LUNDIN GOLD REPORTS DISCOVERY OF A NEW HIGH-GRADE ZONE AT FDN EAST

Positive results from ongoing 2024 exploration program indicates Bonza Sur continues to grow and the potential to extend FDN at depth
VANCOUVER, BC, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from its ongoing 2024 near-mine exploration and conversion programs at its 100% owned Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Positive near-mine drilling intercepts were achieved at Bonza Sur and in extensions at depth of the FDN deposit, while a new high-grade discovery has been made to the east of FDN. Furthermore, the conversion drilling program advanced within the north sector of the FDN deposit and returned wide, high-grade intercepts in areas adjacent to where operations are currently taking place. These positive results for both the near-mine and conversion drilling programs support the continued organic growth potential at FDN. Highlights from the near-mine and conversion programs are outlined below. Detailed results are provided at the end of this release (see Appendix 1). View PDF
Drill hole BLP-2024-101 (at Bonza Sur) intersected 32.31 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold ("Au") over 14.50m from 74.0 m, including:
442.16 g/t Au over 1.0 m
Drill hole UGE-DD-24-089 (at FDN Depth) intersected 8.62 g/t Au over 19.9 m from 97.7 m and 12.04 g/t Au over 11.8 m from 264.90 m including:
21.4 g/t Au over 5.9 m
Drill hole UGE-E-24-094 (at FDN East) intersected 76.95 g/t Au over 5.0 m from 156.1 m, including:
349 g/t Au over 1.1 m
Drill hole FDNE-2023-064 (at FDN East) intersected 12.35 g/t Au over 6.4 m from 823.0 m, including:
29.37 g/t Au over 2.6. m
Conversion Drilling Highlights (not true widths):
Drill hole FDN-C24-084 intersected 14.61 g/t Au over 63.6 m from 103.4 m, including:
28.48 g/t Au over 29.9 m
Drill hole FDN-C24-083 intersected 10.04 g/t Au over 61.8 m from 14.9 m, including:
16.72 g/t Au over 24.8 m
Drill hole FDN-C24-086 intersected 14.84 g/t Au over 28.6 m from 160.6 m, including:
30.97 g/t Au over 6.0 m
Ron Hochstein, President and CEO, commented, "I am pleased to announce initial results from Lundin Gold's 2024 near-mine exploration and conversion drilling programs. The intercepts continue to enhance our confidence in the exploration potential of the district with a growing pipeline of discoveries around FDN supporting our ability for future resource growth. Our conversion program has also successfully defined zones of high-grade mineralization within the FDN deposit that we expect will lead to continued conversion of Mineral Resources to Reserves. Ten rigs, three underground and seven on surface, are currently turning on our conversion and exploration programs and a minimum of 65,000 metres of drilling are planned in 2024 representing the largest drilling program ever conducted on the land package that hosts FDN".
NEAR-MINE PROGRAM
The 2024 near-mine drilling program will focus on three main objectives: extending the FDN deposit at depth and to the south, advancing the delineation of Bonza Sur and exploring for new near-mine discoveries, including at FDN East (see Figures 1, 2 and 3). During the first quarter of 2024 surface drilling was focussed on Bonza Sur and the new FDN East discovery. Drilling at FDN South and other targets will be completed later in the year.
Initial drill results continue to confirm the potential for possible future resource upside. A total of 12,313 metres across twenty-six holes, from surface and underground, have been completed in 2024. Assay results are presented in Tables 1 and 3 at the end of this release. Results are still pending for some drill holes.
Bonza Sur
Drilling at Bonza Sur continues to explore and delineate this epithermal target, located only one kilometre south of the FDN deposit. A total of eight new drill holes were completed as at March 31, 2024 with results continuing to show its mineral potential to the north, south and at depth. Recent results, shown in Tables 1 and 3 at the end of this release, confirm higher-grade intercepts at shallower depths associated mainly with vein/veinlet zones of quartz and minor chalcedony and manganoan-carbonate with occurrences of disseminated to semi-massive levels of sulphides (mainly sphalerite and galena).
Since the discovery of Bonza Sur in early 2023, drilling has defined three subparallel vein/veinlet zones (Colorada Central, West, and East) that have been delineated for over 1,300 metres along strike from north to south and for at least 500 metres at depth and still remains open in all directions (see Figure 1).
