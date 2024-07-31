LUNDIN GOLD REPORTS HIGH-GRADE MINERALIZATION AT FDNS AS PART OF ITS NEAR-MINE DRILLING PROGRAM

Highest-grade drill holes reported at FDNS confirm high grade vein system close to mine infrastructure
VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from its ongoing 2024 near-mine and conversion drilling programs at its 100% owned Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in southeast Ecuador. The near-mine drilling program at FDN South ("FDNS") returned significant results, highlighted by one of the highest-grade intercepts achieved in this sector to date. The conversion drilling program continues to advance in the north sector of the FDN deposit with wide and high-grade drilling results returned in areas adjacent to mine workings. Highlights from the FDNS and conversion programs are outlined below. Detailed results are provided at the end of this release (see Appendix 1). PDF Version
Drill hole UGE-S-2024-138 intersected 27.04 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold ("Au") over 30.10m from 18.1m, including:
109.27 g/t Au over 6.30m
13.31 g/t Au over 8.10m
Drill hole UGE-S-24-129 intersected 17.14 g/t Au over 8.05 m from 130.60 m, including:
31.28 g/t Au over 3.90 m
Drill hole UGE-S-24-132 intersected 7.71 g/t Au over 9.05 m from 99.7 m, including:
29.17 g/t Au over 2.15 m
Conversion Drilling Highlights (not true widths):
Drill hole FDN-C24-134 intersected 8.63 g/t Au over 69.00 m from 0.8 m, including:
17.91 g/t Au over 23.20 m
Drill hole FDN-C24-111 intersected 6.11 g/t Au over 122.05 m from 126.40 m, including:
17.96 g/t Au over 5.6 m
Drill hole FDN-C24-107 intersected 18.23 g/t Au over 32.85 m from 0.0 m, including:
67.82 g/t Au over 7.8 m
Ron Hochstein, President and CEO, commented, "I am very pleased with the continued advancement of our exploration programs. FDNS is near our existing infrastructure and the high-grade zone currently being delineated continues to suggest meaningful Mineral Resource upside and potential for expansion at FDN. In addition, the conversion program continues to intercept wide and high-grade zones within the FDN deposit resource envelope that we expect will lead to continued conversion of Mineral Resources to Reserves. Importantly, our exploration programs are illustrating the potential for continued replacement of mined Mineral Reserves."
NEAR-MINE EXPLORATION PROGRAM
The near-mine exploration strategy focuses on extending mine life through the expansion of Mineral Resources at FDN by exploring and delineating new discoveries close to the operation. Ten rigs are currently turning on the FDN conversion and near-mine exploration programs, three underground and seven on surface.
A total of 26,056 metres across sixty-four holes, from surface and underground, have been completed in 2024 as part of the near-mine program. One of the key components of the near-mine program is the underground drilling program, which investigates potential expansion of the FDN deposit. Over recent months underground drilling has focused on FDNS, where extension of underground levels 1170 and 1080 to the south of FDN has enabled drilling in this sector.
FDNS
At FDNS, exploration and geological data interpretation indicated new areas for resource growth at the southern limit of the FDN deposit (see figure 1). Ten drill holes have been completed in 2024 and results confirm the presence of a new high-grade vein system represented by hydrothermal alteration zones with chalcedony manganoan-calcite veins and a significant amount of visible gold (see figure 2). Highlights include drill hole UGE-S-2024-138 (109.27 g/t Au over 6.30m), the highest-grade intercept ever recorded at FDNS. Assay results are presented in Tables 1 and 3 at the end of this release. Results are still pending for some drill holes.
The delineation of this vein system suggests a new style of gold mineralization in this sector and highlights the upside potential for additional higher-grade zones close to existing infrastructure. The system remains open for expansion along strike to the south and at depth. One rig is currently turning at FDNS and a second will shortly be added.
CONVERSION PROGRAM
The 2024 conversion drilling program continues to work on the objective of converting Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated in areas immediately beyond the current Mineral Reserve boundary in the north and central sector of the FDN deposit. A total of 9,772 metres of underground drilling across 70 drill holes has been completed to date in 2024.
