LUNDIN GOLD TO PRESENT AT TOWN HALL MEETING ON NOVEMBER 14, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ron Hochstein, President and CEO, will be presenting at a Town Hall meeting at the World Trade Centre in Stockholm (Klarabergsviadukten 70 - room "Atlanta") on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 6:00 pm CET. View PDF version.

Lundin Gold announced its third quarter of 2022 results on November 8, 2022, with key highlights including production of 121,635 ounces ("oz") of gold and all-in sustaining cost ("AISC")1 of $807 per oz sold, putting the Company firmly on track to meet the upper end of its production guidance of 430,000 to 460,000 oz and lower end of or slightly below its AISC1 guidance of $820 to $870 per oz sold. During his presentation, Mr. Hochstein will review the 2022 results, touch upon the inaugural dividend of US$0.20 per share that was paid in September 2022, and discuss future opportunities and the Company's capital management strategy.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

For further information: Ron F. Hochstein, President and CEO, Tel (Ecuador): +593 2-299-6400, Tel (Canada): +1 604-806-3589, [email protected]; Finlay Heppenstall, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604-806-3089, [email protected]