The primary focus of drilling at Bonza Sur is to better understand the target's mineralized zones through reducing drill spacing as well as expanding the system along the north extension and at depth. Three rigs are currently turning.
FDN at Depth
Underground exploration drilling at FDN continues to explore extensions of the mineral envelope at depth and four drill holes have been completed year-to-date. Of note, drill hole UGE-DD-24-089 (8.62 g/t Au over 19.9 m and 12.04 g/t Au over 11.8 m) indicates gold mineralization associated with zones of hydrothermal alteration of a similar composition to that found at shallower levels of the mine and underscores the potential to expand FDN's current mineral envelope (see Figure 2).
Assay results for the underground exploration drilling program received to date are presented in Table 1. A number of results are pending. Additional drilling is taking place below the deepest boundary of the FDN resource envelope, where one underground rig is currently turning.
FDN East
The near-mine exploration program continues to generate discoveries in unexplored areas close to FDN. Several drill holes, from surface and underground, were completed as part of a systematic exploratory program to test several new targets and resulted in the discovery of a new buried epithermal mineralized system, FDN East, located only 100m east of FDN (see Figure 1).
Gold mineralization at FDN East is associated with significant levels of hydrothermal alteration represented by veins and/or veinlets of chalcedony, sulfides (mainly pyrite) and visible gold, hosted in similar volcanic and intrusive rocks to those found at FDN and are buried by a sedimentary cover. This new discovery returned positive results in most drill holes completed, such as drill holes UGE-E-24-094 (76.95 g/t Au over 5.0 m), FDNE-2023-064 (12.35 g/t Au over 6.4 m) and UGE-E-23-045 (15.11 g/t Au over 3.8 m), indicating another high-grade system.
Drilling at FDN East currently focuses on expanding on the initial positive results achieved to gain a better understanding of the mineralized zones and the main geological controls. Assay results from the drilling undertaken at FDN East are presented in Table 1.
CONVERSION PROGRAM
Conversion drilling in 2023 was successful at reclassifying Inferred Resources to Indicated in areas immediately beyond the current Mineral Reserve boundary and enabled conversion and the addition of close to one million ounces to Mineral Reserves. For more information on Lundin Gold's current estimates of Mineral Reserves, refer to Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2024 which is filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
In 2024, the conversion program is planned to comprise of approximately 10,000 metres of drilling. A total of 3,710 metres across 30 drill holes have been completed year-to-date in the north sector of the FDN deposit.
Conversion drilling continues to confirm mineralization at FDN with high-grade drilling intercepts associated to breccias and stockwork zones, like the mineralization found in the north sector of the Mineral Reserve envelope. Assay results from the conversion program are presented in Table 2. Some results from the conversion program are pending. Two rigs are currently turning under the conversion program.
Qualified Persons
The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analysed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QA-QC and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2024, filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.
The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.
Additional Information
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on April 17, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information. Lundin Gold believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.
This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, activities and results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Lundin Gold's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2004, which is available at www.lundingold.com or www.sedarplus.ca.
Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or that could have a material impact on the Company or the trading price of its shares include: instability in Ecuador; community relations; forecasts relating to production and costs; mining operations; security; non-compliance with laws and regulations and compliance costs; tax changes in Ecuador; waste disposal and tailings; government or regulatory approvals; environmental compliance; gold price; infrastructure; dependence on a single mine; exploration and development; control of Lundin Gold; availability of workforce and labour relations; dividends; information systems and cyber security; Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates; title matters and surface rights and access; health and safety; human rights; employee misconduct; measures to protect biodiversity; endangered species and critical habitats; global economic conditions; shortages of critical resources; competition for new projects; key talent recruitment and retention; market price of the Company's shares; social media and reputation; insurance and uninsured risks; pandemics, epidemics or infectious disease outbreak; climate change; illegal mining; conflicts of interest; ability to maintain obligations or comply with debt; violation of anti-bribery and corruption laws; internal controls; claims and legal proceedings; and reclamation obligations.
