LUNDIN GOLD REPORTS ADDITIONAL HIGH-GRADE DRILLING INTERCEPTS AT FDNS AND UPDATES ON CONVERSION DRILLING PROGRAM

Recent drilling results confirm the continuity and growth potential of FDNS as a new high-grade system across the south of FDN
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from its ongoing 2024 near-mine and conversion drilling programs at its 100% owned Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Recent drilling results at FDN South ("FDNS") confirm the continuity and the high-grade nature of this mineralized system across the southern extension of the FDN deposit. The conversion drilling program continued to return high-grade results and confirm mineralization immediately adjacent to mine workings. Highlights from the near mine program and conversion program are outlined below. Detailed results are provided at the end of this release (see Appendix 1). View PDF
Drill hole UGE-S-24-145 intersected 22.67 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold ("Au") over 41.60m from 26.40m, including:
68.81 g/t Au over 4.70m
53.08 g/t Au over 10.80m
Drill hole UGE-S-24-175 intersected 15.26 g/t Au over 37.95 m from 19.35 m, including:
65.01 g/t Au over 5.35 m
22.02 g/t Au over 4.30 m
Drill hole UGE-S-24-174 intersected 9.02 g/t Au over 26.20 m from 4.60 m, including:
16.20 g/t Au over 12.10 m
Conversion Drilling Highlights (not true widths):
Drill hole FDN-C24-140 intersected 8.28 g/t Au over 80.90 m from 143.50 m, including:
31.29 g/t Au over 9.25 m
Drill hole FDN-C24-157 intersected 7.00 g/t Au over 46.50 m from 5.00 m, including:
20.17 g/t Au over 10.35 m
Drill hole FDN-C24-153 intersected 18.75 g/t Au over 10.90 m from 18.50 m, including:
30.32 g/t Au over 6.40 m
Ron Hochstein, President and CEO, commented, "I am very excited with our drilling programs at the FDN deposit. These results demonstrate that the true potential of FDN has yet to be fully discovered. At FDNS, delineation drilling continues to confirm the continuity of a new high-grade vein system with some of the best drill intercepts achieved to date. In addition, conversion drilling has successfully concluded for the year and has defined several wide, high-grade mineralized zones that we expect to convert from Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves as part of our updated resource estimate planned to be issued in the first quarter of next year. Both programs continue to highlight a great potential for additional Mineral Reserves at FDN."
NEAR-MINE EXPLORATION PROGRAM
The Company's near-mine exploration strategy focuses on extending mine life through the expansion of Mineral Resources at FDN by exploring and delineating new discoveries close to the operation. Ten rigs are currently turning on the FDN near-mine exploration program, three underground and seven on surface. A total of 45,325 metres across 120 holes, from surface and underground, has been completed to date in 2024 as part of the near-mine program. Since the second quarter, the program has concentrated on FDNS.
FDNS
At FDNS, the underground drilling program advanced along strike and at depth, following up on the initial high-grade results in this sector (see news release dated July 31, 2024) (Figure 1 and 2). Since the start of this program in the second quarter, a total of 31 drill holes have been completed, and the results have confirmed a high-grade vein system, of distinct geometry and style when compared to the FDN deposit, in a sector that had been previously defined as lower grade (Figure 2).
The recent drill holes, completed from underground levels 1170 and 1080, showed significant results associated with distinct levels of hydrothermal alteration with chalcedony and manganoan-calcite veins with sulfides and visible gold. Intersections from drill holes UGE-S-24-145 (53.08 g/t Au over 10.80m) and UGE-S-24-175 (65.01 g/t Au over 5.35m), are some of the highest-grade intercepts ever recorded in the sector. All the recent results are being incorporated into a new geological model for this sector and are expected to be part of the update to the FDN Mineral Resource estimate to be completed in the first quarter of next year. Assay results are presented in Tables 1 and 3 at the end of this release. Results are still pending for some drill holes.
