LUNDIN GOLD REPORTS STRONG EXPLORATION RESULTS ACROSS PORTFOLIO OF TARGETS AND EXPANDS 2025 DRILLING PROGRAM TO 108,000 METRES

VANCOUVER, BC, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results from its conversion and near-mine exploration drilling programs at its 100% owned Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in southeast Ecuador. High-grade intercepts from the conversion program at FDN South ("FDNS") have confirmed the deposit's continuity. At FDN East, further high-grade results continue to underscore the target's growth potential. At Trancaloma, results confirm the discovery of a copper-gold porphyry system at surface and highlight the potential for other porphyries near Trancaloma. At Bonza Sur, drilling confirms the mineral envelope and indicates the potential for further extension. Following the programs' successes in the first quarter and a growing pipeline of targets, the 2025 exploration program is being expanded from an initial 80,000 metres to a minimum of 108,000 metres. Highlights from drilling programs at FDNS, FDN East, Trancaloma and Bonza Sur are outlined below, with detailed results provided in Appendix 1. View PDF
Ron Hochstein, President and CEO, commented, "I am very excited to announce our initial results from Lundin Gold's 2025 drilling program, which continue to demonstrate the significant exploration potential and a growing pipeline of targets around FDN. At FDNS, high-grade results from our conversion drilling program have confirmed the continuity of the system and identified new mineralized zones. Recent high-grade drill results at FDN East have significantly advanced our geological understanding of the target and its potential. At Trancaloma, the wide copper-gold mineralization intercepted confirm the existence of a porphyry at surface and our recent exploration work strongly suggest the occurrences of other mineralized porphyry systems surrounding FDN. Based on these results, we will accelerate the delineation of these new exploration opportunities and are therefore planning to increase our drilling programs for 2025 from 80,000 to a minimum of 108,000 metres, which will represent the largest annual drilling program ever completed at FDN."
FDNS Drilling Highlights (not true widths):
Drill hole FDN-C25-196 intersected 72.80 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold ("Au") over 7.95m from 67.60m, including:
1,320.0 g/t Au over 0.40m
Drill hole FDN-C25-204 intersected 40.60 g/t Au over 13.90m from 43.80m, including:
272.57 g/t Au over 1.90m
Drill hole FDN-C25-198 intersected 48.82 g/t Au over 6.45m from 145.85m, including:
616.00 g/t Au over 0.45m
Conversion drilling results have confirmed the continuity of FDNS and identified additional mineralized zones. Based on these results, the 2025 conversion drilling program is being increased by 10,000 metres. In addition, studies are underway with the goal of integrating FDNS into FDN's 2026 long-term mine plan.
FDN East Drilling Highlights (not true widths):
Drill hole UGE-E-25-248 intersected 7.12 g/t Au over 14.30m from 229.85m and 4.62 g/t Au over 23.15m from 321.30m including:
15.23 g/t Au over 5.75m
8.19 g/t Au over 6.85m
Drill results show FDN East mineralization continuity and indicate areas for further expansion.
Trancaloma Drilling Highlights (not true widths):
Drill hole TRL-2024-220 intersected 0.41% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 1.51 g/t Ag, and 14.21 ppm Mo (0.50% CuEq1) over 858.10m from 0.0m, including:
0.54% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au, 1.94 g/t Ag, and 11.08 ppm Mo (0.65% CuEq1) over 447.95m
With confirmation of the presence of a copper and gold porphyry system, these results significantly enhance the prospectivity around FDN and suggest the potential for other porphyry targets near Trancaloma, including Castillo and Sandia.
Bonza Sur Highlights (not true widths):
Drill hole BLP-2024-205 intersected 1.10 g/t Au over 162.30m from 0.40m including:
3.19 g/t Au over 11.00m
Drill hole BLP-2025-267 intersected 2.14 g/t Au over 58.40m from 75.40m including:
5.41 g/t Au over 19.20m
Results confirm the continuity of the mineral envelope and indicate potential extension along the southern limit and spatial relation in the east with the recently discovered Trancaloma porphyry. The decision has been made to delay the initial Mineral Resource estimate on Bonza Sur to better understand this mineral system.
2025 Exploration Program Increase:
The 2025 drilling program is being expanded as follows:
Conversion drilling program increased from 15,000 to 25,000 metres2
Near-mine exploration program increased from 65,000 to 83,000 metres and estimated to cost $39 million from $32 million
SUMMARY OF CURRENT DRILLING PROGRAMS
The Company's near-mine exploration strategy focuses on extending mine life through the expansion of Mineral Resources at FDN by exploring and delineating new discoveries close to the operation. Over the past three years, the exploration programs at FDN have driven the resource growth and the discovery of new sectors.