APPENDIX 1
Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the near-mine drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Target
Zone
BLP-2023-068
159.5
167.9
8.4
6.16
40.35
Bonza Sur
Surface
Including
161.3
165.1
3.8
11.9
68.57
BLP-2023-068
226
230
4.0
8.8
8.23
Including
227
228
1.0
33.9
25.4
BLP-2023-069
73.6
85.7
12.1
3.52
2.6
Bonza Sur
Surface
Including
81.7
85.7
4.0
9.49
4.91
BLP-2023-080
No Significant Results
Bonza Sur
Surface
BLP-2023-083
408.2
419.1
10.9
2.11
4.04
Bonza Sur
Surface
Including
416.2
419.1
2.9
4.88
5.2
BLP-2023-085
248.8
282.7
33.9
1.22
0.72
Bonza Sur
Surface
BLP-2024-091
493.7
496.2
2.5
5.25
919.92
Bonza Sur
Surface
BLP-2024-101
74
88.5
14.5
32.31
23.71
Bonza Sur
Surface
Including
74
75
1.0
442.16
240.4
BLP-2024-106
Pending Results
Bonza Sur
Surface
BLP-2024-107
Pending Results
Bonza Sur
Surface
BLP-2024-108
Pending Results
Bonza Sur
Surface
BLP-2024-111
Pending Results
Bonza Sur
Surface
UGE-E-23-045
242.8
246.6
3.8
15.11
5.87
FDN - East
Underground
Including
244.9
245.8
0.9
60.9
19.8
FDNE-2023-064
823
829.4
6.4
12.35
7.81
FDN - East
Surface
Including
826.8
829.4
2.6
29.37
14.73
UGE-E-24-088
No Significant Results
FDN - East
Surface
UGE-E-24-094
156.1
161.1
5.0
76.95
48.5
FDN - East
Underground
Including
158.2
159.3
1.1
349
211
FDNE-2024-097
Pending Results
FDN - East
Surface
FDNE-2024-105
Pending Results
FDN - East
Surface
UGE-N-23-056
384.4
392.3
7.9
5.6
6.69
FDN - Depth
Underground
Including
388.3
392.3
4
8.94
8.9
UGE-DD-24-089
11.9
22.1
10.2
12.73
8.29
FDN - Depth
Underground
UGE-DD-24-089
26.55
33.1
6.6
3.89
4.26
UGE-DD-24-089
59.2
89.7
30.5
3.46
3.18
Including
75.3
85.6
10.3
6.57
4.19
UGE-DD-24-089
97.7
117.6
19.9
8.62
4.27
Including
115.2
117.6
2.4
64.61
14.35
UGE-DD-24-089
226
232.8
6.8
3.4
4.12
UGE-DD-24-089
264.9
276.7
11.8
12.04
13.78
Including
266.8
272.7
5.9
21.4
23.25
UGE-DD-24-093
No Significant Results
FDN - Depth
Underground
UGE-DD-24-095
No Significant Results
FDN - Depth
Underground
UGE-N-24-100
Pending Results
FDN - Depth
Underground
FDNN-2023-059
328.6
330.2
1.6
18.24
9.13
Exploratory
Surface
Including
328.6
329.4
0.8
36
15.65
FDNN-2024-090
416.8
448.3
31.5
1.19
1.54
Exploratory
Surface
FDNN-2024-096
469.9
540.1
70.2
1.34
3.56
Exploratory
Surface
Including
488.6
491.9
3.3
4.19
6.29
including
512.7
524.2
11.5
2.09
5.91
FDNN-2024-102
Pending Results
Exploratory
Surface
FDNN-2024-109
Pending Results
Exploratory
Surface
LNG-2024-048
No Significant Results
Exploratory
Surface
FDNS-2024-092
No Significant Results
Exploratory
Surface
CAS-2024-098
Pending Results
Exploratory
Surface
AMS-2024-099
No Significant Results
Exploratory
Surface
AMS-2024-103
No Significant Results
Exploratory
Surface
PPY-2024-104
Pending Results
Exploratory
Surface
Table 2: Drillhole assay results from the conversion underground drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true width
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
True Width (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Sector
Zone
FDN-C24-080
No Significant Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-081
116.6
129.2
12.6
10.32
4.22
15.7
Northern
Underground
Including
122
129.2
7.2
5.9
5.03
10.55
FDN-C24-082
138.1
142.7
4.6
3.67
4.83
4.56
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-083
14.9
76.7
61.8
39.72
10.04
12.11
Northern
Underground
Including
17
30.6
13.6
8.74
7.9
7.61
Including
36
42.8
6.8
4.37
10.9
9.15
Including
51.9
76.7
24.8
15.94
16.72
21.79
FDN-C24-084
20.5
49
28.5
18.32
4.1
7.53
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-084
74.8
79.2
4.4
2.83
9.97
17.78
FDN-C24-084
103.4
167
63.6
40.88
14.61
22.03
Including
131.9
161.8
29.9
19.22
28.48
28.58
FDN-C24-085
101.5
111.2
9.7
9.23
4.48
7.86
Northern
Underground
Including
101.5
106.3
4.8
4.57
5.44
9.6
FDN-C24-086
144.8
149.5
4.7
3.6
11.93
68.28
Northern
Underground
Including
146.8
147.5
0.7
0.54
76.2
428
FDN-C24-086
160.6
189.2
28.6
21.91
14.84
30.73