Numerous drill holes have returned wide and high-grade intercepts associated to large hydrothermal alteration zones represented by breccias, veining or stockwork zones, very similar in style and geometry to that found in the areas of the north sector currently being mined (see figure 3). Two rigs are currently turning under the conversion program, and based on results to date, the conversion program will be increased from 9,815 metres to 14,000 metres in 2024. Assay results received to date are presented in Tables 2 and 3 at the end of this release. Some results from the conversion program are pending.
The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analysed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QA-QC and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2024, filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.
The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.
Additional Information
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on July 31, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information. Lundin Gold believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.
This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, activities and results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Lundin Gold's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2004, which is available at www.lundingold.com or www.sedarplus.ca.
Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or that could have a material impact on the Company or the trading price of its shares include: instability in Ecuador; community relations; forecasts relating to production and costs; mining operations; security; non-compliance with laws and regulations and compliance costs; tax changes in Ecuador; waste disposal and tailings; government or regulatory approvals; environmental compliance; gold price; infrastructure; dependence on a single mine; exploration and development; control of Lundin Gold; availability of workforce and labour relations; dividends; information systems and cyber security; Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates; title matters and surface rights and access; health and safety; human rights; employee misconduct; measures to protect biodiversity; endangered species and critical habitats; global economic conditions; shortages of critical resources; competition for new projects; key talent recruitment and retention; market price of the Company's shares; social media and reputation; insurance and uninsured risks; pandemics, epidemics or infectious disease outbreak; climate change; illegal mining; conflicts of interest; ability to maintain obligations or comply with debt; violation of anti-bribery and corruption laws; internal controls; claims and legal proceedings; and reclamation obligations.
APPENDIX 1
Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the near-mine drilling program at FDNS reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Target
Zone
UGE-S-24-125
73.1
77.1
4
5.84
7.6
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-125
97.1
102.6
5.5
5.14
10.74
UGE-S-24-126
65.6
69.1
3.5
4.37
18.12
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-126
101.8
118
16.2
3.3
1.87
Including
101.8
105.9
4.1
5.3
2.24
UGE-S-24-129
50.4
59
8.6
8.33
6.20
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-129
130.6
138.65
8.05
17.14
9.03
Including
132.3
136.2
3.9
31.28
15.01
UGE-S-24-132
99.7
108.75
9.05
7.71
5.05
FDNS
Underground
Including
106.6
108.75
2.15
29.17
11.18
UGE-S-24-135
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-138
18.1
48.2
30.1
27.04
24.63
FDNS
Underground
Including
18.1
24.4
6.3
109.27
60.31
Including
40.1
48.2
8.1
13.31
28.42
UGE-S-24-139
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-142
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-145
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
Table 2: Drillhole assay results from the conversion underground drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true width
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
True Width (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Target
Zone
FDN-C24-090
0
69.1
69.1
39.63
8.05
8
Northern
Underground
Including
30.2
38.5
8.3
4.76
17.64