In 2025, the near-mine underground drilling program continues to advance at FDNS by expanding this deposit, while the surface drilling explores the extensions of Bonza Sur, FDN East, Trancaloma and test new sectors around FDN (see Figure 1). The conversion drilling program at FDNS is meeting our objectives to date regarding improving our understanding of the deposit. Fourteen rigs (10 surface rigs and four underground rigs) are currently turning across the conversion and near-mine exploration programs.
_____________________
1 Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill intersections is calculated based on US$4.00/lb Cu, US$1,800/oz Au, US$30/oz Ag and US$25/oz Mo. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.6562 * Au g/t) + (0.0109 * Ag g/t) + (0.0006 * Mo ppm). Metallurgical recoveries and net smelter returns are not considered.
2 Costs of the 2025 conversion drilling program are classified as Sustaining Capital.
FDNS
Starting in February, the conversion underground drilling programs advanced at FDNS where the primary focus is to convert Inferred Resources to Indicated category and improve the confidence of the geological model. The FDNS deposit is an epithermal vein system recently defined across the southern limit of FDN and is currently estimated to contain a large Inferred Resource of approximately 2.09 Moz from 12.35 Mt with an average grade of 5.25 g/t. For more information on the FDN Mineral Reserve and Resource estimate as at December 31, 2024, please refer to the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 17, 2025 (the "AIF") under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
The conversion drilling program advanced in the western and central sectors of FDNS where a total of 2,761 metres of underground drilling across 17 drill holes was completed. All drill holes confirmed the mineralization continuity and indicated higher grade zones within the vein system (see Figure 2). Highlights to drill holes FDN-C25-196 (72.80 g/t Au over 7.95m) and FDN-C25-198 (48.82 g/t Au over 6.45m) related to higher grade veins in the west sector of the deposit. Assay results from the drilling undertaken at FDNS are presented in Table 1.
Furthermore, several conversion drill holes intercepted mineralized zones outside of existing geological modelling. Of note, drill holes FDN-C25-204 (40.60 g/t Au over 13.90m), FDN-C25-203 (12.49 g/t Au over 10.55m) and UGE-S-25-251 (10.80 g/t Au over 12.85m) defined an additional higher-grade zone within the central portion of FDNS. Two underground rigs are currently turning as part of the conversion drilling program at FDNS.
The FDNS deposit remains open for expansion to the North and along the south extension where an underground rig is currently exploring this potential from the recently reopened and rehabilitated South Portal. In addition to the drilling programs, engineering work began to evaluate geotechnical, mine design, metallurgical characteristics and infrastructure needs with the goal of integrating FDNS into FDN's 2026 long-term mine plan.
FDN EAST
At FDN East, the exploration program continues to define and expand this new buried epithermal mineralized system located only 100m east of FDN (see Figure 2). Since its discovery, the drilling program advanced the understanding of the main geological controls which resulted in the delineation of new mineralized zones in the central part of the target.
The most recent drilling results confirmed the gold mineralization continuity and indicated areas for further expansion potential toward the north and south direction (Figure 2). Highlights that returned distinct mineralized levels from underground hole UGE-E-25-248 (7.12 g/t Au over 14.30m, 15.23 g/t Au over 5.75m and 6.85m @ 8.19 g/t Au) that indicate further step out drilling is warranted. Assay results from the drilling undertaken at FDN East are presented in Table 2. Currently, one surface drill rig and one underground rig are turning at FDN East.
TRANCALOMA COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY SYSTEM AND ADDITIONAL NEAR MINE PORPHYRY POTENTIAL
Since the discovery of FDN, the occurrence of porphyry systems has been recognized around FDN with very limited exploration carried out (see Figure 3 and 4). In recent months, a systematic exploration program employing geochemical and geophysical surveys and geological mapping advanced on potential targets, and the initial drilling results confirmed the occurrence of copper-gold porphyry mineralization in distinct sectors.
At Trancaloma, located on the east border of Bonza Sur, the drilling program intercepted a wide copper-gold porphyry mineralization in the eastern portion of the target (see Figure 3 and 4). Drill hole TR 2024-220 intersected 0.41% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 1.51 g/t Ag, and 14.21 ppm Mo (0.50% CuEq1) over 858.10m, including 0.54% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au, 1.94 g/t Ag, and 11.08 ppm Mo (0.65% CuEq1) over447.95m. This showed continuous mineralization from surface, with a wide inner higher-grade core that remains open in all directions. This drill hole ended in mineralization. The mineralization is associated with a strongly developed and zoned porphyry related hydrothermal alteration and veining. In the western portion of Trancaloma, additional drill holes have suggested copper-gold mineralization intercepted from surface that remains open at depth (see Figure 3). The most recent assay results from the drilling program undertaken at Trancaloma are presented in Table 3.
At the porphyry target Castillo, located along the west border of Bonza Sur, the drill hole CAS-2025-241 intercepted copper gold mineralization, potentially an outer hydrothermal alteration halo of another porphyry system in this sector, and covered by conglomerates of the Suarez Basin (see Figure 3 and 4). Additional drilling is planned at Castillo as well in additional untested sectors. Currently, three surface drill rigs are exploring Trancaloma.
