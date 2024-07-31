LUNDIN GOLD REPORTS HIGH-GRADE MINERALIZATION AT FDNS AS PART OF ITS NEAR-MINE DRILLING PROGRAM

FDNS Exploration Highlights (not true widths):

Drill hole UGE-S-2024-138 intersected 27.04 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold ("Au") over 30.10m from 18.1m , including: 109.27 g/t Au over 6.30m 13.31 g/t Au over 8.10m

from , including: Drill hole UGE-S-24-129 intersected 17.14 g/t Au over 8.05 m from 130.60 m , including: 31.28 g/t Au over 3.90 m

from , including: Drill hole UGE-S-24-132 intersected 7.71 g/t Au over 9.05 m from 99.7 m , including: 29.17 g/t Au over 2.15 m

from , including:

Conversion Drilling Highlights (not true widths):

Drill hole FDN-C24-134 intersected 8.63 g/t Au over 69.00 m from 0.8 m , including: 17.91 g/t Au over 23.20 m

from , including: Drill hole FDN-C24-111 intersected 6.11 g/t Au over 122.05 m from 126.40 m , including: 17.96 g/t Au over 5.6 m

from , including: Drill hole FDN-C24-107 intersected 18.23 g/t Au over 32.85 m from 0.0 m , including: 67.82 g/t Au over 7.8 m

from , including:

Ron Hochstein, President and CEO, commented, "I am very pleased with the continued advancement of our exploration programs. FDNS is near our existing infrastructure and the high-grade zone currently being delineated continues to suggest meaningful Mineral Resource upside and potential for expansion at FDN. In addition, the conversion program continues to intercept wide and high-grade zones within the FDN deposit resource envelope that we expect will lead to continued conversion of Mineral Resources to Reserves. Importantly, our exploration programs are illustrating the potential for continued replacement of mined Mineral Reserves."

NEAR-MINE EXPLORATION PROGRAM

The near-mine exploration strategy focuses on extending mine life through the expansion of Mineral Resources at FDN by exploring and delineating new discoveries close to the operation. Ten rigs are currently turning on the FDN conversion and near-mine exploration programs, three underground and seven on surface.

A total of 26,056 metres across sixty-four holes, from surface and underground, have been completed in 2024 as part of the near-mine program. One of the key components of the near-mine program is the underground drilling program, which investigates potential expansion of the FDN deposit. Over recent months underground drilling has focused on FDNS, where extension of underground levels 1170 and 1080 to the south of FDN has enabled drilling in this sector.

FDNS

At FDNS, exploration and geological data interpretation indicated new areas for resource growth at the southern limit of the FDN deposit (see figure 1). Ten drill holes have been completed in 2024 and results confirm the presence of a new high-grade vein system represented by hydrothermal alteration zones with chalcedony manganoan-calcite veins and a significant amount of visible gold (see figure 2). Highlights include drill hole UGE-S-2024-138 (109.27 g/t Au over 6.30m), the highest-grade intercept ever recorded at FDNS. Assay results are presented in Tables 1 and 3 at the end of this release. Results are still pending for some drill holes.

The delineation of this vein system suggests a new style of gold mineralization in this sector and highlights the upside potential for additional higher-grade zones close to existing infrastructure. The system remains open for expansion along strike to the south and at depth. One rig is currently turning at FDNS and a second will shortly be added.

CONVERSION PROGRAM

The 2024 conversion drilling program continues to work on the objective of converting Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated in areas immediately beyond the current Mineral Reserve boundary in the north and central sector of the FDN deposit. A total of 9,772 metres of underground drilling across 70 drill holes has been completed to date in 2024.

Numerous drill holes have returned wide and high-grade intercepts associated to large hydrothermal alteration zones represented by breccias, veining or stockwork zones, very similar in style and geometry to that found in the areas of the north sector currently being mined (see figure 3). Two rigs are currently turning under the conversion program, and based on results to date, the conversion program will be increased from 9,815 metres to 14,000 metres in 2024. Assay results received to date are presented in Tables 2 and 3 at the end of this release. Some results from the conversion program are pending.