16.57
FDN-C24-091
2.4
14.1
11.7
5.85
6.1
6.64
Northern
Underground
Including
10.2
14.1
3.9
1.95
12.05
11.15
FDN-C24-091
40.2
74.75
34.55
17.28
6.34
6.05
Including
42.5
52.1
9.6
4.80
12.54
10.26
FDN-C24-093
93.7
101.6
7.9
7.78
10.65
11.57
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-094
9
25.8
16.8
12.87
17.21
19.57
Northern
Underground
Including
14.5
18.9
4.4
3.37
32.51
34.19
FDN-C24-095
112.6
131.7
19.1
16.20
5.96
6.85
Northern
Underground
Including
127.9
136.9
9
7.63
10.68
10.31
FDN-C24-095
143.7
151.3
7.6
6.45
3.68
6.16
FDN-C24-096
19.8
53.4
33.6
27.52
5.97
5.86
Northern
Underground
Including
32.7
39.4
6.7
5.49
10.46
7.24
FDN-C24-097
2.1
6.2
4.1
2.74
4.57
4.82
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-097
18.3
23
4.7
3.14
3.81
3.35
FDN-C24-098
152.6
176.5
23.9
18.31
14.52
23.2
Northern
Underground
Including
167.2
176.2
9
6.89
24.1
41.34
FDN-C24-099
3.8
14
10.2
7.21
5.53
5.98
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-099
26.9
31.1
4.2
2.97
12.84
10.06
FDN-C24-100
3.85
13.6
9.75
9.60
10.59
11.72
Northern
Underground
Including
5.9
9.5
3.6
3.55
19.11
20.83
FDN-C24-100
25.8
40
14.2
13.98
8
6.86
FDN-C24-101
101.6
115.5
13.9
11.52
7.15
9.68
Northern
Underground
Including
102.6
109.4
6.8
5.64
12.37
15.15
FDN-C24-102
21.8
38
16.2
15.22
7.8
18.49
Northern
Underground
Including
30.8
35.8
5
4.70
15.95
10.48
FDN-C24-103
74.5
100.6
26.1
26.00
3.56
4.34
Northern
Underground
Including
82.5
87.6
5.1
5.08
6.04
7.85
FDN-C24-104
0
27.2
27.2
26.94
5.84
105.99
Northern
Underground
Including
0
4.3
4.3
4.26
17.27
566.3
Including
23.1
27.2
4.1
4.06
11.36
32.03
FDN-C24-104
74.2
102.7
28.5
28.22
5.76
6.87
FDN-C24-105
59.1
85
25.9
25.65
14.89
7.58
Northern
Underground
Including
60.2
70.7
10.5
10.40
29.63
14.33
FDN-C24-106
115.45
192.5
77.05
66.73
6.85
10.17
Northern
Underground
Including
144.4
157.8
13.4
11.60
10.7
8.97
FDN-C24-107
0
32.85
32.85
32.13
18.23
23.91
Northern
Underground
Including
0
7.8
7.8
7.63
67.82
77.49
FDN-C24-108
87.4
97.15
9.75
9.60
5.26
6.85
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-109
91.15
102.15
11
10.34
3.82
6.55
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-109
93.15
97.15
4
3.76
5.46
8.58
FDN-C24-109
115.35
124.35
9
8.46
4.00
8.10
FDN-C24-109
130.35
135.1
4.75
4.46
4.70
7.59
FDN-C24-110
154.9
218.3
63.4
45.61
8.54
7.76
Northern
Underground
Including
154.9
185.2
30.3
21.80
13.04
11.50
FDN-C24-111
126.4
248.45
122.05
105.70
6.11
5.75
Northern
Underground
Including
238.3
243.9
5.6
4.85
17.96
13.58
FDN-C24-112
19.15
87.75
68.6
67.93
3.95
7.47
Northern
Underground
Including
21.2
31.5
10.3
10.20
9.38
11.81
FDN-C24-113
21.2
46.4
25.2
24.95
3.84
12.25
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-114
28.2
70.7
42.5
41.57
7.51
14.43
Underground
Including
32
43.4
11.4
11.15
13.22
14.13
FDN-C24-115
90.1
95.7
5.6
4.59
3.78
3.86
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-115
119.85
126.65
6.8
5.57
4.82
6.79
FDN-C24-115
136.2
152.2
16
13.11
3.69
14.18
FDN-C24-116
89
117.7
28.7
26.22
3.59
15.95
Northern
Underground
Including
89
93.8
4.8
4.39
8.39
54.33
FDN-C24-116
129.8
135.8
6
5.48
4.07
8.70
FDN-C24-116
149.3
154.3
5
4.57
3.54
7.56
FDN-C24-117
150.1
234.5
84.4
59.68
5.30
7.17
Northern
Underground
Including
163.7
175.7
12
8.49
11.71
11.75
Including
179.7
196.7
17
12.02
8.22
8.71
Including
203.8
209.1
5.3
3.75
8.06
8.86
FDN-C24-118
14.6
38.8
24.2
24.17
4.10
6.85
Northern
Underground
Including
20.1
24.3
4.2
4.19
9.95
10.28
FDN-C24-118
91.8
99
7.2
7.19
6.05
16.07
FDN-C24-119
24.25
35.1
10.85
10.20
5.04
12.68
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-120
0
103.5
103.5
93.80
3.70
7.27
Northern
Underground
Including
28.6
33.3
4.7
4.26
11.76
6.40
Including
65
92.7
27.7
25.10
5.66
3.76
Including
96.7
102.4
5.7
5.17
5.67
4.94
FDN-C24-121
27.3
37.15
9.85
9.26
4.17
5.59
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-121
59.05
63.8
4.75
4.46
4.34
3.80
FDN-C24-121
86.8
94.7
7.9
7.42
5.21
4.77
FDN-C24-122
210.7
272.75
62.05
41.52
4.05
7.28
Northern
Underground
Including
222.1
229.55
7.45
4.99
10.14
17.28
Including
262.6
272.75
10.15
6.79
8.50
7.27
FDN-C24-123
63.35
68.9
5.55
3.92
7.13
37.75
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-124
59
64.3
5.3
4.98
3.66
7.15
