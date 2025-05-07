LUNDIN GOLD REPORTS STRONG EXPLORATION RESULTS ACROSS PORTFOLIO OF TARGETS AND EXPANDS 2025 DRILLING PROGRAM TO 108,000 METRES

Ron Hochstein, President and CEO, commented, "I am very excited to announce our initial results from Lundin Gold's 2025 drilling program, which continue to demonstrate the significant exploration potential and a growing pipeline of targets around FDN. At FDNS, high-grade results from our conversion drilling program have confirmed the continuity of the system and identified new mineralized zones. Recent high-grade drill results at FDN East have significantly advanced our geological understanding of the target and its potential. At Trancaloma, the wide copper-gold mineralization intercepted confirm the existence of a porphyry at surface and our recent exploration work strongly suggest the occurrences of other mineralized porphyry systems surrounding FDN. Based on these results, we will accelerate the delineation of these new exploration opportunities and are therefore planning to increase our drilling programs for 2025 from 80,000 to a minimum of 108,000 metres, which will represent the largest annual drilling program ever completed at FDN."

FDNS Drilling Highlights (not true widths):

Drill hole FDN-C25-196 intersected 72.80 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold ("Au") over 7.95m from 67.60m , including: 1,320.0 g/t Au over 0.40m

from , including: Drill hole FDN-C25-204 intersected 40.60 g/t Au over 13.90m from 43.80m , including: 272.57 g/t Au over 1.90m

from , including: Drill hole FDN-C25-198 intersected 48.82 g/t Au over 6.45m from 145.85m , including: 616.00 g/t Au over 0.45m

from , including:

Conversion drilling results have confirmed the continuity of FDNS and identified additional mineralized zones. Based on these results, the 2025 conversion drilling program is being increased by 10,000 metres. In addition, studies are underway with the goal of integrating FDNS into FDN's 2026 long-term mine plan.

FDN East Drilling Highlights (not true widths):

Drill hole UGE-E-25-248 intersected 7.12 g/t Au over 14.30m from 229.85m and 4.62 g/t Au over 23.15m from 321.30m including: 15.23 g/t Au over 5.75m 8.19 g/t Au over 6.85m

from and 4.62 g/t Au over from including:

Drill results show FDN East mineralization continuity and indicate areas for further expansion.

Trancaloma Drilling Highlights (not true widths):

Drill hole TRL-2024 -220 intersected 0.41% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 1.51 g/t Ag, and 14.21 ppm Mo (0.50% CuEq 1 ) over 858.10m from 0.0m , including: 0.54% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au, 1.94 g/t Ag, and 11.08 ppm Mo (0.65% CuEq 1 ) over 447.95m

-220 intersected 0.41% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 1.51 g/t Ag, and 14.21 ppm Mo (0.50% CuEq ) over from , including:

With confirmation of the presence of a copper and gold porphyry system, these results significantly enhance the prospectivity around FDN and suggest the potential for other porphyry targets near Trancaloma, including Castillo and Sandia.

Bonza Sur Highlights (not true widths):

Drill hole BLP-2024-205 intersected 1.10 g/t Au over 162.30m from 0.40m including: 3.19 g/t Au over 11.00m

from including: Drill hole BLP-2025-267 intersected 2.14 g/t Au over 58.40m from 75.40m including: 5.41 g/t Au over 19.20m

from including:

Results confirm the continuity of the mineral envelope and indicate potential extension along the southern limit and spatial relation in the east with the recently discovered Trancaloma porphyry. The decision has been made to delay the initial Mineral Resource estimate on Bonza Sur to better understand this mineral system.

2025 Exploration Program Increase:

The 2025 drilling program is being expanded as follows: Conversion drilling program increased from 15,000 to 25,000 metres 2 Near-mine exploration program increased from 65,000 to 83,000 metres and estimated to cost $39 million from $32 million



SUMMARY OF CURRENT DRILLING PROGRAMS

The Company's near-mine exploration strategy focuses on extending mine life through the expansion of Mineral Resources at FDN by exploring and delineating new discoveries close to the operation. Over the past three years, the exploration programs at FDN have driven the resource growth and the discovery of new sectors.

In 2025, the near-mine underground drilling program continues to advance at FDNS by expanding this deposit, while the surface drilling explores the extensions of Bonza Sur, FDN East, Trancaloma and test new sectors around FDN (see Figure 1). The conversion drilling program at FDNS is meeting our objectives to date regarding improving our understanding of the deposit. Fourteen rigs (10 surface rigs and four underground rigs) are currently turning across the conversion and near-mine exploration programs.