Figure 1: Map showing FDNS near-mine exploration and conversion drilling programs

Figure 2: Cross section (left) and plan view map (right) with selected FDNS exploration drilling results

Figure 3: FDN long section showing selected conversion drilling results

Qualified Persons

The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analysed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on July 31, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, activities and results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Lundin Gold's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2004, which is available at www.lundingold.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or that could have a material impact on the Company or the trading price of its shares include: instability in Ecuador; community relations; forecasts relating to production and costs; mining operations; security; non-compliance with laws and regulations and compliance costs; tax changes in Ecuador; waste disposal and tailings; government or regulatory approvals; environmental compliance; gold price; infrastructure; dependence on a single mine; exploration and development; control of Lundin Gold; availability of workforce and labour relations; dividends; information systems and cyber security; Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates; title matters and surface rights and access; health and safety; human rights; employee misconduct; measures to protect biodiversity; endangered species and critical habitats; global economic conditions; shortages of critical resources; competition for new projects; key talent recruitment and retention; market price of the Company's shares; social media and reputation; insurance and uninsured risks; pandemics, epidemics or infectious disease outbreak; climate change; illegal mining; conflicts of interest; ability to maintain obligations or comply with debt; violation of anti-bribery and corruption laws; internal controls; claims and legal proceedings; and reclamation obligations.

APPENDIX 1

Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the near-mine drilling program at FDNS reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Target Zone UGE-S-24-125 73.1 77.1 4 5.84 7.6 FDNS Underground UGE-S-24-125 97.1 102.6 5.5 5.14 10.74 UGE-S-24-126 65.6 69.1 3.5 4.37 18.12 FDNS Underground UGE-S-24-126 101.8 118 16.2 3.3 1.87 Including 101.8 105.9 4.1 5.3 2.24 UGE-S-24-129 50.4 59 8.6 8.33 6.20 FDNS Underground UGE-S-24-129 130.6 138.65 8.05 17.14 9.03 Including 132.3 136.2 3.9 31.28 15.01 UGE-S-24-132 99.7 108.75 9.05 7.71 5.05 FDNS Underground Including 106.6 108.75 2.15 29.17 11.18 UGE-S-24-135 Pending Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-24-138 18.1 48.2 30.1 27.04 24.63 FDNS Underground Including 18.1 24.4 6.3 109.27 60.31 Including 40.1 48.2 8.1 13.31 28.42 UGE-S-24-139 Pending Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-24-142 Pending Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-24-145 Pending Results FDNS Underground

Table 2: Drillhole assay results from the conversion underground drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true width