The recent drilling results also indicate the expansion potential of this high-grade system at depth as well as south, where additional drill holes from the recently reopened South Portal should further provide opportunities to explore the continuity. The South Portal was installed by the previous owner of FDN, Kinross Gold Corporation. Over the past nine months 465 metres of the 670 metre portal have been dewatered and rehabilitated, and exploration drill platforms constructed. Two underground rigs are currently turning at FDNS.
CONVERSION PROGRAM
The 2024 conversion drilling program was focused on converting Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated in areas immediately beyond the current Mineral Reserve boundary in the north and central sectors of the FDN deposit. A total of 13,755 metres of underground drilling from 110 drill holes was executed in 2024, and drilling for this year is now complete. All drill results to date have significantly improved the Company's confidence in the geologic model.
Numerous drill holes have confirmed wide and high-grade intercepts associated with large hydrothermal alteration zones represented by breccias, veining or stockwork zones, very similar in style and geometry to that found in the areas of the north sector currently being mined (see Figure 3). This year's conversion drilling results are currently being incorporated into the geological model and will form the basis of an updated Mineral Resources and Reserves estimate to be completed during the first quarter of 2025. Complete assay results received to date are presented in Tables 2 and 3 at the end of this release. Some results from the conversion program are pending.
Qualified Persons
The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analysed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control ("QA-QC") program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QA-QC and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2024, filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.
The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.
Additional Information
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on November 4, 2024 at 3:20 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information. Lundin Gold believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.
This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, activities and results and its plans to update its estimates of Mineral Reserves and Resources. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Lundin Gold's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2004, which is available at www.lundingold.com or www.sedarplus.ca.
Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or that could have a material impact on the Company or the trading price of its shares include: instability in Ecuador; community relations; forecasts relating to production and costs; mining operations; security; non-compliance with laws and regulations and compliance costs; tax changes in Ecuador; waste disposal and tailings; government or regulatory approvals; environmental compliance; gold price; infrastructure; dependence on a single mine; exploration and development; control of Lundin Gold; availability of workforce and labour relations; dividends; information systems and cyber security; Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates; title matters and surface rights and access; health and safety; human rights; employee misconduct; measures to protect biodiversity; endangered species and critical habitats; global economic conditions; shortages of critical resources; competition for new projects; key talent recruitment and retention; market price of the Company's shares; social media and reputation; insurance and uninsured risks; pandemics, epidemics or infectious disease outbreak; climate change; illegal mining; conflicts of interest; ability to maintain obligations or comply with debt; violation of anti-bribery and corruption laws; internal controls; claims and legal proceedings; and reclamation obligations.
APPENDIX 1
Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the near-mine drilling program at FDNS reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Target
Zone
UGE-S-24-135