BONZA SUR
At Bonza Sur, located south from FDN, the drilling advanced in the mineral envelope delineation. The Bonza Sur deposit currently extends over 2.6 kilometres along strike, is 150 metres wide, and reaches at least 500 metres deep (see Figures 1 and 4).
Over the last few months, the drilling program confirmed the deposit's continuity in the central area and defined the east limit, close to the contact with the Trancaloma porphyry. Furthermore, drill hole AMN-2025-245 (0.51 g/t Au over 135.90m, including 1.12 g/t Au over 47.20m) located in the south end of the deposit suggests further potential for expansion along this direction (see Figure 4). The most recent assay results from the drilling program undertaken at Bonza Sur are presented in Table 2.
Based on the drilling to date at Bonza Sur and the nearby Trancaloma target that was recently discovered, the decision has been made to delay the initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Bonza Sur. The exploration work completed to date indicates that the two systems are spatially related. Additional drilling is currently underway to define their limits and exploration potential. (see Figure 1 and 3). Currently, three rigs are currently turning at Bonza Sur.
______________________
1 Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill intersections is calculated based on US$4.00/lb Cu, US$1,800/oz Au, US$30/oz Ag and US$25/oz Mo. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.6562 * Au g/t) + (0.0109 * Ag g/t) + (0.0006 * Mo ppm). Metallurgical recoveries and net smelter returns are not considered.
2025 DRILLING PROGRAM EXPANSION
The 2025 drilling programs continue to yield exciting results and demonstrate the significant untapped exploration potential near the current FDN deposit. Based on these initial results, the Company will increase the near-mine exploration drilling program by 18,000 metres to a minimum of 83,000 metres to accelerate the definition of near-mine targets and the conversion drilling program from 15,000 metres to approximately 25,000 metres. A minimum of 108,000 metres of drilling are planned across the conversion and near-mine drilling programs for 2025. This revised program will now include up to sixteen drill rigs, ten surface rigs and six underground rigs. The total cost estimate of the 2025 near mine exploration program is $39 million while the 2025 conversion drilling program is included in sustaining capital. The 2025 regional exploration program remains unchanged at $8 million. The 2025 program represents the largest annual drill program ever completed on the land package that hosts the FDN deposit.
Qualified Persons and Technical Notes
The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analyzed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QA-QC, and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's AIF.
Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill intersections is calculated based on US$4.00/lb Cu, US$1,800/oz Au, US$30/oz Ag and US$25/oz Mo. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.6562 * Au g/t) + (0.0109 * Ag g/t) + (0.0006 * Mo ppm). Metallurgical recoveries and net smelter returns are not considered.
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.
The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders.
Additional Information
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on May 7, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information. Lundin Gold believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.
This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, activities and results and its plans to update its estimates of Mineral Reserves and Resources. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Lundin Gold's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Lundin Gold's AIF.
Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or that could have a material impact on the Company or the trading price of its shares include: instability in Ecuador; community relations; reliability of power supply; tax changes in Ecuador; security; availability of workforce and labour relations; mining operations; waste disposal and tailings; environmental compliance; illegal mining; Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates; infrastructure; regulatory risk; government or regulatory approvals; forecasts relating to production and costs; gold price; dependence on a single mine; shortages of critical resources; climate change; exploration and development; control of Lundin Gold; dividends; information systems and cyber security; title matters and surface rights and access; health and safety; human rights; employee misconduct; measures to protect biodiversity, endangered species and critical habitats; global economic conditions; competition for new projects; key talent recruitment and retention; market price of the Company's shares; social media and reputation; insurance and uninsured risks; pandemics, epidemics or infectious disease outbreak; conflicts of interest; violation of anti-bribery and corruption laws; internal controls; claims and legal proceedings; and reclamation obligations.
