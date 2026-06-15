VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") announces an update for shareholders who hold their shares through Euroclear Sweden AB regarding its previously announced distribution (the "Distribution") of common shares of LunR Royalties Corp. ("LunR") (the "Consideration Shares") as a dividend in kind. The record date for the distribution of Swedish depository receipts ("SDRs") evidencing entitlement to the Consideration Shares being issued to such shareholders is June 23, 2026 (the "SDR Record Date"). Shareholders registered with Euroclear Sweden AB on the SDR Record Date will receive SDRs representing their pro rata entitlement to the Consideration Shares, less applicable taxes. Cash will be paid in lieu of any fractional SDRs. The SDR Record Date does not apply to shareholders who hold Lundin Gold shares through the TSX. PDF version

View PDF Lundin Gold Inc. Announces SDR Record Date for Euroclear Sweden Shareholders in Connection with Distribution of LunR Shares

The temporary administrative cross-border transfer closure between the TSX and Nasdaq Stockholm will be lifted on June 24, 2026, allowing Lundin Gold shares to be transferred between the two exchanges.

More information about the SDR program is available on LunR's website at www.lunrroyalties.com/investors/sdr-information.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders.

Additional Information

This information was publicly communicated on June 15, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "shall", "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information. Lundin Gold believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.

This press release contains forward-looking statements in a number of places, such as in statements relating to: the timing and issuance of SDRs pursuant to the SDR program.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the ability of Lundin Gold to distribute the Consideration Shares by way of the SDR program to certain of its shareholders and those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 20, 2026 , which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile. Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated.

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.

For more information, please contact: Brendan Creaney, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1-604-376-4595, [email protected]