LUNDIN GOLD REPORTS DISCOVERY OF A NEW HIGH-GRADE ZONE AT FDN EAST

Near-Mine Exploration Highlights (not true widths):

Drill hole BLP-2024-101 (at Bonza Sur) intersected 32.31 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold ("Au") over 14.50m from 74.0 m , including: 442.16 g/t Au over 1.0 m

from , including: Drill hole UGE-DD-24-089 (at FDN Depth) intersected 8.62 g/t Au over 19.9 m from 97.7 m and 12.04 g/t Au over 11.8 m from 264.90 m including: 21.4 g/t Au over 5.9 m

from and 12.04 g/t Au over from including: Drill hole UGE-E-24-094 (at FDN East) intersected 76.95 g/t Au over 5.0 m from 156.1 m , including: 349 g/t Au over 1.1 m

from , including: Drill hole FDNE-2023-064 (at FDN East) intersected 12.35 g/t Au over 6.4 m from 823.0 m , including: 29.37 g/t Au over 2.6. m

from , including:

Conversion Drilling Highlights (not true widths):

Drill hole FDN-C24-084 intersected 14.61 g/t Au over 63.6 m from 103.4 m , including: 28.48 g/t Au over 29.9 m

from , including: Drill hole FDN-C24-083 intersected 10.04 g/t Au over 61.8 m from 14.9 m , including: 16.72 g/t Au over 24.8 m

from , including: Drill hole FDN-C24-086 intersected 14.84 g/t Au over 28.6 m from 160.6 m , including: 30.97 g/t Au over 6.0 m

from , including:

Ron Hochstein, President and CEO, commented, "I am pleased to announce initial results from Lundin Gold's 2024 near-mine exploration and conversion drilling programs. The intercepts continue to enhance our confidence in the exploration potential of the district with a growing pipeline of discoveries around FDN supporting our ability for future resource growth. Our conversion program has also successfully defined zones of high-grade mineralization within the FDN deposit that we expect will lead to continued conversion of Mineral Resources to Reserves. Ten rigs, three underground and seven on surface, are currently turning on our conversion and exploration programs and a minimum of 65,000 metres of drilling are planned in 2024 representing the largest drilling program ever conducted on the land package that hosts FDN".

NEAR-MINE PROGRAM

The 2024 near-mine drilling program will focus on three main objectives: extending the FDN deposit at depth and to the south, advancing the delineation of Bonza Sur and exploring for new near-mine discoveries, including at FDN East (see Figures 1, 2 and 3). During the first quarter of 2024 surface drilling was focussed on Bonza Sur and the new FDN East discovery. Drilling at FDN South and other targets will be completed later in the year.

Initial drill results continue to confirm the potential for possible future resource upside. A total of 12,313 metres across twenty-six holes, from surface and underground, have been completed in 2024. Assay results are presented in Tables 1 and 3 at the end of this release. Results are still pending for some drill holes.

Bonza Sur

Drilling at Bonza Sur continues to explore and delineate this epithermal target, located only one kilometre south of the FDN deposit. A total of eight new drill holes were completed as at March 31, 2024 with results continuing to show its mineral potential to the north, south and at depth. Recent results, shown in Tables 1 and 3 at the end of this release, confirm higher-grade intercepts at shallower depths associated mainly with vein/veinlet zones of quartz and minor chalcedony and manganoan-carbonate with occurrences of disseminated to semi-massive levels of sulphides (mainly sphalerite and galena).

Since the discovery of Bonza Sur in early 2023, drilling has defined three subparallel vein/veinlet zones (Colorada Central, West, and East) that have been delineated for over 1,300 metres along strike from north to south and for at least 500 metres at depth and still remains open in all directions (see Figure 1).

The primary focus of drilling at Bonza Sur is to better understand the target's mineralized zones through reducing drill spacing as well as expanding the system along the north extension and at depth. Three rigs are currently turning.

FDN at Depth

Underground exploration drilling at FDN continues to explore extensions of the mineral envelope at depth and four drill holes have been completed year-to-date. Of note, drill hole UGE-DD-24-089 (8.62 g/t Au over 19.9 m and 12.04 g/t Au over 11.8 m) indicates gold mineralization associated with zones of hydrothermal alteration of a similar composition to that found at shallower levels of the mine and underscores the potential to expand FDN's current mineral envelope (see Figure 2).

Assay results for the underground exploration drilling program received to date are presented in Table 1. A number of results are pending. Additional drilling is taking place below the deepest boundary of the FDN resource envelope, where one underground rig is currently turning.

FDN East

The near-mine exploration program continues to generate discoveries in unexplored areas close to FDN. Several drill holes, from surface and underground, were completed as part of a systematic exploratory program to test several new targets and resulted in the discovery of a new buried epithermal mineralized system, FDN East, located only 100m east of FDN (see Figure 1).