APPENDIX 1
Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the drilling program at FDNS reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
True width (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Target
Zone
FDN-C25-190
69.60
76.20
6.60
6.50
16.16
5.91
FDNS
Underground
Including
73.05
73.80
0.75
0.74
109.50
19.40
FDN-C25-190
95.55
98.50
2.95
2.95
23.17
1.65
Including
96.95
97.50
0.55
0.55
120.00
7.10
FDN-C25-190
129.50
134.25
4.75
4.73
19.37
6.47
Including
130.90
131.35
0.45
0.45
105.00
13.20
FDN-C25-191
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-192
27.30
31.50
4.20
3.22
7.22
4.99
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-192
106.90
111.00
4.10
4.04
6.89
11.52
FDN-C25-193
83.05
85.50
2.45
2.12
12.91
8.56
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-193
97.45
101.00
3.55
3.34
5.30
9.28
FDN-C25-194
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-195
49.90
56.15
6.25
6.16
8.97
5.78
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-195
123.60
128.40
4.80
4.16
7.73
2.27
Including
126.40
128.40
2.00
1.73
14.43
2.95
FDN-C25-196
34.50
38.50
4.00
2.57
6.91
4.00
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-196
67.60
75.55
7.95
6.09
72.80
17.46
Including
67.60
68.00
0.40
0.31
1320.00
206.00
FDN-C25-197
27.35
32.45
5.10
3.91
5.96
7.49
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-197
41.10
49.10
8.00
6.93
5.00
5.74
FDN-C25-197
56.80
67.50
10.70
9.27
9.34
7.97
Including
61.60
64.80
3.20
2.77
24.94
5.92
FDN-C25-198
64.70
67.95
3.25
2.95
6.55
17.88
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-198
145.85
152.30
6.45
6.43
48.82
15.82
Including
147.95
148.40
0.45
0.45
616.00
99.90
FDN-C25-198
162.25
164.20
1.95
1.92
6.69
4.87
FDN-C25-199
25.80
31.20
5.40
4.31
7.19
4.75
FDNS
Underground
Including
27.90
30.25
2.35
1.88
14.64
9.28
FDN-C25-199
47.20
48.20
1.00
0.97
3.77
3.30
FDN-C25-199
53.60
56.00
2.40
2.32
4.73
11.00
FDN-C25-199
62.00
69.40
7.40
5.67
5.24
9.72
FDN-C25-199
125.60
134.00
8.40
8.38
29.86
19.40
Including
127.90
133.00
5.10
5.09
48.51
23.67
FDN-C25-200
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-201
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-202
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-203
44.50
55.05
10.55
10.28
12.49
6.60
FDNS
Underground
Including
45.50
50.10
4.60
4.48
25.11
13.23
FDN-C25-203
90.50
93.20
2.70
1.74
6.20
2.00
FDN-C25-203
111.25
116.70
5.45
5.12
6.66
4.34
Including
113.60
115.75
2.15
2.02
10.70
4.30
FDN-C25-203
135.20
140.15
4.95
4.29
19.24
3.10
Including
137.90
139.15
1.25
1.08
67.52
7.42
FDN-C25-203
159.00
162.70
3.70
3.35
5.68
2.54
FDN-C25-203
182.95
191.00
8.05
7.30
4.87
4.55
Including
186.50
188.70
2.20
1.99
7.45
7.00
FDN-C25-204
37.20
38.20
1.00
0.93
3.71
0.80
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-204
43.80
57.70
13.90
12.60
40.60
16.96
Including
52.70
54.60
1.90
1.72
272.57
103.07
FDN-C25-204
68.20
76.40
8.20
8.08
4.61
3.04
FDN-C25-204
84.70
108.90
24.20
21.56
3.60
2.03
Including
93.80
98.00
4.20
3.74
5.15
3.11
Including
102.00
106.90
4.90
4.37
5.15
2.53
FDN-C25-204
147.20
148.40
1.20
0.92
3.82
1.33
FDN-C25-204
152.30
154.00
1.70
1.20
8.70
3.60
FDN-C25-204
162.70
165.80
3.10
2.99
4.48
1.11
FDN-C25-204
167.00
180.60
13.60
13.14
7.81
1.97
Including
172.90
180.60
7.70
7.44
11.04
2.71
FDN-C25-204
188.80
191.50
2.70
2.61
5.62
0.99
FDN-C25-205
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-206
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-207
44.90
50.40
5.50
5.10
8.73
4.71
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-207
102.90
106.90
4.00
3.76
7.71
4.18
FDN-C25-207
137.10
142.40
5.30
4.59
7.90
3.23
Including
140.85
142.40
1.55
1.34
14.89
4.52
FDN-C25-207
146.20
156.00
9.80
8.49
5.14
1.56
Including
150.60
151.50
0.90
0.78
15.15
2.30
UGE-S-25-221
11.20
15.50
4.30
4.04
7.12
7.33
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-25-221
66.80
69.30
2.50
5.89
10.70
5.87
UGE-S-25-221
