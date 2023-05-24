LUNDIN GOLD TO HOST INVESTOR DAY ON JUNE 7, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") announces that it will be hosting an Investor Day at the Ivey Donald K. Johnson Centre in Toronto on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of Lundin Gold's management team including President & CEO, Ron Hochstein; Interim CFO, Chester See; COO, Terry Smith; VP Business Sustainability, Nathan Monash; and VP Exploration, Andre Oliveira, will be in attendance for the event. View PDF

For those wishing to attend the event in person, please RSVP to [email protected]. For those unable to attend, a link to a live webcast and the presentation slideshow in PDF format will be available on the Company's website, www.lundingold.com, shortly before the event.

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