_____________________ 1 Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill intersections is calculated based on US$4.00/lb Cu, US$1,800/oz Au, US$30/oz Ag and US$25/oz Mo. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.6562 * Au g/t) + (0.0109 * Ag g/t) + (0.0006 * Mo ppm). Metallurgical recoveries and net smelter returns are not considered. 2 Costs of the 2025 conversion drilling program are classified as Sustaining Capital.

FDNS

Starting in February, the conversion underground drilling programs advanced at FDNS where the primary focus is to convert Inferred Resources to Indicated category and improve the confidence of the geological model. The FDNS deposit is an epithermal vein system recently defined across the southern limit of FDN and is currently estimated to contain a large Inferred Resource of approximately 2.09 Moz from 12.35 Mt with an average grade of 5.25 g/t. For more information on the FDN Mineral Reserve and Resource estimate as at December 31, 2024, please refer to the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 17, 2025 (the "AIF") under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The conversion drilling program advanced in the western and central sectors of FDNS where a total of 2,761 metres of underground drilling across 17 drill holes was completed. All drill holes confirmed the mineralization continuity and indicated higher grade zones within the vein system (see Figure 2). Highlights to drill holes FDN-C25-196 (72.80 g/t Au over 7.95m) and FDN-C25-198 (48.82 g/t Au over 6.45m) related to higher grade veins in the west sector of the deposit. Assay results from the drilling undertaken at FDNS are presented in Table 1.

Furthermore, several conversion drill holes intercepted mineralized zones outside of existing geological modelling. Of note, drill holes FDN-C25-204 (40.60 g/t Au over 13.90m), FDN-C25-203 (12.49 g/t Au over 10.55m) and UGE-S-25-251 (10.80 g/t Au over 12.85m) defined an additional higher-grade zone within the central portion of FDNS. Two underground rigs are currently turning as part of the conversion drilling program at FDNS.

The FDNS deposit remains open for expansion to the North and along the south extension where an underground rig is currently exploring this potential from the recently reopened and rehabilitated South Portal. In addition to the drilling programs, engineering work began to evaluate geotechnical, mine design, metallurgical characteristics and infrastructure needs with the goal of integrating FDNS into FDN's 2026 long-term mine plan.

FDN EAST

At FDN East, the exploration program continues to define and expand this new buried epithermal mineralized system located only 100m east of FDN (see Figure 2). Since its discovery, the drilling program advanced the understanding of the main geological controls which resulted in the delineation of new mineralized zones in the central part of the target.

The most recent drilling results confirmed the gold mineralization continuity and indicated areas for further expansion potential toward the north and south direction (Figure 2). Highlights that returned distinct mineralized levels from underground hole UGE-E-25-248 (7.12 g/t Au over 14.30m, 15.23 g/t Au over 5.75m and 6.85m @ 8.19 g/t Au) that indicate further step out drilling is warranted. Assay results from the drilling undertaken at FDN East are presented in Table 2. Currently, one surface drill rig and one underground rig are turning at FDN East.

TRANCALOMA COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY SYSTEM AND ADDITIONAL NEAR MINE PORPHYRY POTENTIAL

Since the discovery of FDN, the occurrence of porphyry systems has been recognized around FDN with very limited exploration carried out (see Figure 3 and 4). In recent months, a systematic exploration program employing geochemical and geophysical surveys and geological mapping advanced on potential targets, and the initial drilling results confirmed the occurrence of copper-gold porphyry mineralization in distinct sectors.

At Trancaloma, located on the east border of Bonza Sur, the drilling program intercepted a wide copper-gold porphyry mineralization in the eastern portion of the target (see Figure 3 and 4). Drill hole TR 2024-220 intersected 0.41% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 1.51 g/t Ag, and 14.21 ppm Mo (0.50% CuEq1) over 858.10m, including 0.54% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au, 1.94 g/t Ag, and 11.08 ppm Mo (0.65% CuEq1) over 447.95m. This showed continuous mineralization from surface, with a wide inner higher-grade core that remains open in all directions. This drill hole ended in mineralization. The mineralization is associated with a strongly developed and zoned porphyry related hydrothermal alteration and veining. In the western portion of Trancaloma, additional drill holes have suggested copper-gold mineralization intercepted from surface that remains open at depth (see Figure 3). The most recent assay results from the drilling program undertaken at Trancaloma are presented in Table 3.

At the porphyry target Castillo, located along the west border of Bonza Sur, the drill hole CAS-2025-241 intercepted copper gold mineralization, potentially an outer hydrothermal alteration halo of another porphyry system in this sector, and covered by conglomerates of the Suarez Basin (see Figure 3 and 4). Additional drilling is planned at Castillo as well in additional untested sectors. Currently, three surface drill rigs are exploring Trancaloma.