135.40
138.95
3.55
1.78
9.68
6.50
UGE-S-25-221
217.00
219.10
2.10
1.97
9.30
1.61
UGE-S-25-249
32.70
36.10
3.40
1.33
3.95
1.30
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-25-249
49.70
52.70
3.00
1.36
3.52
0.97
UGE-S-25-249
60.40
63.40
3.00
1.32
4.75
1.30
UGE-S-25-250
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-25-251
43.85
56.70
12.85
12.08
10.80
6.91
FDNS
Underground
Including
43.85
46.40
2.55
2.40
22.10
24.76
Including
50.10
51.60
1.50
1.41
25.33
3.10
UGE-S-25-251
69.10
75.55
6.45
6.06
37.81
8.09
Including
71.60
72.05
0.45
2.49
461.00
89.60
FDN-C25-208
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-209
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-210
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-211
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-212
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-213
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-214
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-215
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-216
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-217
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
FDN-C25-218
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-25-286
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
Table 2: Drillhole assay results from FDN East and Bonza Sur drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Target
Zone
FDNE-2025-242
No Significant Results
FDN - East
Surface
FDNE-2025-258
205.15
246.95
41.80
0.46
0.76
FDN - East
Surface
Including
236.50
245.75
9.25
0.92
1.60
FDNE-2025-263
177.50
185.45
7.95
2.72
6.41
FDN - East
Surface
Including
177.50
178.7
1.20
7.36
25.61
Including
183.90
185.45
1.55
6.97
6.51
FDNE-2025-274
No Significant Results
FDN - East
Surface
FDNE-2025-279
Pending Results
FDN - East
Surface
UGE-E-25-215
291.90
308.20
16.30
2.97
1.74
FDN - East
Underground
Including
302.10
303.10
1.00
44.30
18.40
UGE-E-25-247
Pending Results
FDN - East
Underground
UGE-E-25-248
217.90
251.25
33.35
4.05
6.96
FDN - East
Surface
Including
229.85
244.15
14.30
7.12
8.40
UGE-E-25-248
321.30
344.45
23.15
4.62
20.75
Including
321.30
327.05
5.75
15.23
39.80
UGE-E-25-248
368.95
374.60
5.65
8.21
26.89
UGE-E-25-248
515.40
522.25
6.85
8.19
103.83
UGE-E-25-248
567.60
569.60
2.00
14.96
10.22
UGE-E-25-248
581.30
585.70
4.40
4.68
14.86
BLP-2024-186
No Significant Results
BLP
Surface
BLP-2024-187
118.90
142.20
23.30
0.32
8.74
BLP
Surface
AMN-2024-190
177.95
193.80
15.85
0.56
8.35
BLP
Surface
AMN-2024-190
430.50
521.70
91.20
0.68
2.74
Including
458.15
501.05
42.90
1.00
3.44
with
491.40
495.15
3.75
3.43
3.72
AMN-2024-193
276.30
294.30
18.00
0.30
2.16
BLP
Surface
AMN-2024-193
390.60
453.60
63.00
0.37
1.70
Including
390.60
402.10
11.50
0.65
3.68
Including
426.90
453.60
26.70
0.55
1.74
with
433.90
441.35
7.45
1.10
2.57
BLP-2024-194
35.50
38.10
2.60
1.36
3.40
BLP
Surface
BLP-2024-197
27.10
90.00
62.90
0.18
2.13
BLP
Surface
Including
78.50
90.00
11.50
0.39
1.74
BLP-2024-198
18.80
58.80
40.00
0.28
6.35
BLP
Surface
Including
41.50
53.65
12.15
0.44
0.94
BLP-2024-198
141.90
156.40
14.50
0.29
1.99
AMN-2024-202
309.90
311.75
1.85
1.07
1.20
BLP
Surface
AMN-2024-203
173.90
207.30
33.40
0.29
8.13
BLP
Surface
AMN-2024-203
268.40
305.30
36.90
0.36
9.92
AMN-2024-203
433.60
436.20
2.60
10.29
58.01
BLP-2024-205
0.40
162.70
162.30
1.10
7.74
BLP
Surface
Including
50.15
68.20
18.05
2.72
27.85
with
58.50
62.75
4.25
6.14
81.43
Including
146.10
157.10
11.00
3.19
3.64
with
150.10
152.10
2.00
14.90
11.67
BLP-2024-218
40.10
253.70
213.60
0.50
5.29
BLP
Surface
Including
55.05
111.40
56.35
1.23
5.02
Including
148.40
161.55
13.15
1.19
31.60
AMN-2024-224
No Significant Results
BLP
Surface
BLP-2024-225
41.40
69.30
27.90
0.32
1.68
BLP
Surface
Including
49.30
55.20
5.90
0.91
3.56
BLP-2024-226
182.80
201.80
19.00
0.40
14.62
BLP
Surface
Including
199.15
200.85
1.70
3.81
137.69
BLP-2024-226
340.40
364.80
24.40
0.29
2.05
