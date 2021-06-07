Lundin Gold Reaches Key Milestones in its Internet Connectivity Project to Support Education for Local Communities Near Fruta Del Norte

The Estamos Conectados project, which was launched in early 2021, improves internet infrastructure and provides teachers and children enrolled in local schools with the necessary training and equipment to facilitate online learning. Since March 2020, local schools have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result, children are challenged to learn remotely in communities where local internet infrastructure is weak or non-existent and without appropriate equipment to access the internet. The project entails the establishment of a fibre optic connection for rural communities in the Los Encuentros parish, free Wi-Fi access points in each of the communities, special connections for communities where fibre optic is not viable, internet for the school in Los Encuentros, the purchase and distribution of 1,370 tablets for students, other infrastructure improvements and support and training for teachers to support remote learning.

Marking a significant milestone in the project, all 1,370 tablets have now been distributed to the students in the Los Encuentros parish as well as several other rural communities close to FDN. Internet service for the "Unidad Educativa del Milenio 10 de Noviembre" (UEM) School in Los Encuentros has been increased by 50 Mbps, enabling 73 teachers to work virtually with students during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The installation of fibre optic infrastructure to provide improved internet service to these communities, benefiting nearly 1,000 families, is well underway, and the establishment of free Wi-Fi internet hotspots in 21 communities is now complete.

Ron Hochstein, President and CEO, commented, "Education is a key pillar of Lundin Gold's sustainability strategy, and the Estamos Conectados project strengthens the educational system in communities close to FDN. In launching the Estamos Conectados project, Lundin Gold, the Lundin Foundation and our partners have a shared vision of ensuring that educational opportunities are available to local youth in spite of the challenges presented by the pandemic. Collectively, our organizations have contributed more than $600,000 to date. Together with the local education authorities, the national government, and local stakeholders, we will continue to seek opportunities to facilitate the delivery and improve the quality of local education, particularly in FDN's area of influence."

Lundin Gold is very appreciative of the numerous partners who have committed to supporting this connectivity project through the Lundin Foundation. In particular, the Company would like to thank the Bank of Nova Scotia, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, BMO Capital Markets, Boliden AB, ING Capital LLC, Natixis, and Norton Rose Fulbright for their generous contributions.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Figure 1: 1,370 tablets have been distributed to students in FDN's area of influence. The tablets will facilitate online learning in communities where schools have been closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Figure 2: a local resident collects a tablet for her child from the "Unidad Educativa del Milenio 10 de Noviembre" (UEM) School in Los Encuentros.