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Target Zone FDN-C24-090 0 69.1 69.1 39.63 8.05 8 Northern Underground Including 30.2 38.5 8.3 4.76 17.64 16.57 FDN-C24-091 2.4 14.1 11.7 5.85 6.1 6.64 Northern Underground Including 10.2 14.1 3.9 1.95 12.05 11.15 FDN-C24-091 40.2 74.75 34.55 17.28 6.34 6.05 Including 42.5 52.1 9.6 4.80 12.54 10.26 FDN-C24-093 93.7 101.6 7.9 7.78 10.65 11.57 Northern Underground FDN-C24-094 9 25.8 16.8 12.87 17.21 19.57 Northern Underground Including 14.5 18.9 4.4 3.37 32.51 34.19 FDN-C24-095 112.6 131.7 19.1 16.20 5.96 6.85 Northern Underground Including 127.9 136.9 9 7.63 10.68 10.31 FDN-C24-095 143.7 151.3 7.6 6.45 3.68 6.16 FDN-C24-096 19.8 53.4 33.6 27.52 5.97 5.86 Northern Underground Including 32.7 39.4 6.7 5.49 10.46 7.24 FDN-C24-097 2.1 6.2 4.1 2.74 4.57 4.82 Northern Underground FDN-C24-097 18.3 23 4.7 3.14 3.81 3.35 FDN-C24-098 152.6 176.5 23.9 18.31 14.52 23.2 Northern Underground Including 167.2 176.2 9 6.89 24.1 41.34 FDN-C24-099 3.8 14 10.2 7.21 5.53 5.98 Northern Underground FDN-C24-099 26.9 31.1 4.2 2.97 12.84 10.06 FDN-C24-100 3.85 13.6 9.75 9.60 10.59 11.72 Northern Underground Including 5.9 9.5 3.6 3.55 19.11 20.83 FDN-C24-100 25.8 40 14.2 13.98 8 6.86 FDN-C24-101 101.6 115.5 13.9 11.52 7.15 9.68 Northern Underground Including 102.6 109.4 6.8 5.64 12.37 15.15 FDN-C24-102 21.8 38 16.2 15.22 7.8 18.49 Northern Underground Including 30.8 35.8 5 4.70 15.95 10.48 FDN-C24-103 74.5 100.6 26.1 26.00 3.56 4.34 Northern Underground Including 82.5 87.6 5.1 5.08 6.04 7.85 FDN-C24-104 0 27.2 27.2 26.94 5.84 105.99 Northern Underground Including 0 4.3 4.3 4.26 17.27 566.3 Including 23.1 27.2 4.1 4.06 11.36 32.03 FDN-C24-104 74.2 102.7 28.5 28.22 5.76 6.87 FDN-C24-105 59.1 85 25.9 25.65 14.89 7.58 Northern Underground Including 60.2 70.7 10.5 10.40 29.63 14.33 FDN-C24-106 115.45 192.5 77.05 66.73 6.85 10.17 Northern Underground Including 144.4 157.8 13.4 11.60 10.7 8.97 FDN-C24-107 0 32.85 32.85 32.13 18.23 23.91 Northern Underground Including 0 7.8 7.8 7.63 67.82 77.49 FDN-C24-108 87.4 97.15 9.75 9.60 5.26 6.85 Northern Underground FDN-C24-109 91.15 102.15 11 10.34 3.82 6.55 Northern Underground FDN-C24-109 93.15 97.15 4 3.76 5.46 8.58 FDN-C24-109 115.35 124.35 9 8.46 4.00 8.10 FDN-C24-109 130.35 135.1 4.75 4.46 4.70 7.59 FDN-C24-110 154.9 218.3 63.4 45.61 8.54 7.76 Northern Underground Including 154.9 185.2 30.3 21.80 13.04 11.50 FDN-C24-111 126.4 248.45 122.05 105.70 6.11 5.75 Northern Underground Including 238.3 243.9 5.6 4.85 17.96 13.58 FDN-C24-112 19.15 87.75 68.6 67.93 3.95 7.47 Northern Underground Including 21.2 31.5 10.3 10.20 9.38 11.81 FDN-C24-113 21.2 46.4 25.2 24.95 3.84 12.25 Northern Underground FDN-C24-114 28.2 70.7 42.5 41.57 7.51 14.43 Underground Including 32 43.4 11.4 11.15 13.22 14.13 FDN-C24-115 90.1 95.7 5.6 4.59 3.78 3.86 Northern Underground FDN-C24-115 119.85 126.65 6.8 5.57 4.82 6.79 FDN-C24-115 136.2 152.2 16 13.11 3.69 14.18 FDN-C24-116 89 117.7 28.7 26.22 3.59 15.95 Northern Underground Including 89 93.8 4.8 4.39 8.39 54.33 FDN-C24-116 129.8 135.8 6 5.48 4.07 8.70 FDN-C24-116 149.3 154.3 5 4.57 3.54 7.56 FDN-C24-117 150.1 234.5 84.4 59.68 5.30 7.17 Northern Underground Including 163.7 175.7 12 8.49 11.71 11.75 Including 179.7 196.7 17 12.02 8.22 8.71 Including 203.8 209.1 5.3 3.75 8.06 8.86 FDN-C24-118 14.6 38.8 24.2 24.17 4.10 6.85 Northern Underground Including 