Including
169.6
173.6
4
3.06
17.59
28.4
Including
181.4
187.4
6
4.6
30.97
71.01
FDN-C24-087
99.9
128.1
28.2
19.94
5.23
8.83
Northern
Underground
Including
100.9
105.9
5
3.54
12.15
15.4
Including
124.1
128.1
4
2.83
10.19
13.88
FDN-C24-088
1
5.95
4.95
3.21
3.57
4.14
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-088
24.2
57.3
33.1
21.51
3.16
7.92
Including
32.9
36.3
3.4
2.21
5.89
10.79
Including
45.8
53
7.2
4.68
3.97
8.31
FDN-C24-089
87.7
102.7
15
14.1
5.37
8.74
Northern
Underground
Including
93.7
98.7
5
4.7
10.24
15.48
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-090
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-091
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-092
12.4
23.7
11.3
7.23
3.45
7.92
Northern
Underground
Including
14.9
22.7
7.8
5.07
4.4
8.62
FDN-C24-092
45.2
54.7
9.5
6.17
10.54
23.78
FDN-C24-093
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-094
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-095
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-096
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-097
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-098
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-099
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-100
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-101
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-102
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-103
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-104
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-105
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-106
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-107
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-108
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-109
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
Table 3: Collar locations of reported drill holes
Hole ID
Target
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
EOH (m)
Drilling Type
Year
BLP-2023-068
Bonza Sur
778613
9580904
1508
275
-65
452.85
Surface
2023
BLP-2023-069
Bonza Sur
778686
9580439
1578
270
-68
668.00
Surface
2023
BLP-2023-080
Bonza Sur
778652
9581180
1521
270
-65
572.00
Surface
2023
BLP-2023-083
Bonza Sur
778705
9581803
1490
270
-70
762.00
Surface
2023
BLP-2023-085
Bonza Sur
778616
9580904
1508
80
-50
668.65
Surface
2023
BLP-2024-091
Bonza Sur
778673
9581293
1499
270
-65
737.00
Surface
2024
BLP-2024-101
Bonza Sur
778533
9581206
1473
175
-55
143.85
Surface
2024
BLP-2024-106
Bonza Sur
778715
9581391
1475
270
-57
654.00
Surface
2024
BLP-2024-107
Bonza Sur
778531
9581208
1473
275
-73
302.40
Surface
2024
BLP-2024-108
Bonza Sur
778420
9581324
1431
90
-45
152.00
Surface
2024
BLP-2024-111
Bonza Sur
778447
9581245
1432
90
-45
203.20
Surface
2024
UGE-E-24-094
FDN - East
778127
9583113
1050
115
-12
303.20
Underground
2024
UGE-E-23-045
FDN - East
778112
9583066
1168
117
-10
788.70
Underground
2023
FDNE-2023-064
FDN - East
778268
9582683
1585
87
-60
936.15
Surface
2023
UGE-E-24-088
FDN - East
778150
9583291
1244
110
-15
711.8
Underground
2024
FDNE-2024-097
FDN - East
778473
9582553
1626
90
-68
797.50
Surface
2024
FDNE-2024-105
FDN - East
778604
9582909
1610
90
-45
417.75
Surface
2024
UGE-N-23-056
FDN - Depth
777958
9583480
1192
100
-62
500.40
Underground
2023
UGE-DD-24-089
FDN - Depth
778004
9582925
1081
157
-51
407.80
Underground
2024
UGE-DD-24-093
FDN - Depth
778127
9583113
1049
115
-45
255.00
Underground
2024
UGE-DD-24-095
FDN - Depth
778117
9583111
1049
167
-53
200.00
Underground
2024
UGE-N-24-100
FDN - Depth
777959
9583481
1193
62
-22
350.00
Underground
2024
FDNN-2023-059
Exploratory
778157
9583812
1441
90
-60
530.35
Surface
2023
FDNN-2024-090
Exploratory
778073
9583649
1482
120
-45
612.60
Surface
2024
FDNN-2024-096
Exploratory
778073
9583653
1483
120
-53
633.20
Surface
2024
FDNN-2024-102
Exploratory
778247
9584001
1426
120
-60
400.30
Surface
2024
FDNN-2024-109
Exploratory
778368
9583579