BONZA SUR

At Bonza Sur, located south from FDN, the drilling advanced in the mineral envelope delineation. The Bonza Sur deposit currently extends over 2.6 kilometres along strike, is 150 metres wide, and reaches at least 500 metres deep (see Figures 1 and 4).

Over the last few months, the drilling program confirmed the deposit's continuity in the central area and defined the east limit, close to the contact with the Trancaloma porphyry. Furthermore, drill hole AMN-2025-245 (0.51 g/t Au over 135.90m, including 1.12 g/t Au over 47.20m) located in the south end of the deposit suggests further potential for expansion along this direction (see Figure 4). The most recent assay results from the drilling program undertaken at Bonza Sur are presented in Table 2.

Based on the drilling to date at Bonza Sur and the nearby Trancaloma target that was recently discovered, the decision has been made to delay the initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Bonza Sur. The exploration work completed to date indicates that the two systems are spatially related. Additional drilling is currently underway to define their limits and exploration potential. (see Figure 1 and 3). Currently, three rigs are currently turning at Bonza Sur.

______________________ 1 Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill intersections is calculated based on US$4.00/lb Cu, US$1,800/oz Au, US$30/oz Ag and US$25/oz Mo. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.6562 * Au g/t) + (0.0109 * Ag g/t) + (0.0006 * Mo ppm). Metallurgical recoveries and net smelter returns are not considered.

2025 DRILLING PROGRAM EXPANSION

The 2025 drilling programs continue to yield exciting results and demonstrate the significant untapped exploration potential near the current FDN deposit. Based on these initial results, the Company will increase the near-mine exploration drilling program by 18,000 metres to a minimum of 83,000 metres to accelerate the definition of near-mine targets and the conversion drilling program from 15,000 metres to approximately 25,000 metres. A minimum of 108,000 metres of drilling are planned across the conversion and near-mine drilling programs for 2025. This revised program will now include up to sixteen drill rigs, ten surface rigs and six underground rigs. The total cost estimate of the 2025 near mine exploration program is $39 million while the 2025 conversion drilling program is included in sustaining capital. The 2025 regional exploration program remains unchanged at $8 million. The 2025 program represents the largest annual drill program ever completed on the land package that hosts the FDN deposit.

Qualified Persons and Technical Notes

The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analyzed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QA-QC, and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's AIF.

Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill intersections is calculated based on US$4.00/lb Cu, US$1,800/oz Au, US$30/oz Ag and US$25/oz Mo. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.6562 * Au g/t) + (0.0109 * Ag g/t) + (0.0006 * Mo ppm). Metallurgical recoveries and net smelter returns are not considered.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on May 7, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