20.1 24.3 4.2 4.19 9.95 10.28 FDN-C24-118 91.8 99 7.2 7.19 6.05 16.07 FDN-C24-119 24.25 35.1 10.85 10.20 5.04 12.68 Northern Underground FDN-C24-120 0 103.5 103.5 93.80 3.70 7.27 Northern Underground Including 28.6 33.3 4.7 4.26 11.76 6.40 Including 65 92.7 27.7 25.10 5.66 3.76 Including 96.7 102.4 5.7 5.17 5.67 4.94 FDN-C24-121 27.3 37.15 9.85 9.26 4.17 5.59 Northern Underground FDN-C24-121 59.05 63.8 4.75 4.46 4.34 3.80 FDN-C24-121 86.8 94.7 7.9 7.42 5.21 4.77 FDN-C24-122 210.7 272.75 62.05 41.52 4.05 7.28 Northern Underground Including 222.1 229.55 7.45 4.99 10.14 17.28 Including 262.6 272.75 10.15 6.79 8.50 7.27 FDN-C24-123 63.35 68.9 5.55 3.92 7.13 37.75 Northern Underground FDN-C24-124 59 64.3 5.3 4.98 3.66 7.15 Northern Underground FDN-C24-124 95 114.2 19.2 18.04 4.00 20.80 FDN-C24-124 135.9 139.9 4 3.76 3.86 17.71 FDN-C24-125 220.1 237.5 17.4 10.47 4.14 4.21 Northern Underground Including 224 230 6 3.61 6.19 5.82 FDN-C24-125 271.9 275.3 3.4 2.05 7.28 6.05 FDN-C24-126 14.55 16.6 2.05 1.23 3.77 34.40 Northern Underground FDN-C24-126 41.3 47.8 6.5 3.91 2.87 8.05 FDN-C24-126 67.1 68.3 1.2 0.72 9.13 92.47 FDN-C24-127 7.6 14.5 6.9 6.48 4.29 28.22 Northern Underground FDN-C24-127 75 85 10 9.40 5.45 8.87 FDN-C24-127 137.2 150 12.8 12.03 5.40 10.28 FDN-C24-128 92.8 104 11.2 10.52 5.15 6.34 Northern Underground FDN-C24-129 8.2 12.65 4.45 4.13 3.45 10.33 Northern Underground FDN-C24-129 28.5 31.35 2.85 2.64 2.29 12.14 FDN-C24-130 86.4 94.45 8.05 7.99 1.43 5.55 Northern Underground FDN-C24-131 97.6 102.6 5 4.97 4.18 7.28 Northern Underground FDN-C24-132 1.7 39.7 38 30.35 2.79 3.60 Northern Underground Including 14 18.1 4.1 3.27 4.17 4.10 Including 21.4 27.1 5.7 4.55 6.73 6.07 Including 31 34.65 3.65 2.92 6.56 6.38 FDN-C24-133 12 25 13 11.26 4.40 6.05 Northern Underground Including 20.75 25 4.25 3.68 10.22 14.60 FDN-C24-133 27.9 49.2 21.3 18.45 2.90 4.26 Including 35.6 38 2.4 2.08 4.96 3.73 Including 40.85 43.1 2.25 1.95 8.30 7.80 Including 46.7 49.2 2.5 2.17 7.29 12.35 FDN-C24-134 0.8 69.8 69 56.52 8.63 7.94 Northern Underground Including 43.1 66.3 23.2 19.00 17.91 14.00 FDN-C24-135 10.25 14.4 4.15 2.20 6.39 5.80 Northern Underground Including 11.2 14 2.8 1.48 8.16 7.12 FDN-C24-135 19.7 23.7 4 2.12 5.11 5.07 Including 19.7 21.85 2.15 1.14 7.43 7.32 FDN-C24-135 26.8 28.7 1.9 1.01 4.79 4.56 FDN-C24-135 44.15 45.85 1.7 0.90 6.19 9.00 FDN-C24-135 53.45 57.3 3.85 2.04 5.44 7.62 FDN-C24-135 81.8 84.45 2.65 1.40 7.49 10.25 FDN-C24-136 196.6 217.4 20.8 15.93 3.19 17.59 Northern Underground Including 197.5 198.9 1.4 1.07 16.94 21.45 Including 200.2 201.7 1.5 1.15 4.89 10.51 Including 216.1 217.4 1.3 1.00 9.71 81.40 FDN-C24-137 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-138 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-139 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-140 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-141 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-142 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-143 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-144 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-145 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-146 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-147 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-148 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-150 Pending Results Northern Underground