BLP-2024-226
399.55
412.00
12.45
0.44
4.12
Including
405.00
407.10
2.10
1.91
14.24
BLP-2024-231
66.20
87.60
21.40
0.12
16.53
BLP
Surface
BLP-2024-232
183.65
226.80
43.15
0.66
4.26
BLP
Surface
Including
219.10
221.05
1.95
7.73
11.99
BLP-2024-232
252.40
276.70
24.30
0.31
6.08
Including
257.00
260.70
3.70
0.90
4.64
BLP-2024-233
87.00
90.00
3.00
1.09
0.93
BLP
Surface
AMN-2024-237
167.20
168.20
1.00
3.31
2.44
BLP
Surface
BLP-2024-238
70.90
76.75
5.85
0.69
2.13
BLP
Surface
BLP-2024-238
208.40
219.80
11.40
0.20
0.95
BLP-2024-240
128.30
210.10
81.80
0.63
6.04
BLP
Surface
Including
141.00
184.70
43.70
1.05
8.44
BLP-2025-244
61.50
206.25
144.75
0.30
2.31
BLP
Surface
Including
81.15
87.30
6.15
0.90
5.07
BLP-2025-244
303.30
335.70
32.40
0.40
4.41
AMN-2025-245
28.65
64.65
36.00
0.33
10.10
BLP
Surface
AMN-2025-245
196.50
332.40
135.90
0.51
2.14
Including
285.20
332.40
47.20
1.12
2.92
BLP-2025-246
48.80
69.40
20.60
0.16
4.13
BLP
Surface
BLP-2025-246
178.90
200.50
21.60
0.19
2.22
BLP-2025-255
28.90
117.80
88.90
0.32
8.86
BLP
Surface
Including
28.90
43.80
14.90
1.01
19.78
with
28.90
32.75
3.85
2.53
31.39
BLP-2025-255
276.10
292.40
16.30
0.53
13.00
BLP-2025-256
No Significant Results
BLP
Surface
BLP-2025-257
203.20
215.90
12.70
0.31
4.44
BLP
Surface
BLP-2025-259
89.15
99.20
10.05
0.30
6.41
BLP
Surface
BLP-2025-262
67.45
185.60
118.15
0.30
44.46
BLP
Surface
Including
74.30
94.55
20.25
0.51
12.21
Including
140.60
183.60
43.00
0.39
111.00
BLP-2025-264
36.00
87.10
51.10
0.63
4.14
BLP
Surface
including
36.00
59.50
23.50
0.99
5.31
BLP-2025-265
1.60
450.00
448.40
0.35
5.40
BLP
Surface
Including
1.60
31.30
29.70
1.10
3.58
with
18.50
23.40
4.90
3.34
1.99
Including
351.10
412.80
61.70
1.30
18.86
with
390.70
395.60
4.90
9.29
35.15
BLP-2025-266
16.20
39.30
23.10
0.20
4.19
BLP
Surface
BLP-2025-266
84.40
155.00
70.60
0.30
5.13
Including
140.90
151.30
10.40
0.91
7.16
BLP-2025-266
205.90
265.60
59.70
0.14
3.97
BLP-2025-267
75.40
133.80
58.40
2.14
6.24
BLP
Surface
Including
109.10
128.3
19.20
5.41
10.51
with
120.70
127.6
6.90
12.49
14.96
BLP-2025-268
34.60
49.80
15.20
0.35
2.62
BLP
Surface
BLP-2025-268
91.20
103.00
11.80
0.55
1.46
Including
94.00
96.00
2.00
2.15
1.91
AMN-2025-269
327.40
347.95
20.55
0.51
11.70
BLP
Surface
Including
332.40
336.45
4.05
1.56
44.60
BLP-2025-270
15.00
28.00
13.00
0.33
1.64
BLP
Surface
BLP-2025-270
35.00
46.00
11.00
0.47
3.21
BLP-2025-270
93.55
152.75
59.20
0.30
27.83
Including
110.95
113.80
2.85
2.78
492.66
BLP-2025-271
101.35
110.10
8.75
0.30
1.00
BLP
Surface
BLP-2025-271
127.30
153.80
26.50
0.18
1.12
BLP-2025-271
190.75
204.75
14.00
0.28
0.98
BLP-2025-271
278.15
300.40
22.25
0.23
6.89
Including with
290.00
300.40
10.40
0.40
12.32
BLP-2025-275
No Significant Results
BLP
Surface
AMN-2025-276
Pending Results
BLP
Surface
AMN-2025-277
Pending Results
BLP
Surface
BLP-2025-278
Pending Results
BLP
Surface
AMN-2025-280
Pending Results
BLP
Surface
AMN-2025-283
Pending Results
BLP
Surface
BLP-2025-284
Pending Results
BLP
Surface
AMN-2025-285
Pending Results
BLP
Surface
BLP-2025-287
Pending Results
BLP
Surface
AMN-2025-288
Pending Results
BLP
Surface
Table 3: Drillhole assay results from the Trancaloma and Castillo Porphyry targets surface drilling program. Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Cu (%)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Mo (ppm)
CuEq (%)
Target
TRL-2024-220
0.00
858.10
858.10
0.41
0.10
1.51
14.21
0.50 %
Trancaloma
Including
350.25
798.20
447.95
0.54
0.14
1.94
11.08
0.65 %
BLP-2024-229
32.00
400.00
368.00
0.21
0.06
1.27
13.40
0.27 %
Trancaloma
BLP-2024-239
No Significant Results
0.00 %
Trancaloma
CAS-2025-241
89.80
587.00
497.20
0.22
0.05
0.53
10.86
0.27 %
Castillo Porphyry
Including
96.70
213.20
116.50
0.33
0.07
0.86
13.04
0.39 %
TRL-2025-260
231.65
830.60
598.95
0.19
0.07
1.17
14.52
0.26 %
Trancaloma
Including
507.10
716.00
208.90
0.23
0.13
1.31
8.18
0.33 %
With
556.60
592.60
36.00
0.28
0.20
1.68
9.02
0.43 %
TRL-2025-272