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-124
95
114.2
19.2
18.04
4.00
20.80
FDN-C24-124
135.9
139.9
4
3.76
3.86
17.71
FDN-C24-125
220.1
237.5
17.4
10.47
4.14
4.21
Northern
Underground
Including
224
230
6
3.61
6.19
5.82
FDN-C24-125
271.9
275.3
3.4
2.05
7.28
6.05
FDN-C24-126
14.55
16.6
2.05
1.23
3.77
34.40
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-126
41.3
47.8
6.5
3.91
2.87
8.05
FDN-C24-126
67.1
68.3
1.2
0.72
9.13
92.47
FDN-C24-127
7.6
14.5
6.9
6.48
4.29
28.22
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-127
75
85
10
9.40
5.45
8.87
FDN-C24-127
137.2
150
12.8
12.03
5.40
10.28
FDN-C24-128
92.8
104
11.2
10.52
5.15
6.34
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-129
8.2
12.65
4.45
4.13
3.45
10.33
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-129
28.5
31.35
2.85
2.64
2.29
12.14
FDN-C24-130
86.4
94.45
8.05
7.99
1.43
5.55
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-131
97.6
102.6
5
4.97
4.18
7.28
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-132
1.7
39.7
38
30.35
2.79
3.60
Northern
Underground
Including
14
18.1
4.1
3.27
4.17
4.10
Including
21.4
27.1
5.7
4.55
6.73
6.07
Including
31
34.65
3.65
2.92
6.56
6.38
FDN-C24-133
12
25
13
11.26
4.40
6.05
Northern
Underground
Including
20.75
25
4.25
3.68
10.22
14.60
FDN-C24-133
27.9
49.2
21.3
18.45
2.90
4.26
Including
35.6
38
2.4
2.08
4.96
3.73
Including
40.85
43.1
2.25
1.95
8.30
7.80
Including
46.7
49.2
2.5
2.17
7.29
12.35
FDN-C24-134
0.8
69.8
69
56.52
8.63
7.94
Northern
Underground
Including
43.1
66.3
23.2
19.00
17.91
14.00
FDN-C24-135
10.25
14.4
4.15
2.20
6.39
5.80
Northern
Underground
Including
11.2
14
2.8
1.48
8.16
7.12
FDN-C24-135
19.7
23.7
4
2.12
5.11
5.07
Including
19.7
21.85
2.15
1.14
7.43
7.32
FDN-C24-135
26.8
28.7
1.9
1.01
4.79
4.56
FDN-C24-135
44.15
45.85
1.7
0.90
6.19
9.00
FDN-C24-135
53.45
57.3
3.85
2.04
5.44
7.62
FDN-C24-135
81.8
84.45
2.65
1.40
7.49
10.25
FDN-C24-136
196.6
217.4
20.8
15.93
3.19
17.59
Northern
Underground
Including
197.5
198.9
1.4
1.07
16.94
21.45
Including
200.2
201.7
1.5
1.15
4.89
10.51
Including
216.1
217.4
1.3
1.00
9.71
81.40
FDN-C24-137
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-138
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-139
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-140
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-141
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-142
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-143
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-144
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-145
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-146
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-147
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-148
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-150
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
Table 3: Collar locations of reported drill holes
Hole ID
Target
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
EOH (m)
Drilling Type
Year
UGE-S-24-125
FDNS
778156
9582349
1092
288
20
150.00
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-126
FDNS
778156
9582349
1091
295
-18
149.00
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-129
FDNS
778175
9582352
1092
310
30
170.00
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-132
FDNS
778156
9582348
1090
283
-50
250.00
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-135
FDNS
778199
9582347
1090
110
-17
172.90
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-138
FDNS
778199
9582347
1088
90
-75
110.00
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-139
FDNS
778199
9582347
1090
60
-17
200.10
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-142
FDNS
778196
9582351
1090
72
-43
238.00
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-145
FDNS
778183
9582366
1184
7
10
178.90
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-110
FDN - Conversion
777958
9583480
1192
125
-43
240.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-111
FDN - Conversion
777958
9583480
1193
135
-29
328.3
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-112
FDN - Conversion
778124
9583006
1268
250
7
107.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-113
FDN - Conversion
778124
9583006