Table 3: Collar locations of reported drill holes

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH (m) Drilling Type Year UGE-S-24-125 FDNS 778156 9582349 1092 288 20 150.00 Underground 2024 UGE-S-24-126 FDNS 778156 9582349 1091 295 -18 149.00 Underground 2024 UGE-S-24-129 FDNS 778175 9582352 1092 310 30 170.00 Underground 2024 UGE-S-24-132 FDNS 778156 9582348 1090 283 -50 250.00 Underground 2024 UGE-S-24-135 FDNS 778199 9582347 1090 110 -17 172.90 Underground 2024 UGE-S-24-138 FDNS 778199 9582347 1088 90 -75 110.00 Underground 2024 UGE-S-24-139 FDNS 778199 9582347 1090 60 -17 200.10 Underground 2024 UGE-S-24-142 FDNS 778196 9582351 1090 72 -43 238.00 Underground 2024 UGE-S-24-145 FDNS 778183 9582366 1184 7 10 178.90 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-110 FDN - Conversion 777958 9583480 1192 125 -43 240.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-111 FDN - Conversion 777958 9583480 1193 135 -29 328.3 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-112 FDN - Conversion 778124 9583006 1268 250 7 107.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-113 FDN - Conversion 778124 9583006 1269 235 8 120.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-114 FDN - Conversion 778125 9583005 1269 220 10 110.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-115 FDN - Conversion 777958 9583480 1192 135 35 164.7 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-116 FDN - Conversion 778195 9582868 1105 269 -23 205.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-117 FDN - Conversion 777959 9583480 1193 110 -45 320.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-118 FDN - Conversion 778195 9582868 1105 252 3 100.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-119 FDN - Conversion 778195 9582868 1104 251 -21 90.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-120 FDN - Conversion 778092 9582821 1223 230 -22 120.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-121 FDN - Conversion 778092 9582822 1223 270 -20 120.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-122 FDN - Conversion 777959 9583481 1192 90 -47 336.3 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-123 FDN - Conversion 778177 9582890 1079 328 -37 90.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-124 FDN - Conversion 778177 9582889 1079 295 -14 155.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-125 FDN - Conversion 777959 9583481 1192 95 -52 310.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-126 FDN - Conversion 778176 9582888 1078 270 -53 90.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-128 FDN - Conversion 777959 9583481 1195 87 21 130.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-127 FDN - Conversion 778176 9582887 1079 256 -20 150.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-129 FDN - Conversion 778176 9582887 1079 246 -28 69.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-130 FDN - Conversion 777959 9583481 1194 100 7 200.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-131 FDN - Conversion 777959 9583481 1194 82 6 202.2 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-132 FDN - Conversion 778103 9583279 1152 285 -39 45.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-133 FDN - Conversion 778103 9583277 1152 255 -35 50.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-134 FDN - Conversion 778092 9583382 1056 290 35 100.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-135 FDN - Conversion 778092 9583381 1053 232 -59 135.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-136 FDN - Conversion 777959 9583481 1193 83 -40 236.3 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-137 FDN - Conversion 777959 9583481 1192 100 -47 313.7 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-138 FDN - Conversion 778093 9583385 1053 315 -54 75.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-139 FDN - Conversion 778094 9583385 1053 333 -66 110.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-140 FDN - Conversion 777959 9583481 1193 109 -40 284.6 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-141 FDN - Conversion 778084 9583277 1051 236 -40 80.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-142 FDN - Conversion 778071 9583217 1025 255 -49 130.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-143 FDN - Conversion 778071 9583217 1025 239 -50 140.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-144 FDN - Conversion 778111 9583392 1054 315 -23 60.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-145 FDN - Conversion 778071 9583217 1025 227 -52 160.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-146 FDN - Conversion 778072 9583221 1026 320 -10 75.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-147 FDN - Conversion 778111 9583392 1054 290 -25 70.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-148 FDN - Conversion 778073 9583221 1027 303 -53 130.0 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-150 FDN - Conversion 778111 9583378 1053 280 -55 110.0 Underground 2024

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.

For more information, please contact: Ron F. Hochstein, President and CEO, Tel (Ecuador): +593 2-299-6400, Tel (Canada): +1-604-806-3589, [email protected]; Finlay Heppenstall, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development, Tel: +1 604 806 3089, [email protected]