Gold mineralization at FDN East is associated with significant levels of hydrothermal alteration represented by veins and/or veinlets of chalcedony, sulfides (mainly pyrite) and visible gold, hosted in similar volcanic and intrusive rocks to those found at FDN and are buried by a sedimentary cover. This new discovery returned positive results in most drill holes completed, such as drill holes UGE-E-24-094 (76.95 g/t Au over 5.0 m), FDNE-2023-064 (12.35 g/t Au over 6.4 m) and UGE-E-23-045 (15.11 g/t Au over 3.8 m), indicating another high-grade system.

Drilling at FDN East currently focuses on expanding on the initial positive results achieved to gain a better understanding of the mineralized zones and the main geological controls. Assay results from the drilling undertaken at FDN East are presented in Table 1.

CONVERSION PROGRAM

Conversion drilling in 2023 was successful at reclassifying Inferred Resources to Indicated in areas immediately beyond the current Mineral Reserve boundary and enabled conversion and the addition of close to one million ounces to Mineral Reserves. For more information on Lundin Gold's current estimates of Mineral Reserves, refer to Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2024 which is filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

In 2024, the conversion program is planned to comprise of approximately 10,000 metres of drilling. A total of 3,710 metres across 30 drill holes have been completed year-to-date in the north sector of the FDN deposit.

Conversion drilling continues to confirm mineralization at FDN with high-grade drilling intercepts associated to breccias and stockwork zones, like the mineralization found in the north sector of the Mineral Reserve envelope. Assay results from the conversion program are presented in Table 2. Some results from the conversion program are pending. Two rigs are currently turning under the conversion program.

Qualified Persons

The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analysed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QA-QC and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2024, filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

APPENDIX 1

Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the near-mine drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Target Zone BLP-2023-068 159.5 167.9 8.4 6.16 40.35 Bonza Sur Surface Including 161.3 165.1 3.8 11.9 68.57 BLP-2023-068 226 230 4.0 8.8 8.23 Including 227 228 1.0 33.9 25.4 BLP-2023-069 73.6 85.7 12.1 3.52 2.6 Bonza Sur Surface Including 81.7 85.7 4.0 9.49 4.91 BLP-2023-080 No Significant Results Bonza Sur Surface BLP-2023-083 408.2 419.1 10.9 2.11 4.04 Bonza Sur Surface Including 416.2 419.1 2.9 4.88 5.2 BLP-2023-085 248.8 282.7 33.9 1.22 0.72 Bonza Sur Surface BLP-2024-091 493.7 496.2 2.5 5.25 919.92 Bonza Sur Surface BLP-2024-101 74 88.5 14.5 32.31 23.71 Bonza Sur Surface Including 74 75 1.0 442.16 240.4 BLP-2024-106 Pending Results Bonza Sur Surface BLP-2024-107 Pending Results Bonza Sur Surface BLP-2024-108 Pending Results Bonza Sur Surface BLP-2024-111 Pending Results Bonza Sur Surface UGE-E-23-045 242.8 246.6 3.8 15.11 5.87 FDN - East Underground Including 244.9 245.8 0.9 60.9 19.8 FDNE-2023-064 823 829.4 6.4 12.35 7.81 FDN - East Surface Including 826.8 829.4 2.6 29.37 14.73 UGE-E-24-088 No Significant Results FDN - East Surface UGE-E-24-094 156.1 161.1 5.0 76.95 48.5 FDN - East Underground Including 158.2 159.3 1.1 349 211 FDNE-2024-097 Pending Results FDN - East Surface FDNE-2024-105 Pending Results FDN - East Surface UGE-N-23-056 384.4 392.3 7.9 5.6 6.69 FDN - Depth Underground Including 388.3 392.3 4 8.94 8.9 UGE-DD-24-089 11.9 22.1 10.2 12.73 8.29 FDN - Depth Underground UGE-DD-24-089 26.55 33.1 6.6 3.89 4.26 UGE-DD-24-089 59.2 89.7 30.5 3.46 3.18 Including 75.3 85.6 10.3 6.57 4.19 UGE-DD-24-089 97.7 117.6 19.9 8.62 4.27 Including 115.2 117.6 2.4 64.61 14.35 UGE-DD-24-089 226 232.8 6.8 3.4 4.12 UGE-DD-24-089 264.9 276.7 11.8 12.04 13.78 Including 266.8 272.7 5.9 21.4 23.25 UGE-DD-24-093 No Significant Results FDN - Depth Underground UGE-DD-24-095 No Significant Results FDN - Depth Underground UGE-N-24-100 Pending Results FDN - Depth Underground FDNN-2023-059 328.6 330.2 1.6 18.24 9.13 Exploratory Surface Including 328.6 329.4 0.8 36 15.65 FDNN-2024-090 416.8 448.3 31.5 1.19 1.54 Exploratory Surface FDNN-2024-096 469.9 540.1 70.2 1.34 3.56 Exploratory Surface Including 488.6 491.9 3.3 4.19 6.29 including 512.7 524.2 11.5 2.09 5.91 FDNN-2024-102 Pending Results Exploratory Surface FDNN-2024-109 Pending Results Exploratory Surface LNG-2024-048 No Significant Results Exploratory Surface FDNS-2024-092 No Significant Results Exploratory Surface CAS-2024-098 Pending Results Exploratory Surface AMS-2024-099 No Significant Results Exploratory Surface AMS-2024-103 No Significant Results Exploratory Surface PPY-2024-104 Pending Results Exploratory Surface