APPENDIX 1

Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the drilling program at FDNS reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Target Zone FDN-C25-190 69.60 76.20 6.60 6.50 16.16 5.91 FDNS Underground Including 73.05 73.80 0.75 0.74 109.50 19.40 FDN-C25-190 95.55 98.50 2.95 2.95 23.17 1.65 Including 96.95 97.50 0.55 0.55 120.00 7.10 FDN-C25-190 129.50 134.25 4.75 4.73 19.37 6.47 Including 130.90 131.35 0.45 0.45 105.00 13.20 FDN-C25-191 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-192 27.30 31.50 4.20 3.22 7.22 4.99 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-192 106.90 111.00 4.10 4.04 6.89 11.52 FDN-C25-193 83.05 85.50 2.45 2.12 12.91 8.56 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-193 97.45 101.00 3.55 3.34 5.30 9.28 FDN-C25-194 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-195 49.90 56.15 6.25 6.16 8.97 5.78 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-195 123.60 128.40 4.80 4.16 7.73 2.27 Including 126.40 128.40 2.00 1.73 14.43 2.95 FDN-C25-196 34.50 38.50 4.00 2.57 6.91 4.00 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-196 67.60 75.55 7.95 6.09 72.80 17.46 Including 67.60 68.00 0.40 0.31 1320.00 206.00 FDN-C25-197 27.35 32.45 5.10 3.91 5.96 7.49 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-197 41.10 49.10 8.00 6.93 5.00 5.74 FDN-C25-197 56.80 67.50 10.70 9.27 9.34 7.97 Including 61.60 64.80 3.20 2.77 24.94 5.92 FDN-C25-198 64.70 67.95 3.25 2.95 6.55 17.88 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-198 145.85 152.30 6.45 6.43 48.82 15.82 Including 147.95 148.40 0.45 0.45 616.00 99.90 FDN-C25-198 162.25 164.20 1.95 1.92 6.69 4.87 FDN-C25-199 25.80 31.20 5.40 4.31 7.19 4.75 FDNS Underground Including 27.90 30.25 2.35 1.88 14.64 9.28 FDN-C25-199 47.20 48.20 1.00 0.97 3.77 3.30 FDN-C25-199 53.60 56.00 2.40 2.32 4.73 11.00 FDN-C25-199 62.00 69.40 7.40 5.67 5.24 9.72 FDN-C25-199 125.60 134.00 8.40 8.38 29.86 19.40 Including 127.90 133.00 5.10 5.09 48.51 23.67 FDN-C25-200 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-201 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-202 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-203 44.50 55.05 10.55 10.28 12.49 6.60 FDNS Underground Including 45.50 50.10 4.60 4.48 25.11 13.23 FDN-C25-203 90.50 93.20 2.70 1.74 6.20 2.00 FDN-C25-203 111.25 116.70 5.45 5.12 6.66 4.34 Including 113.60 115.75 2.15 2.02 10.70 4.30 FDN-C25-203 135.20 140.15 4.95 4.29 19.24 3.10 Including 137.90 139.15 1.25 1.08 67.52 7.42 FDN-C25-203 159.00 162.70 3.70 3.35 5.68 2.54 FDN-C25-203 182.95 191.00 8.05 7.30 4.87 4.55 Including 186.50 188.70 2.20 1.99 7.45 7.00 FDN-C25-204 37.20 38.20 1.00 0.93 3.71 0.80 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-204 43.80 57.70 13.90 12.60 40.60 16.96 Including 52.70 54.60 1.90 1.72 272.57 103.07 FDN-C25-204 68.20 76.40 8.20 8.08 4.61 3.04 FDN-C25-204 84.70 108.90 24.20 21.56 3.60 2.03 Including 93.80 98.00 4.20 3.74 5.15 3.11 Including 102.00 106.90 4.90 4.37 5.15 2.53 FDN-C25-204 147.20 148.40 1.20 0.92 3.82 1.33 FDN-C25-204 152.30 154.00 1.70 1.20 8.70 3.60 FDN-C25-204 162.70 165.80 3.10 2.99 4.48 1.11 FDN-C25-204 167.00 180.60 13.60 13.14 7.81 1.97 Including 172.90 180.60 7.70 7.44 11.04 2.71 FDN-C25-204 188.80 191.50 2.70 2.61 5.62 0.99 FDN-C25-205 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-206 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-207 44.90 50.40 5.50 5.10 8.73 4.71 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-207 102.90 106.90 4.00 3.76 7.71 4.18 FDN-C25-207 137.10 142.40 5.30 4.59 7.90 3.23 Including 140.85 142.40 1.55 1.34 14.89 4.52 FDN-C25-207 146.20 156.00 9.80 8.49 5.14 1.56 Including 150.60 151.50 0.90 0.78 15.15 2.30 UGE-S-25-221 11.20 15.50 4.30 4.04 7.12 7.33 FDNS Underground UGE-S-25-221 66.80 69.30 2.50 5.89 10.70 5.87 UGE-S-25-221 135.40 138.95 3.55 1.78 9.68 6.50 UGE-S-25-221 217.00 219.10 2.10 1.97 9.30 1.61 UGE-S-25-249 32.70 36.10 3.40 1.33 3.95 1.30 FDNS Underground UGE-S-25-249 49.70 52.70 3.00 1.36 3.52 0.97 UGE-S-25-249 60.40 63.40 3.00 1.32 4.75 1.30 UGE-S-25-250 No Significant Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-25-251 43.85 56.70 12.85 12.08 10.80 6.91 FDNS Underground Including 43.85 46.40 2.55 2.40 22.10 24.76 Including 50.10 51.60 1.50 1.41 25.33 3.10 UGE-S-25-251 69.10 75.55 6.45 6.06 37.81 8.09 Including 71.60 72.05 0.45 2.49 461.00 89.60 FDN-C25-208 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-209 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-210 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-211 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-212 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-213 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-214 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-215 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-216 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-217 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C25-218 Pending Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-25-286 Pending Results FDNS Underground