7.0
10.9
3.9
3.39
7.14
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-135
80.3
83.6
3.3
3.19
16.30
UGE-S-24-135
101.5
115
13.5
3.96
20.26
Including
102.5
105.8
3.3
8.74
52.19
UGE-S-24-135
124.4
143.8
19.4
2.15
17.63
UGE-S-24-135
149.8
165.6
15.8
3.35
12.44
UGE-S-24-139
6.0
10
4.0
5.12
6.43
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-139
42.6
45.7
3.1
3.21
13.35
UGE-S-24-139
64
70.3
6.3
8.45
46.36
Including
65.8
67.9
2.1
22.31
78.85
UGE-S-24-139
83.1
87.4
4.3
3.24
15.75
UGE-S-24-139
94.2
96.6
2.4
8.73
27.75
UGE-S-24-139
139.1
143.3
4.2
3.21
12.95
UGE-S-24-142
0
6.1
6.1
5.79
4.62
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-142
52.9
55.7
2.8
8.65
10.79
UGE-S-24-142
61
75.8
14.8
7.59
15.63
Including
72.8
76.8
4.0
19.42
26.66
UGE-S-24-142
91.6
104.1
12.5
2.90
60.42
Including
91.6
96
4.4
3.95
35.62
UGE-S-24-142
118.7
128.7
10
5.86
32.31
Including
121.6
125.5
3.9
12.68
48.50
UGE-S-24-142
193.3
197.3
4.0
2.11
12.50
UGE-S-24-145
7.9
12.3
4.4
4.73
20.28
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-145
26.4
68
41.6
22.67
15.88
Including
40.7
45.4
4.7
68.81
34.89
Including
57.2
68
10.8
53.08
26.49
UGE-S-24-145
81.7
106.8
25.1
3.92
8.80
Including
90.2
98.4
8.2
6.39
10.83
UGE-S-24-150
45.6
49.1
3.5
3.83
3.72
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-150
70.8
75.3
4.5
2.98
5.59
UGE-S-24-150
106.9
131.1
24.2
4.46
8.48
Including
121.3
124.9
3.6
16.27
12.73
UGE-S-24-150
141
154.8
13.8
6.85
11.20
Including
143.8
150
6.2
12.01
15.86
UGE-S-24-152
0.4
7.3
6.9
4.67
4.86
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-152
127.9
132.8
4.9
5.08
8.59
UGE-S-24-153
106.4
110.4
4
8.44
2.58
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-153
146.2
153.3
7.1
9.71
2.30
UGE-S-24-155
78.15
81.15
3
8.91
3.47
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-155
122.2
139.1
16.9
6.31
1.38
Including
133.1
139.1
6
8.66
1.69
UGE-S-24-155
156.55
159.95
3.4
6.56
1.15
UGE-S-24-155
174.3
178.1
3.8
8.85
1.22
UGE-S-24-158
125.3
129.3
4
4.34
9.76
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-158
136.7
140.7
4
3.88
2.14
UGE-S-24-158
153.2
157.8
4.6
8.08
1.73
UGE-S-24-159
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-160
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-163
No Significant Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-164
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-167
0
4.0
4.0
6.71
6.35
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-167
14.6
20.9
6.3
11.03
9.61
UGE-S-24-167
169.4
174.2
4.8
4.12
12.34
UGE-S-24-167
186.8
192.9
6.1
8.52
21.31
UGE-S-24-170
63.75
68.7
4.95
5.12
1.45
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-171
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-174
4.6
30.8
26.2
9.02
37.27
FDNS
Underground
Including
4.6
16.7
12.1
16.20
73.14
UGE-S-24-174
46.4
50.4
4.0
7.25
4.71
UGE-S-24-175
19.35
57.3
37.95
15.26
14.38
FDNS
Underground
Including
27.9
32.2
4.3
22.02
22.66
Including
44.5
49.85
5.35
65.01
46.54
UGE-S-24-175
96.85
116.7
19.85
7.95
9.80
Including
96.85
102.4
5.55
20.90
14.17
UGE-S-24-176
95.25
99.5
4.25
6.81
10.78
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-176
144.2
158.9
14.7
6.10
2.60
Including
144.8
149.2
4.4
12.27
3.60
UGE-S-24-180
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-184
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-185
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-191
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-192
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-196
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
UGE-S-24-199
Pending Results
FDNS
Underground
Table 2: Drillhole assay results from the conversion underground drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true width
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
True Width (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
Target
Zone
FDN-C24-137
192.3
205
12.7
8.98
3.85
5.26
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-137
220.85
225.6
4.75
3.36
5.33
6.97
FDN-C24-137
236.95
250.5
13.55
9.58
4.98
5.88
Including
246.05
250.5
4.45
3.15
9.55
10.22
FDN-C24-137
275.4
289.35
13.95
9.86
8.88
7.12
Including
275.4
281.3
5.9
4.17
18.43
11.21
FDN-C24-138
1.9
6.7
4.8
2.75
4.33
3.99
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-138
