of $3.00/lb copper, $1,500/oz gold and $18.00/oz silver with a cut-off grade of 0.10% copper. Mineral Reserve estimates for Josemaria are estimated at cut-off NSR values ranging from $5.16/t to $5.22/t, based on metallurgical unit. Mr. Dustin Smiley, P.Eng., Manager, Mine Engineering and Costing, Lundin Mining reviewed and verified the Mineral Reserves estimates for Josemaria project.

For further information, refer to the Technical Report entitled NI 43-101 Technical Report, Feasibility Study for the Josemaria Copper-Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina dated November 5, 2020, which is available on the Company's subsidiary, Josemaria Resources Inc.'s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neves-Corvo and Semblana

The copper Mineral Resource estimates are reported within geological volumes based on a nominal cut-off grade of 1.0% copper and the zinc Mineral Resource estimates are reported within geological volumes based on a nominal zinc cut-off grade of 4.5% zinc. The copper and zinc Mineral Reserve estimates have been calculated using variable NSR values ranging from EUR 44/t to EUR 60/t based on areas and mining methods. The NSR is calculated on a recovered payable basis considering copper, lead, zinc and silver grades, metallurgical recoveries, prices and realization costs. Sandra Santos, CEng MIMMM, Geological Engineer at Neves-Corvo, reviewed and verified the Mineral Resource estimates for the Neves-Corvo mine. Ms. Santos is Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

The Mineral Resources at Semblana are estimated above a cut-off grade of 1.0% copper.

A technical report for Neves-Corvo, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com within 45 days of this news release.

Saúva

The Saúva open pit Mineral Resource estimates are reported within a conceptual pit shell based on metal prices of $4.02/lb copper and $1,800/oz gold with a cut-off grade of 0.16% copper equivalent. Copper equivalency is based on metallurgical recoveries of 79% for copper and 68% for gold.

Zinkgruvan

The zinc Mineral Resources are estimated within optimized stope volumes, using a 3.5 m minimum mining width, based on an area dependent marginal NSR cut-off between SEK 515/t and SEK 710/t. The copper Mineral Resource estimates are reported within optimized stope volumes above a cut-off NSR values ranging from SEK 580/t to SEK 600/t. The zinc and copper Mineral Reserves are estimated at NSR cut-off values ranging from SEK 750/t to SEK 950/t NSR. The NSR is calculated on a recovered payable basis considering copper, lead, zinc and silver grades, metallurgical recoveries, prices and realization costs.

