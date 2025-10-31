LUNDIN GOLD SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS UPDATE

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") reports the following in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. PDF version

As a result of the exercise of stock options under Lundin Gold's equity compensation plan during the month of October, the Company now has 241,390,763 common shares issued and outstanding with voting rights as at October 31, 2025.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act on disclosure of major shareholdings (Transparency Rules).

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on October 31, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

For more information, please contact: Ron F. Hochstein, President and CEO, Tel: +1-604-806-3589, [email protected]; Brendan Creaney, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1-604-376-4595, [email protected]