19.1
26.15
7.05
4.04
4.68
4.90
FDN-C24-138
36.6
45.55
8.95
5.13
3.13
3.03
FDN-C24-139
0
10.2
10.2
5.10
3.65
3.92
Northern
Underground
Including
3.8
7.4
3.6
1.80
6.86
5.88
FDN-C24-139
24.3
28.3
4
2.00
5.59
6.10
FDN-C24-139
36.1
43.7
7.6
3.80
6.04
5.78
FDN-C24-140
143.5
224.4
80.9
61.97
8.28
10.59
Northern
Underground
Including
167.8
177.05
9.25
7.09
31.29
33.55
Including
199.8
203.55
3.75
2.87
15.50
24.99
FDN-C24-141
0
4.4
4.4
3.81
9.47
16.09
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-141
28
40
12
10.39
1.09
10.65
FDN-C24-141
69.7
76
6.3
5.46
2.25
17.44
FDN-C24-142
80.2
99.4
19.2
12.85
3.26
27.12
Northern
Underground
Including
87.65
90.35
2.7
1.81
6.64
28.73
Including
95.2
99.4
4.2
2.81
5.11
34.08
FDN-C24-143
72.05
90.6
18.55
12.41
1.27
10.99
Northern
Underground
Including
99.1
103
3.9
2.61
1.67
14.96
Including
112.2
122.6
10.4
6.96
3.00
27.57
FDN-C24-144
8.05
11.55
3.5
3.25
3.10
4.74
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-144
19.25
23.6
4.35
4.03
3.72
3.88
FDN-C24-144
47.4
60
12.6
11.68
4.37
6.15
Including
54
59
5
4.64
8.26
8.04
FDN-C24-145
35.2
39.2
4
2.57
1.28
9.53
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-145
51
56.7
5.7
3.66
1.29
13.80
FDN-C24-145
73
77.05
4.05
2.60
2.51
65.78
FDN-C24-145
94.4
105.7
11.3
7.26
1.79
12.40
FDN-C24-146
26.15
31.8
5.65
5.60
12.89
27.71
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-146
65.3
75
9.7
9.61
7.57
18.09
FDN-C24-147
0
55.7
55.7
51.27
5.42
4.88
Northern
Underground
Including
0
7.8
7.8
7.18
15.49
10.88
Including
41.5
47.8
6.3
5.80
9.66
7.44
FDN-C24-148
97.05
103.4
6.35
4.08
4.39
30.72
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-149
38.3
43.25
4.95
2.84
4.02
9.73
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-149
96.3
100.7
4.4
2.83
4.06
38.04
FDN-C24-150
32.6
36.15
3.55
2.09
3.49
4.22
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-150
48
61.6
13.6
7.99
5.88
5.86
Including
49.95
56.3
6.35
3.73
9.74
8.95
FDN-C24-151
16.4
23
6.6
5.72
5.35
11.16
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-151
90.7
95
4.3
3.61
4.99
6.11
FDN-C24-152
70.35
74
3.65
2.63
4.34
82.37
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-152
111.1
117.8
6.7
3.35
8.48
54.84
FDN-C24-152
130.7
135.45
4.75
3.05
6.74
21.90
FDN-C24-153
18.5
29.4
10.9
7.01
18.75
51.88
Northern
Underground
Including
21.5
27.9
6.4
4.11
30.32
79.59
FDN-C24-153
128.8
139.1
10.3
6.62
3.57
125.04
Including
129.65
132.7
3.05
1.96
8.23
318.62
FDN-C24-154
No Significant Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-155
56.6
80
23.4
23.31
5.34
5.29
Northern
Underground
Including
56.6
61.05
4.45
4.09
10.88
8.89
Including
72.8
76.5
3.7
3.69
9.53
8.43
FDN-C24-156
28.4
61.9
33.5
33.5
6.09
8.03
Northern
Underground
Including
28.9
40.7
11.8
11.8
9.24
9.29
FDN-C24-157
5
51.5
46.5
45.8
7.00
12.75
Northern
Underground
Including
5
9.1
4.1
4.04
7.79
9.38
Including
19.1
27.65
8.55
8.42
5.89
11.48
Including
31.85
42.2
10.35
10.19
20.17
30.11
FDN-C24-158
16.8
24.35
7.55
7.18
5.73
68.16
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-158
71.1
80.2
9.1
8.65
4.43
3.80
FDN-C24-158
94.1
98.9
4.8
4.57
3.98
3.52
FDN-C24-159
18.9
23.9
5
4.92
5.11
49.76
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-159
44.1
52.7
8.6
8.31
3.59
8.90
FDN-C24-160
62.4
67.15
4.75
2.72
15.51
38.41
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-161
No Significant Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-162
68.6
73.05
4.45
1.88
24.06
55.62
Northern
Underground
Including
70.5
71.85
1.35
0.57
77.84
106.01
FDN-C24-163
70.55
83.3
12.75
6.76
14.05
46.73
Northern
Underground
Including
79.2
83.3
4.1
2.17
23.80
44.21
FDN-C24-163
92.65
104.25
11.6
5.8
6.66
26.58
FDN-C24-164
68.3
72.1
3.8
2.44
7.33
60.31
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-165
63.4
69
5.6
4.59
5.08
33.63
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-166
51.25
56.2
4.95
4.93
23.26
55.50
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-166
75.9
88.9
13
12.95
6.49
5.19
Including
84.7
88.9
4.2
4.18
10.91
6.00
FDN-C24-167
62
68.45
6.45
5.85
11.27
17.16
Northern
Underground
Including
63.5
67.45
3.95
3.58
16.33
18.95
FDN-C24-168
82.5
87.1
4.6
2.97
12.19
84.86
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-169
107.4
111.7
4.3