Table 2: Drillhole assay results from FDN East and Bonza Sur drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Target Zone FDNE-2025-242 No Significant Results FDN - East Surface FDNE-2025-258 205.15 246.95 41.80 0.46 0.76 FDN - East Surface Including 236.50 245.75 9.25 0.92 1.60 FDNE-2025-263 177.50 185.45 7.95 2.72 6.41 FDN - East Surface Including 177.50 178.7 1.20 7.36 25.61 Including 183.90 185.45 1.55 6.97 6.51 FDNE-2025-274 No Significant Results FDN - East Surface FDNE-2025-279 Pending Results FDN - East Surface UGE-E-25-215 291.90 308.20 16.30 2.97 1.74 FDN - East Underground Including 302.10 303.10 1.00 44.30 18.40 UGE-E-25-247 Pending Results FDN - East Underground UGE-E-25-248 217.90 251.25 33.35 4.05 6.96 FDN - East Surface Including 229.85 244.15 14.30 7.12 8.40 UGE-E-25-248 321.30 344.45 23.15 4.62 20.75 Including 321.30 327.05 5.75 15.23 39.80 UGE-E-25-248 368.95 374.60 5.65 8.21 26.89 UGE-E-25-248 515.40 522.25 6.85 8.19 103.83 UGE-E-25-248 567.60 569.60 2.00 14.96 10.22 UGE-E-25-248 581.30 585.70 4.40 4.68 14.86 BLP-2024-186 No Significant Results BLP Surface BLP-2024-187 118.90 142.20 23.30 0.32 8.74 BLP Surface AMN-2024-190 177.95 193.80 15.85 0.56 8.35 BLP Surface AMN-2024-190 430.50 521.70 91.20 0.68 2.74 Including 458.15 501.05 42.90 1.00 3.44 with 491.40 495.15 3.75 3.43 3.72 AMN-2024-193 276.30 294.30 18.00 0.30 2.16 BLP Surface AMN-2024-193 390.60 453.60 63.00 0.37 1.70 Including 390.60 402.10 11.50 0.65 3.68 Including 426.90 453.60 26.70 0.55 1.74 with 433.90 441.35 7.45 1.10 2.57 BLP-2024-194 35.50 38.10 2.60 1.36 3.40 BLP Surface BLP-2024-197 27.10 90.00 62.90 0.18 2.13 BLP Surface Including 78.50 90.00 11.50 0.39 1.74 BLP-2024-198 18.80 58.80 40.00 0.28 6.35 BLP Surface Including 41.50 53.65 12.15 0.44 0.94 BLP-2024-198 141.90 156.40 14.50 0.29 1.99 AMN-2024-202 309.90 311.75 1.85 1.07 1.20 BLP Surface AMN-2024-203 173.90 207.30 33.40 0.29 8.13 BLP Surface AMN-2024-203 268.40 305.30 36.90 0.36 9.92 AMN-2024-203 433.60 436.20 2.60 10.29 58.01 BLP-2024-205 0.40 162.70 162.30 1.10 7.74 BLP Surface Including 50.15 68.20 18.05 2.72 27.85 with 58.50 62.75 4.25 6.14 81.43 Including 146.10 157.10 11.00 3.19 3.64 with 150.10 152.10 2.00 14.90 11.67 BLP-2024-218 40.10 253.70 213.60 0.50 5.29 BLP Surface Including 55.05 111.40 56.35 1.23 5.02 Including 148.40 161.55 13.15 1.19 31.60 AMN-2024-224 No Significant Results BLP Surface BLP-2024-225 41.40 69.30 27.90 0.32 1.68 BLP Surface Including 49.30 55.20 5.90 0.91 3.56 BLP-2024-226 182.80 201.80 19.00 0.40 14.62 BLP Surface Including 199.15 200.85 1.70 3.81 137.69 BLP-2024-226 340.40 364.80 24.40 0.29 2.05 BLP-2024-226 399.55 412.00 12.45 0.44 4.12 Including 405.00 407.10 2.10 1.91 14.24 BLP-2024-231 66.20 87.60 21.40 0.12 16.53 BLP Surface BLP-2024-232 183.65 226.80 43.15 0.66 4.26 BLP Surface Including 219.10 221.05 1.95 7.73 11.99 