1561
110
-73
421.00
Surface
2024
LNG-2024-048
Exploratory
776548
9576306
1492
250
-45
630
Surface
2024
FDNS-2024-092
Exploratory
777867
9582047
1619
120
-60
749.50
Surface
2024
CAS-2024-098
Exploratory
778187
9580233
1509
270
-60
522.20
Surface
2024
AMS-2024-099
Exploratory
778912
9577986
1806
270
-50
401.80
Surface
2024
AMS-2024-103
Exploratory
778915
9577986
1805
50
-55
468.45
Surface
2024
PPY-2024-104
Exploratory
778588
9584559
1482
280
-65
407.90
Surface
2024
FDN-C24-080
FDN - Conversion
777959
9583480
1193
80
-18
146.50
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-081
FDN - Conversion
777959
9583480
1193
80
-23
140.00
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-082
FDN - Conversion
777958
9583483
1193
80
-32
250.00
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-083
FDN - Conversion
778114
9583279
1152
290
-55
80.00
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-084
FDN - Conversion
778114
9583277
1152
255
-53
202.00
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-085
FDN - Conversion
777959
9583480
1193
92
-17
140.00
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-086
FDN - Conversion
777959
9583480
1193
92
-39
190.00
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-087
FDN - Conversion
777958
9583480
1195
105
35
150.00
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-088
FDN - Conversion
778113
9583277
1152
240
-50
99.00
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-089
FDN - Conversion
777959
9583480
1195
110
22
158.50
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-090
FDN - Conversion
778107
9583353
1128
270
-43
71.00
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-091
FDN - Conversion
778117
9583350
1128
267
-51
80.00
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-092
FDN - Conversion
778120
9583278
1126
270
-48
70.40
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-093
FDN - Conversion
777959
9583480
1193
100
-10
140.00
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-094
FDN - Conversion
778126
9583276
1126
250
-38
50.30
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-095
FDN - Conversion
777958
9583480
1193
100
-30
240.00
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-096
FDN - Conversion
778128
9583281
1126
290
-32
60.40
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-097
FDN - Conversion
778133
9583281
1126
310
-49
60.00
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-098
FDN - Conversion
777958
9583480
1193
100
-40
196.40
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-099
FDN - Conversion
778111
9583355
1078
310
-49
65.00
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-100
FDN - Conversion
778110
9583355
1079
306
-15
40.00
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-101
FDN - Conversion
777958
9583480
1195
114
35
150.20
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-102
FDN - Conversion
778090
9582822
1249
230
20
50.00
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-103
FDN - Conversion
778091
9582823
1248
280
-5
120.30
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-104
FDN - Conversion
778090
9582823
1248
287
-5
120.30
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-105
FDN - Conversion
778090
9582824
1248
302
-7
85.00
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-106
FDN - Conversion
777959
9583480
1193
114
-33
210.00
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-107
FDN - Conversion
778090
9582825
1248
315
-13
65.00
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-108
FDN - Conversion
777959
9583480
1194
114
-5
130.00
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-109
FDN - Conversion
777959
9583480
1195
114
20
150.00
Underground
2024
Ron F. Hochstein, President and CEO, Tel (Ecuador): +593 2-299-6400, Tel (Canada): +1-604-806-3589; Finlay Heppenstall, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development, Tel: +1 604 806 3089