2.15
4.99
10.62
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-169
129.8
133.95
4.15
2.08
7.58
20.16
FDN-C24-169
166.85
171.1
4.25
2.13
6.27
18.31
FDN-C24-170
0
18.15
18.15
10.41
17.46
25.21
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-170
59.8
64.5
4.7
2.7
6.78
67.92
FDN-C24-171
5.4
14.5
9.1
7.88
8.24
7.99
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-171
31.55
39.8
8.25
7.14
10.16
8.25
FDN-C24-172
18.35
23.1
4.75
4.73
9.23
17.93
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-173
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-174
35.85
48.8
12.95
12.9
6.27
6.54
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-175
27.9
32.5
4.6
4.32
9.32
9.78
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-175
37.3
41.4
4.1
3.85
5.72
7.68
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-175
48.7
54.55
5.85
5.5
10.10
11.16
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-176
30.3
36.3
6
5.2
8.82
6.08
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-177
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-178
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-179
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-180
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-181
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-182
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-183
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-184
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-185
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-186
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-187
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-188
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
FDN-C24-189
Pending Results
Northern
Underground
Table 3: Collar locations of reported drill holes
Hole ID
Target
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
EOH (m)
Drilling Type
Year
UGE-S-24-150
FDNS
778181
9582366
1184
345
20
163.10
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-152
FDNS
778178
9582354
1184
298
20
140.00
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-153
FDNS
778196
9582232
1184
285
-26
230.00
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-155
FDNS
778197
9582233
1185
268
-4
215.40
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-158
FDNS
778197
9582235
1185
300
-20
220.00
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-159
FDNS
778197
9582234
1185
298
-7
250.30
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-160
FDNS
778197
9582234
1185
323
-5
210.00
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-163
FDNS
778202
9582150
1191
127
-25
257.70
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-164
FDNS
778221
9582229
1186
152
20
210.90
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-167
FDNS
778222
9582229
1186
127
4
209.90
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-170
FDNS
778197
9582211
1185
239
-10
270.00
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-171
FDNS
778222
9582231
1187
112
35
200.00
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-174
FDNS
778222
9582232
1186
84
20
155.00
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-175
FDNS
778202
9582346
1182
150
-13
199.00
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-176
FDNS
778197
9582213
1185
250
-5
226.00
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-180
FDNS
778202
9582346
1182
120
-20
203.00
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-184
FDNS
778202
9582347
1182
71
-20
181.60
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-185
FDNS
778202
9582522
1178
118
-30
173.90
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-191
FDNS
778199
9582797
1180
101
-30
220.00
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-192
FDNS
778199
9582797
1081
130
-10
248.00
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-196
FDNS
778199
9582556
1085
60
-35
197.70
Underground
2024
UGE-S-24-199
FDNS
778199
9582552
1087
155
25
300.00
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-149
FDN - Conversion
778072
9583219
1025
280
-53
130.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-151
FDN - Conversion
778118
9583349
1053
160
-32
95.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-152
FDN - Conversion
778093