Pending Results
Trancaloma
TRL-2025-281
Pending Results
Trancaloma
Table 4: FDNS, FDN East, Bonza Sur and Trancaloma Collar Drill Holes
Hole ID
Target
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
EOH (m)
Drilling Type
Year
FDN-C25-190
FDNS
778191
9582257
1092
288
9
190.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-191
FDNS
778191
9582257
1091
306
-38
255.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-192
FDNS
778157
9582350
1091
310
5
120.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-193
FDNS
778156
9582349
1091
300
1
150.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-194
FDNS
778192
9582676
1085
236
22
45.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-195
FDNS
778156
9582349
1091
281
-4
160.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-196
FDNS
778156
9582348
1091
266
-1
170.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-197
FDNS
778156
9582348
1092
264
11
110.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-198
FDNS
778176
9582354
1091
323
9
181.80
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-199
FDNS
778176
9582353
1091
309
20
148.20
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-200
FDNS
778176
9582353
1092
317
18
160.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-201
FDNS
778176
9582354
1091
324
16
163.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-202
FDNS
778176
9582353
1091
316
10
150.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-203
FDNS
778191
9582256
1093
267
25
234.10
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-204
FDNS
778191
9582256
1092
263
10
206.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-205
FDNS
778191
9582256
1093
254
19
218.40
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-206
FDNS
778195
9582257
1091
90
-70
60.40
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-207
FDNS
778191
9582256
1094
270
37
190.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-208
FDNS
778176
9582353
1091
308
11
142.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-209
FDNS
778176
9582353
1091
322
1
162.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-210
FDNS
778199
9582239
1094
75
23
114.40
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-211
FDNS
778199
9582239
1094
77
-1
109.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-212
FDNS
778199
9582239
1092
99
-18
110.80
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-213
FDNS
778199
9582241
1092
101
36
90.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-214
FDNS
778176
9582353
1091
307
2
145.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-215
FDNS
778176
9582353
1092
300
21
142.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-216
FDNS
778176
9582353
1091
299
11
135.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-217
FDNS
778176
9582353
1091
315
2
155.00
Underground
2025
FDN-C25-218
FDNS
778169
9582488
1087
317
-19
126.10
Underground
2025
UGE-S-25-221
FDNS
778191
9582258
1092
318
0
225.00
Underground
2025
UGE-S-25-249
FDNS
778191
9582257
1091
272
-35
234.00
Underground
2025
UGE-S-25-250
FDNS
778191
9582257
1091
250
-19
220.0
Underground
2025
UGE-S-25-251
FDNS
778191
9582257
1092
252
5
211.1
Underground
2025
UGE-S-25-286
FDNS
778260
9581782
1413
342
-45
491.7
Underground
2025
FDNE-2025-242
FDNE
778267
9583371
1524
99
-40
422.15
Surface
2025
FDNE-2025-258
FDNE
778264
9583107
1505
65
-30
350.05
Surface
2025
FDNE-2025-263
FDNE
778264
9583107
1505
68
-49
527.25
Surface
2025
FDNE-2025-274
FDNE
778264
9583104
1505
129
-30
79.4
Surface
2025
FDNE-2025-279
FDNE
778267
9583372
1524
99
-58
892.95
Surface
2025
UGE-E-25-215
FDNE
778130
9583338
1272
136
21
362.8
Underground
2025
UGE-E-25-247
FDNE
778130
9583339
1270
145
-7
620.0
Underground
2025
UGE-E-25-248
FDNE
778130
9583339
1271
134
-3
606.0
Underground
2025
BLP-2024-186
Bonza Sur
778654
9581180
1521
90
-42
250.40
Surface
2024
BLP-2024-187
Bonza Sur
778675
9580698
1540
89
-74