BLP-2024-232 252.40 276.70 24.30 0.31 6.08 Including 257.00 260.70 3.70 0.90 4.64 BLP-2024-233 87.00 90.00 3.00 1.09 0.93 BLP Surface AMN-2024-237 167.20 168.20 1.00 3.31 2.44 BLP Surface BLP-2024-238 70.90 76.75 5.85 0.69 2.13 BLP Surface BLP-2024-238 208.40 219.80 11.40 0.20 0.95 BLP-2024-240 128.30 210.10 81.80 0.63 6.04 BLP Surface Including 141.00 184.70 43.70 1.05 8.44 BLP-2025-244 61.50 206.25 144.75 0.30 2.31 BLP Surface Including 81.15 87.30 6.15 0.90 5.07 BLP-2025-244 303.30 335.70 32.40 0.40 4.41 AMN-2025-245 28.65 64.65 36.00 0.33 10.10 BLP Surface AMN-2025-245 196.50 332.40 135.90 0.51 2.14 Including 285.20 332.40 47.20 1.12 2.92 BLP-2025-246 48.80 69.40 20.60 0.16 4.13 BLP Surface BLP-2025-246 178.90 200.50 21.60 0.19 2.22 BLP-2025-255 28.90 117.80 88.90 0.32 8.86 BLP Surface Including 28.90 43.80 14.90 1.01 19.78 with 28.90 32.75 3.85 2.53 31.39 BLP-2025-255 276.10 292.40 16.30 0.53 13.00 BLP-2025-256 No Significant Results BLP Surface BLP-2025-257 203.20 215.90 12.70 0.31 4.44 BLP Surface BLP-2025-259 89.15 99.20 10.05 0.30 6.41 BLP Surface BLP-2025-262 67.45 185.60 118.15 0.30 44.46 BLP Surface Including 74.30 94.55 20.25 0.51 12.21 Including 140.60 183.60 43.00 0.39 111.00 BLP-2025-264 36.00 87.10 51.10 0.63 4.14 BLP Surface including 36.00 59.50 23.50 0.99 5.31 BLP-2025-265 1.60 450.00 448.40 0.35 5.40 BLP Surface Including 1.60 31.30 29.70 1.10 3.58 with 18.50 23.40 4.90 3.34 1.99 Including 351.10 412.80 61.70 1.30 18.86 with 390.70 395.60 4.90 9.29 35.15 BLP-2025-266 16.20 39.30 23.10 0.20 4.19 BLP Surface BLP-2025-266 84.40 155.00 70.60 0.30 5.13 Including 140.90 151.30 10.40 0.91 7.16 BLP-2025-266 205.90 265.60 59.70 0.14 3.97 BLP-2025-267 75.40 133.80 58.40 2.14 6.24 BLP Surface Including 109.10 128.3 19.20 5.41 10.51 with 120.70 127.6 6.90 12.49 14.96 BLP-2025-268 34.60 49.80 15.20 0.35 2.62 BLP Surface BLP-2025-268 91.20 103.00 11.80 0.55 1.46 Including 94.00 96.00 2.00 2.15 1.91 AMN-2025-269 327.40 347.95 20.55 0.51 11.70 BLP Surface Including 332.40 336.45 4.05 1.56 44.60 BLP-2025-270 15.00 28.00 13.00 0.33 1.64 BLP Surface BLP-2025-270 35.00 46.00 11.00 0.47 3.21 BLP-2025-270 93.55 152.75 59.20 0.30 27.83 Including 110.95 113.80 2.85 2.78 492.66 BLP-2025-271 101.35 110.10 8.75 0.30 1.00 BLP Surface BLP-2025-271 127.30 153.80 26.50 0.18 1.12 BLP-2025-271 190.75 204.75 14.00 0.28 0.98 BLP-2025-271 278.15 300.40 22.25 0.23 6.89 Including with 290.00 300.40 10.40 0.40 12.32 BLP-2025-275 No Significant Results BLP Surface AMN-2025-276 Pending Results BLP Surface AMN-2025-277 Pending Results BLP Surface BLP-2025-278 Pending Results BLP Surface AMN-2025-280 Pending Results BLP Surface AMN-2025-283 Pending Results BLP Surface BLP-2025-284 Pending Results BLP Surface AMN-2025-285 Pending Results BLP Surface BLP-2025-287 Pending Results BLP Surface AMN-2025-288 Pending Results BLP Surface