9583022
1026
270
-48
146.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-153
FDN - Conversion
778093
9583022
1026
248
-50
170.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-154
FDN - Conversion
778092
9583023
1026
282
-50
167.4
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-155
FDN - Conversion
778135
9583356
1079
315
-7
80.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-156
FDN - Conversion
778135
9583356
1079
295
15
62.8
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-157
FDN - Conversion
778119
9583274
1077
247
-10
90.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-158
FDN - Conversion
778090
9582823
1248
267
-7
120.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-159
FDN - Conversion
778114
9582820
1248
230
15
80.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-160
FDN - Conversion
778075
9583084
1024
302
-53
166.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-161
FDN - Conversion
778078
9583280
1026
319
-59
120.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-162
FDN - Conversion
778069
9583279
1026
294
-67
124.5
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-163
FDN - Conversion
778069
9583277
1026
256
-64
120.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-164
FDN - Conversion
778069
9583278
1026
273
-57
96.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-165
FDN - Conversion
778070
9583277
1025
250
-37
88.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-166
FDN - Conversion
778114
9582820
1248
211
3
90.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-167
FDN - Conversion
778096
9583225
1027
265
26
82.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-168
FDN - Conversion
778096
9583223
1024
312
-45
145.3
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-169
FDN - Conversion
778137
9583281
1076
297
-59
218.4
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-170
FDN - Conversion
778114
9583008
1076
268
-56
224.2
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-171
FDN - Conversion
778079
9583380
1054
129
-30
70.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-172
FDN - Conversion
778117
9583348
1054
140
-3
55.3
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-173
FDN - Conversion
778131
9583356
1105
300
35
60.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-174
FDN - Conversion
778131
9583356
1104
300
5
50.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-175
FDN - Conversion
778131
9583356
1103
300
-35
60.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-176
FDN - Conversion
778128
9583351
1103
244
-33
67.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-177
FDN - Conversion
778146
9583281
1101
322
-26
45.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-178
FDN - Conversion
778116
9583346
1221
302
0
44.7
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-179
FDN - Conversion
778104
9583355
1128
309
-47
35.3
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-180
FDN - Conversion
778114
9582819
1248
200
8
135.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-181
FDN - Conversion
778114
9582820
1248
211
16
90.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-182
FDN - Conversion
778140
9583281
1127
323
-23
50.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-183
FDN - Conversion
778111
9583281
1152
325
-38
55.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-184
FDN - Conversion
778111
9583346
1170
305
-45
55.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-185
FDN - Conversion
778085
9583055
1270
173
30
65.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-186
FDN - Conversion
778085
9583055
1269
160
15
120.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-187
FDN - Conversion
778085
9583055
1269
100
20
65.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-188
FDN - Conversion
778083
9583064
1269
320
17
90.0
Underground
2024
FDN-C24-189
FDN - Conversion
778083
9583064
1269
340
17
155.5
Underground
2024
SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.
For more information, please contact: Ron F. Hochstein , President and CEO, Tel (Ecuador): +593 2-299-6400, Tel (Canada): +1-604-806-3589, [email protected]; Brendan Creaney, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604-376-4595, [email protected]