300.15
Surface
2024
AMN-2024-190
Bonza Sur
778748
9579869
1657
74
-33
636.45
Surface
2024
AMN-2024-193
Bonza Sur
778826
9580014
1634
84
-34
515.15
Surface
2024
BLP-2024-194
Bonza Sur
778654
9581180
1521
91
-59
403.00
Surface
2024
BLP-2024-197
Bonza Sur
778723
9580636
1569
119
-50
367.65
Surface
2024
BLP-2024-198
Bonza Sur
778654
9581180
1521
90
-79
351.50
Surface
2024
AMN-2024-202
Bonza Sur
778748
9579869
1657
74
-49
500.00
Surface
2024
AMN-2024-203
Bonza Sur
778825
9580014
1634
84
-45
440.15
Surface
2024
BLP-2024-205
Bonza Sur
778534
9581207
1473
89
-70
347.35
Surface
2024
BLP-2024-218
Bonza Sur
778457
9581058
1458
83
-39
360.20
Surface
2024
AMN-2024-224
Bonza Sur
779018
9579691
1733
90
-44
430.00
Surface
2024
BLP-2024-225
Bonza Sur
778674
9580698
1541
89
-39
350.05
Surface
2024
BLP-2024-226
Bonza Sur
778984
9579462
1720
304
-45
478.90
Surface
2024
BLP-2024-231
Bonza Sur
778635
9581038
1526
269
-85
160.05
Surface
2024
BLP-2024-232
Bonza Sur
778689
9580440
1578
84
-34
347.05
Surface
2024
BLP-2024-233
Bonza Sur
778638
9581037
1526
79
-47
400.15
Surface
2024
AMN-2024-237
Bonza Sur
779016
9579690
1737
59
-49
463.10
Surface
2024
BLP-2024-238
Bonza Sur
778853
9580278
1608
69
-44
465.90
Surface
2024
BLP-2024-240
Bonza Sur
778559
9581472
1439
229
-30
290.10
Surface
2024
CAS-2025-241
Bonza Sur
778071
9580810
1462
92
-65
598.60
Surface
2025
BLP-2025-244
Bonza Sur
778687
9580241
1601
99
-65
350.00
Surface
2025
AMN-2025-245
Bonza Sur
778722
9580098
1610
169
-52
459.90
Surface
2025
BLP-2025-246
Bonza Sur
778653
9581180
1521
329
-49
207.90
Surface
2025
BLP-2025-255
Bonza Sur
778617
9580521
1565
90
-53
300.05
Surface
2025
BLP-2025-256
Bonza Sur
778651
9581179
1521
209
-59
218.30
Surface
2025
BLP-2025-257
Bonza Sur
778600
9581608
1435
269
-44
326.40
Surface
2025
BLP-2025-259
Bonza Sur
778597
9580322
1560
87
-59
165.10
Surface
2025
BLP-2025-262
Bonza Sur
778616
9580521
1565
85
-80
250.05
Surface
2025
BLP-2025-264
Bonza Sur
778501
9581449
1435
274
-34
160.00
Surface
2025
BLP-2025-265
Bonza Sur
778732
9580832
1561
261
-51
450.00
Surface
2025
BLP-2025-266
Bonza Sur
778469
9581653
1454
269
-76
284.50
Surface
2025
BLP-2025-267
Bonza Sur
778502
9581449
1435
274
-59
220.00
Surface
2025
BLP-2025-268
Bonza Sur
778936
9580374
1652
269
-49
362.95
Surface
2025
AMN-2025-269
Bonza Sur
778930
9580031
1675
113
-60
441.80
Surface
2025
BLP-2025-270
Bonza Sur
778671
9580698
1541
274
-45
299.40
Surface
2025
BLP-2025-271
Bonza Sur
778471
9581653
1454
80
-84
300.40
Surface
2025
BLP-2025-275
Bonza Sur
778673
9581292
1498
289
-45
260.15
Surface
2025
AMN-2025-276
Bonza Sur
778724
9580098
1609
144
-45
465.30
Surface
2025
AMN-2025-277
Bonza Sur
778400
9579519
1601
89
-30
471.00
Surface
2025
BLP-2025-278
Bonza Sur
778672
9580698
1540
274
-59
340.50
Surface
2025
AMN-2025-280
Bonza Sur
778930
9580032
1675
104
-44
411.75
Surface
2025
AMN-2025-283
Bonza Sur
779258
9580115
1727
189
-49
270.85
Surface
2025
BLP-2025-284
Bonza Sur
778866
9580886
1525
209
-40
306.25
Surface
2025
AMN-2025-285
Bonza Sur
778723
9580095
1609
169
-35
350.65
Surface
2025
BLP-2025-287
Bonza Sur
778487
9581695
1461
289
-58
279.05
Surface
2025
AMN-2025-288
Bonza Sur
778460
9580053
1554
119
-30
283.90
Surface
2025
TRL-2024-220
Trancaloma
780081
9581596
1481
123
-60
976.65
Surface
2024
BLP-2024-229
Trancaloma
779072
9581469
1489
89
-40
400.00
Surface
2024
BLP-2024-239
Trancaloma
779386
9581869
1513
269
-54
577.00
Surface
2024
TRL-2025-260
Trancaloma
779597
9580742
1646
119
-78
830.60
Surface
2025
TRL-2025-272
Trancaloma
780080
9581597
1483
168
-60
876.75
Surface
2025
TRL-2025-281
Trancaloma
779898
9581499
1460
243
-64
712.10
Surface
2025
SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.
For more information, please contact: Ron F. Hochstein, President and CEO, Tel: +1-604-806-3589, [email protected]; Brendan Creaney, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1-604-376-4595, [email protected]
Share this article