Table 3: Drillhole assay results from the Trancaloma and Castillo Porphyry targets surface drilling program. Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (ppm) CuEq (%) Target TRL-2024-220 0.00 858.10 858.10 0.41 0.10 1.51 14.21 0.50 % Trancaloma Including 350.25 798.20 447.95 0.54 0.14 1.94 11.08 0.65 % BLP-2024-229 32.00 400.00 368.00 0.21 0.06 1.27 13.40 0.27 % Trancaloma BLP-2024-239 No Significant Results



0.00 % Trancaloma CAS-2025-241 89.80 587.00 497.20 0.22 0.05 0.53 10.86 0.27 % Castillo Porphyry Including 96.70 213.20 116.50 0.33 0.07 0.86 13.04 0.39 % TRL-2025-260 231.65 830.60 598.95 0.19 0.07 1.17 14.52 0.26 % Trancaloma Including 507.10 716.00 208.90 0.23 0.13 1.31 8.18 0.33 % With 556.60 592.60 36.00 0.28 0.20 1.68 9.02 0.43 % TRL-2025-272 Pending Results





Trancaloma TRL-2025-281 Pending Results





Trancaloma

Table 4: FDNS, FDN East, Bonza Sur and Trancaloma Collar Drill Holes

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH (m) Drilling Type Year FDN-C25-190 FDNS 778191 9582257 1092 288 9 190.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-191 FDNS 778191 9582257 1091 306 -38 255.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-192 FDNS 778157 9582350 1091 310 5 120.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-193 FDNS 778156 9582349 1091 300 1 150.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-194 FDNS 778192 9582676 1085 236 22 45.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-195 FDNS 778156 9582349 1091 281 -4 160.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-196 FDNS 778156 9582348 1091 266 -1 170.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-197 FDNS 778156 9582348 1092 264 11 110.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-198 FDNS 778176 9582354 1091 323 9 181.80 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-199 FDNS 778176 9582353 1091 309 20 148.20 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-200 FDNS 778176 9582353 1092 317 18 160.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-201 FDNS 778176 9582354 1091 324 16 163.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-202 FDNS 778176 9582353 1091 316 10 150.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-203 FDNS 778191 9582256 1093 267 25 234.10 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-204 FDNS 778191 9582256 1092 263 10 206.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-205 FDNS 778191 9582256 1093 254 19 218.40 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-206 FDNS 778195 9582257 1091 90 -70 60.40 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-207 FDNS 778191 9582256 1094 270 37 190.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-208 FDNS 778176 9582353 1091 308 11 142.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-209 FDNS 778176 9582353 1091 322 1 162.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-210 FDNS 778199 9582239 1094 75 23 114.40 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-211 FDNS 778199 9582239 1094 77 -1 109.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-212 FDNS 778199 9582239 1092 99 -18 110.80 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-213 FDNS 778199 9582241 1092 101 36 90.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-214 FDNS 778176 9582353 1091 307 2 145.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-215 FDNS 778176 9582353 1092 300 21 142.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-216 FDNS 778176 9582353 1091 299 11 135.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-217 FDNS 778176 9582353 1091 315 2 155.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-218 FDNS 778169 9582488 1087 317 -19 126.10 Underground 2025 UGE-S-25-221 FDNS 778191 9582258 1092 318 0 225.00 Underground 2025 UGE-S-25-249 FDNS 778191 9582257 1091 272 -35 234.00 Underground 2025 UGE-S-25-250 FDNS 778191 9582257 1091 250 -19 220.0 Underground 2025 UGE-S-25-251 FDNS 778191 9582257 1092 252 5 211.1 Underground 2025 UGE-S-25-286 FDNS 778260 9581782 1413 342 -45 491.7 Underground 2025 FDNE-2025-242 FDNE 778267 9583371 1524 99 -40 422.15 Surface 2025 FDNE-2025-258 FDNE 778264 9583107 1505 65 -30 350.05 Surface 2025 FDNE-2025-263 FDNE 778264 9583107 1505 68 -49 527.25 Surface 2025 FDNE-2025-274 FDNE 778264 9583104 1505 129 -30 79.4 Surface 2025 FDNE-2025-279 FDNE 778267 9583372 1524 99 -58 892.95 Surface 2025 UGE-E-25-215 FDNE 778130 9583338 1272 136 21 362.8 Underground 2025 UGE-E-25-247 FDNE 778130 9583339 1270 145 -7 620.0 Underground 2025 UGE-E-25-248 FDNE 778130 