Table 2: Drillhole assay results from the conversion underground drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true width

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Sector Zone FDN-C24-080 No Significant Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-081 116.6 129.2 12.6 10.32 4.22 15.7 Northern Underground Including 122 129.2 7.2 5.9 5.03 10.55 FDN-C24-082 138.1 142.7 4.6 3.67 4.83 4.56 Northern Underground FDN-C24-083 14.9 76.7 61.8 39.72 10.04 12.11 Northern Underground Including 17 30.6 13.6 8.74 7.9 7.61 Including 36 42.8 6.8 4.37 10.9 9.15 Including 51.9 76.7 24.8 15.94 16.72 21.79 FDN-C24-084 20.5 49 28.5 18.32 4.1 7.53 Northern Underground FDN-C24-084 74.8 79.2 4.4 2.83 9.97 17.78 FDN-C24-084 103.4 167 63.6 40.88 14.61 22.03 Including 131.9 161.8 29.9 19.22 28.48 28.58 FDN-C24-085 101.5 111.2 9.7 9.23 4.48 7.86 Northern Underground Including 101.5 106.3 4.8 4.57 5.44 9.6 FDN-C24-086 144.8 149.5 4.7 3.6 11.93 68.28 Northern Underground Including 146.8 147.5 0.7 0.54 76.2 428 FDN-C24-086 160.6 189.2 28.6 21.91 14.84 30.73 Including 169.6 173.6 4 3.06 17.59 28.4 Including 181.4 187.4 6 4.6 30.97 71.01 FDN-C24-087 99.9 128.1 28.2 19.94 5.23 8.83 Northern Underground Including 100.9 105.9 5 3.54 12.15 15.4 Including 124.1 128.1 4 2.83 10.19 13.88 FDN-C24-088 1 5.95 4.95 3.21 3.57 4.14 Northern Underground FDN-C24-088 24.2 57.3 33.1 21.51 3.16 7.92 Including 32.9 36.3 3.4 2.21 5.89 10.79 Including 45.8 53 7.2 4.68 3.97 8.31 FDN-C24-089 87.7 102.7 15 14.1 5.37 8.74 Northern Underground Including 93.7 98.7 5 4.7 10.24 15.48 Northern Underground FDN-C24-090 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-091 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-092 12.4 23.7 11.3 7.23 3.45 7.92 Northern Underground Including 14.9 22.7 7.8 5.07 4.4 8.62 FDN-C24-092 45.2 54.7 9.5 6.17 10.54 23.78 FDN-C24-093 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-094 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-095 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-096 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-097 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-098 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-099 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-100 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-101 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-102 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-103 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-104 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-105 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-106 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-107 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-108 Pending Results Northern Underground FDN-C24-109 Pending Results Northern Underground