1269
235
8
120.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-114
FDN - Conversion
778125
9583005
1269
220
10
110.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-115
FDN - Conversion
777958
9583480
1192
135
35
164.7
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-116
FDN - Conversion
778195
9582868
1105
269
-23
205.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-117
FDN - Conversion
777959
9583480
1193
110
-45
320.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-118
FDN - Conversion
778195
9582868
1105
252
3
100.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-119
FDN - Conversion
778195
9582868
1104
251
-21
90.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-120
FDN - Conversion
778092
9582821
1223
230
-22
120.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-121
FDN - Conversion
778092
9582822
1223
270
-20
120.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-122
FDN - Conversion
777959
9583481
1192
90
-47
336.3
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-123
FDN - Conversion
778177
9582890
1079
328
-37
90.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-124
FDN - Conversion
778177
9582889
1079
295
-14
155.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-125
FDN - Conversion
777959
9583481
1192
95
-52
310.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-126
FDN - Conversion
778176
9582888
1078
270
-53
90.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-128
FDN - Conversion
777959
9583481
1195
87
21
130.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-127
FDN - Conversion
778176
9582887
1079
256
-20
150.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-129
FDN - Conversion
778176
9582887
1079
246
-28
69.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-130
FDN - Conversion
777959
9583481
1194
100
7
200.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-131
FDN - Conversion
777959
9583481
1194
82
6
202.2
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-132
FDN - Conversion
778103
9583279
1152
285
-39
45.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-133
FDN - Conversion
778103
9583277
1152
255
-35
50.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-134
FDN - Conversion
778092
9583382
1056
290
35
100.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-135
FDN - Conversion
778092
9583381
1053
232
-59
135.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-136
FDN - Conversion
777959
9583481
1193
83
-40
236.3
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-137
FDN - Conversion
777959
9583481
1192
100
-47
313.7
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-138
FDN - Conversion
778093
9583385
1053
315
-54
75.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-139
FDN - Conversion
778094
9583385
1053
333
-66
110.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-140
FDN - Conversion
777959
9583481
1193
109
-40
284.6
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-141
FDN - Conversion
778084
9583277
1051
236
-40
80.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-142
FDN - Conversion
778071
9583217
1025
255
-49
130.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-143
FDN - Conversion
778071
9583217
1025
239
-50
140.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-144
FDN - Conversion
778111
9583392
1054
315
-23
60.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-145
FDN - Conversion
778071
9583217
1025
227
-52
160.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-146
FDN - Conversion
778072
9583221
1026
320
-10
75.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-147
FDN - Conversion
778111
9583392
1054
290
-25
70.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-148
FDN - Conversion
778073
9583221
1027
303
-53
130.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-150
FDN - Conversion
778111
9583378
1053
280
-55
110.0
Underground
2024
SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.
For more information, please contact: Ron F. Hochstein, President and CEO, Tel (Ecuador): +593 2-299-6400, Tel (Canada): +1-604-806-3589, [email protected]; Finlay Heppenstall, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development, Tel: +1 604 806 3089, [email protected]
Share this article