9583339 1271 134 -3 606.0 Underground 2025 BLP-2024-186 Bonza Sur 778654 9581180 1521 90 -42 250.40 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-187 Bonza Sur 778675 9580698 1540 89 -74 300.15 Surface 2024 AMN-2024-190 Bonza Sur 778748 9579869 1657 74 -33 636.45 Surface 2024 AMN-2024-193 Bonza Sur 778826 9580014 1634 84 -34 515.15 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-194 Bonza Sur 778654 9581180 1521 91 -59 403.00 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-197 Bonza Sur 778723 9580636 1569 119 -50 367.65 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-198 Bonza Sur 778654 9581180 1521 90 -79 351.50 Surface 2024 AMN-2024-202 Bonza Sur 778748 9579869 1657 74 -49 500.00 Surface 2024 AMN-2024-203 Bonza Sur 778825 9580014 1634 84 -45 440.15 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-205 Bonza Sur 778534 9581207 1473 89 -70 347.35 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-218 Bonza Sur 778457 9581058 1458 83 -39 360.20 Surface 2024 AMN-2024-224 Bonza Sur 779018 9579691 1733 90 -44 430.00 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-225 Bonza Sur 778674 9580698 1541 89 -39 350.05 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-226 Bonza Sur 778984 9579462 1720 304 -45 478.90 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-231 Bonza Sur 778635 9581038 1526 269 -85 160.05 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-232 Bonza Sur 778689 9580440 1578 84 -34 347.05 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-233 Bonza Sur 778638 9581037 1526 79 -47 400.15 Surface 2024 AMN-2024-237 Bonza Sur 779016 9579690 1737 59 -49 463.10 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-238 Bonza Sur 778853 9580278 1608 69 -44 465.90 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-240 Bonza Sur 778559 9581472 1439 229 -30 290.10 Surface 2024 CAS-2025-241 Bonza Sur 778071 9580810 1462 92 -65 598.60 Surface 2025 BLP-2025-244 Bonza Sur 778687 9580241 1601 99 -65 350.00 Surface 2025 AMN-2025-245 Bonza Sur 778722 9580098 1610 169 -52 459.90 Surface 2025 BLP-2025-246 Bonza Sur 778653 9581180 1521 329 -49 207.90 Surface 2025 BLP-2025-255 Bonza Sur 778617 9580521 1565 90 -53 300.05 Surface 2025 BLP-2025-256 Bonza Sur 778651 9581179 1521 209 -59 218.30 Surface 2025 BLP-2025-257 Bonza Sur 778600 9581608 1435 269 -44 326.40 Surface 2025 BLP-2025-259 Bonza Sur 778597 9580322 1560 87 -59 165.10 Surface 2025 BLP-2025-262 Bonza Sur 778616 9580521 1565 85 -80 250.05 Surface 2025 BLP-2025-264 Bonza Sur 778501 9581449 1435 274 -34 160.00 Surface 2025 BLP-2025-265 Bonza Sur 778732 9580832 1561 261 -51 450.00 Surface 2025 BLP-2025-266 Bonza Sur 778469 9581653 1454 269 -76 284.50 Surface 2025 BLP-2025-267 Bonza Sur 778502 9581449 1435 274 -59 220.00 Surface 2025 BLP-2025-268 Bonza Sur 778936 9580374 1652 269 -49 362.95 Surface 2025 AMN-2025-269 Bonza Sur 778930 9580031 1675 113 -60 441.80 Surface 2025 BLP-2025-270 Bonza Sur 778671 9580698 1541 274 -45 299.40 Surface 2025 BLP-2025-271 Bonza Sur 778471 9581653 1454 80 -84 300.40 Surface 2025 BLP-2025-275 Bonza Sur 778673 9581292 1498 289 -45 260.15 Surface 2025 AMN-2025-276 Bonza Sur 778724 9580098 1609 144 -45 465.30 Surface 2025 AMN-2025-277 Bonza Sur 778400 9579519 1601 89 -30 471.00 Surface 2025 BLP-2025-278 Bonza Sur 778672 9580698 1540 274 -59 340.50 Surface 2025 AMN-2025-280 Bonza Sur 778930 9580032 1675 104 -44 411.75 Surface 2025 AMN-2025-283 Bonza Sur 779258 9580115 1727 189 -49 270.85 Surface 2025 BLP-2025-284 Bonza Sur 778866 9580886 1525 209 -40 306.25 Surface 2025 AMN-2025-285 Bonza Sur 778723 9580095 1609 169 -35 350.65 Surface 2025 BLP-2025-287 Bonza Sur 778487 9581695 1461 289 -58 279.05 Surface 2025 AMN-2025-288 Bonza Sur 778460 9580053 1554 119 -30 283.90 Surface 2025 TRL-2024-220 Trancaloma 780081 9581596 1481 123 -60 976.65 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-229 Trancaloma 779072 9581469 1489 89 -40 400.00 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-239 Trancaloma 779386 9581869 1513 269 -54 577.00 Surface 2024 TRL-2025-260 Trancaloma 779597 9580742 1646 119 -78 830.60 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-272 Trancaloma 780080 9581597 1483 168 -60 876.75 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-281 Trancaloma 779898 9581499 1460 243 -64 712.10 Surface 2025

For more information, please contact: Ron F. Hochstein, President and CEO, Tel: +1-604-806-3589, [email protected]; Brendan Creaney, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1-604-376-4595, [email protected]