Table 3: Collar locations of reported drill holes

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH (m) Drilling Type Year BLP-2023-068 Bonza Sur 778613 9580904 1508 275 -65 452.85 Surface 2023 BLP-2023-069 Bonza Sur 778686 9580439 1578 270 -68 668.00 Surface 2023 BLP-2023-080 Bonza Sur 778652 9581180 1521 270 -65 572.00 Surface 2023 BLP-2023-083 Bonza Sur 778705 9581803 1490 270 -70 762.00 Surface 2023 BLP-2023-085 Bonza Sur 778616 9580904 1508 80 -50 668.65 Surface 2023 BLP-2024-091 Bonza Sur 778673 9581293 1499 270 -65 737.00 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-101 Bonza Sur 778533 9581206 1473 175 -55 143.85 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-106 Bonza Sur 778715 9581391 1475 270 -57 654.00 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-107 Bonza Sur 778531 9581208 1473 275 -73 302.40 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-108 Bonza Sur 778420 9581324 1431 90 -45 152.00 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-111 Bonza Sur 778447 9581245 1432 90 -45 203.20 Surface 2024 UGE-E-24-094 FDN - East 778127 9583113 1050 115 -12 303.20 Underground 2024 UGE-E-23-045 FDN - East 778112 9583066 1168 117 -10 788.70 Underground 2023 FDNE-2023-064 FDN - East 778268 9582683 1585 87 -60 936.15 Surface 2023 UGE-E-24-088 FDN - East 778150 9583291 1244 110 -15 711.8 Underground 2024 FDNE-2024-097 FDN - East 778473 9582553 1626 90 -68 797.50 Surface 2024 FDNE-2024-105 FDN - East 778604 9582909 1610 90 -45 417.75 Surface 2024 UGE-N-23-056 FDN - Depth 777958 9583480 1192 100 -62 500.40 Underground 2023 UGE-DD-24-089 FDN - Depth 778004 9582925 1081 157 -51 407.80 Underground 2024 UGE-DD-24-093 FDN - Depth 778127 9583113 1049 115 -45 255.00 Underground 2024 UGE-DD-24-095 FDN - Depth 778117 9583111 1049 167 -53 200.00 Underground 2024 UGE-N-24-100 FDN - Depth 777959 9583481 1193 62 -22 350.00 Underground 2024 FDNN-2023-059 Exploratory 778157 9583812 1441 90 -60 530.35 Surface 2023 FDNN-2024-090 Exploratory 778073 9583649 1482 120 -45 612.60 Surface 2024 FDNN-2024-096 Exploratory 778073 9583653 1483 120 -53 633.20 Surface 2024 FDNN-2024-102 Exploratory 778247 9584001 1426 120 -60 400.30 Surface 2024 FDNN-2024-109 Exploratory 778368 9583579 1561 110 -73 421.00 Surface 2024 LNG-2024-048 Exploratory 776548 9576306 1492 250 -45 630 Surface 2024 FDNS-2024-092 Exploratory 777867 9582047 1619 120 -60 749.50 Surface 2024 CAS-2024-098 Exploratory 778187 9580233 1509 270 -60 522.20 Surface 2024 AMS-2024-099 Exploratory 778912 9577986 1806 270 -50 401.80 Surface 2024 AMS-2024-103 Exploratory 778915 9577986 1805 50 -55 468.45 Surface 2024 PPY-2024-104 Exploratory 778588 9584559 1482 280 -65 407.90 Surface 2024 FDN-C24-080 FDN - Conversion 777959 9583480 1193 80 -18 146.50 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-081 FDN - Conversion 777959 9583480 1193 80 -23 140.00 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-082 FDN - Conversion 777958 9583483 1193 80 -32 250.00 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-083 FDN - Conversion 778114 9583279 1152 290 -55 80.00 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-084 FDN - Conversion 778114 9583277 1152 255 -53 202.00 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-085 FDN - Conversion 777959 9583480 1193 92 -17 140.00 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-086 FDN - Conversion 777959 9583480 1193 92 -39 190.00 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-087 FDN - Conversion 777958 9583480 1195 105 35 150.00 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-088 FDN - Conversion 778113 9583277 1152 240 -50 99.00 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-089 FDN - Conversion 777959 9583480 1195 110 22 158.50 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-090 FDN - Conversion 778107 9583353 1128 270 -43 71.00 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-091 FDN - Conversion 778117 9583350 1128 267 -51 80.00 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-092 FDN - Conversion 778120 9583278 1126 270 -48 70.40 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-093 FDN - Conversion 777959 9583480 1193 100 -10 140.00 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-094 FDN - Conversion 778126 9583276 1126 250 -38 50.30 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-095 FDN - Conversion 777958 9583480 1193 100 -30 240.00 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-096 FDN - Conversion 778128 9583281 1126 290 -32 60.40 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-097 FDN - Conversion 778133 9583281 1126 310 -49 60.00 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-098 FDN - Conversion 777958 9583480 1193 100 -40 196.40 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-099 FDN - Conversion 778111 9583355 1078 310 -49 65.00 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-100 FDN - Conversion 778110 9583355 1079 306 -15 40.00 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-101 FDN - Conversion 777958 9583480 1195 114 35 150.20 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-102 FDN - Conversion 778090 9582822 1249 230 20 50.00 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-103 FDN - Conversion 778091 9582823 1248 280 -5 120.30 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-104 FDN - Conversion 778090 9582823 1248 287 -5 120.30 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-105 FDN - Conversion 778090 9582824 1248 302 -7 85.00 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-106 FDN - Conversion 777959 9583480 1193 114 -33 210.00 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-107 FDN - Conversion 778090 9582825 1248 315 -13 65.00 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-108 FDN - Conversion 777959 9583480 1194 114 -5 130.00 Underground 2024 FDN-C24-109 FDN - Conversion 777959 9583480 1195 114 20 150.00 Underground 2024

