Lundin Gold Extends Porphyry Corridor to 10km's with Discovery of Fifth Porphyry; Sandia Returns Highest Grade Intercept to Date Including 322 Metres of 1.08% CuEq

Recent drilling continues to advance the understanding of the emerging porphyry belt adjacent to the Fruta del Norte mine. Results confirm a large intrusive complex hosting several shallow copper gold porphyry systems within a short distance of each other. Together, Sandia, Trancaloma, Trancaloma West, and Castillo define a multi-kilometre trend of clustered mineralization, while the new Chontas discovery extends the broader porphyry corridor to at least 10 km.

Program Highlights

Sandia : Highest grade porphyry intercept to date including 322.30 m of 1.08% CuEq near surface. Footprint has expanded to 1,300 m strike x 700 m width x 1,000 m depth, and open to the northwest, east, and at depth. Sandia is currently the largest and highest grade of the known porphyry systems on FDN's concessions.

: Highest grade porphyry intercept to date including 322.30 m of 1.08% CuEq near surface. Footprint has expanded to 1,300 m strike x 700 m width x 1,000 m depth, and open to the northwest, east, and at depth. Sandia is currently the largest and highest grade of the known porphyry systems on FDN's concessions. Trancaloma : Drilling into a higher grade potassic core that shallows to the southeast; footprint has expanded to 1,300 m strike × 650 m width × 1,000 m depth, and open in multiple directions.

: Drilling into a higher grade potassic core that shallows to the southeast; footprint has expanded to 1,300 m strike × 650 m width × 1,000 m depth, and open in multiple directions. Sandia–Trancaloma : Strike at 1,300 m each; the expansion of mineralization has narrowed the potential linkage within the corridor to 1,400 m (from 2,000 m) which continues to be tested by step-out drilling.

: Strike at 1,300 m each; the expansion of mineralization has narrowed the potential linkage within the corridor to 1,400 m (from 2,000 m) which continues to be tested by step-out drilling. Castillo : Semi‑massive sulfide zone including 101 m of 0.80% CuEq, confirming southern continuity beneath the Suarez Basin conglomerates.

: Semi‑massive sulfide zone including 101 m of 0.80% CuEq, confirming southern continuity beneath the Suarez Basin conglomerates. Trancaloma West : Drilling has defined a continuous mineral envelope of 1,100 m strike × 200 m width × 500 m depth, mineralization and alteration style consistent with Trancaloma.

: Drilling has defined a continuous mineral envelope of 1,100 m strike × 200 m width × 500 m depth, mineralization and alteration style consistent with Trancaloma. Chontas (New Discovery): Drilling has confirmed a fifth porphyry system, 7 km south of Trancaloma and FDN, extending the corridor from 5 km to 10 km, opening a broader area to explore.

Highlights from drilling programs at Sandia, Trancaloma, Trancaloma West, Castillo and Chontas are outlined below, with detailed results provided in Appendix 1.

Jamie Beck, President and CEO, commented, "These results continue to highlight the remarkable copper-gold porphyry potential around Fruta del Norte. The discovery of a fifth system, and the extension of the corridor to 10 kilometres underscore the scale of this emerging copper‑gold district. Sandia's record intercept speaks to the strength of potential at‑surface mineralization, while ongoing drilling at Trancaloma, Trancaloma West, Castillo, and now Chontas, further defines the continuity of mineralization along the corridor. With multiple rigs turning, we are advancing what is increasingly looking to be a large porphyry district adjacent to FDN."

Drilling Highlights (not true widths)

Sandia

Drill hole SND-2025-383 intersected 0.68% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 2.85 g/t Ag, and 16.32 ppm Mo (0.79% CuEq) over 603.25 m from 27.00 m, including: 0.96% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au, 3.50 g/t Ag, and 9.77 ppm Mo (1.08% CuEq) over 322.30 m

Drill hole SND-2025-378 intersected 0.49% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 1.90 g/t Ag, and 20.45 ppm Mo (0.60% CuEq) over 694.20 m from 5.90 m, including: 0.74% Cu, 0.18 g/t Au, 2.66 g/t Ag, and 6.78 ppm Mo (0.90% CuEq) over 240.90 m



Trancaloma

Drill hole TRL-2025-340 intersected 0.33% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 1.80 g/t Ag, and 12.58 ppm Mo (0.43% CuEq) over 945.05 m from 152.30 m, including: 0.52% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au, 2.31 g/t Ag, and 19.14 ppm Mo (0.65% CuEq) over 202.25 m

Drill hole TRL-2025-362 intersected 0.35% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 0.98 g/t Ag, and 11.76 ppm Mo (0.44% CuEq) over 681.60 m from 46.40 m, including: 0.44% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au, 1.09 g/t Ag, and 8.79 ppm Mo (0.55% CuEq) over 395.75 m



Trancaloma West

Drill hole TRL-2025-365 intersected 0.27% Cu, 0.06 g/t Au, 2.22 g/t Ag, and 14.28 ppm Mo (0.35% CuEq) over 582.55 m from 21.95 m, including: 0.34% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au, 3.23 g/t Ag, and 12.56 ppm Mo (0.43% CuEq) over 303.50m



Castillo

Drill hole CAS-2025-376 intersected 0.64% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 2.00 g/t Ag, and 6.08 ppm Mo (0.80% CuEq) over 100.80 m from 244.90 m, including: 1.0% Cu, 0.33 g/t Au, 3.20 g/t Ag, and 3.81 ppm Mo (1.26% CuEq) over 47.80m



Chontas (Discovery)

Drill hole CHT-2025-374 intersected 0.23% Cu, 0.03 g/t Au, 0.93 g/t Ag, and 10.0 ppm Mo (0.27% CuEq) over 507.60m from 20.10 m, including: 0.39% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 1.49 g/t Ag, and 4.71 ppm Mo (0.44% CuEq) over 232.80m



10 KM SANDIA-CHONTAS COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY CORRIDOR

Recent drilling continues to advance the understanding of the emerging porphyry belt adjacent to FDN. Results confirm a large intrusive complex hosting multiple shallow copper gold porphyry systems in close proximity to one another. Collectively, Sandia, Trancaloma, Trancaloma West, and Castillo form a near-mine cluster of deposits located immediately beside FDN, while the new Chontas discovery extends the broader north-south porphyry corridor to at least 10 kilometres.

SANDIA

Located less than two kilometres northeast of FDN, Sandia is the most significant porphyry system discovered to date and sits on the northern edge of currently defined corridor. Drilling outlines wide, continuous copper-gold mineralization beginning at surface. The system is currently defined over 1,300 m along a northwest trend, 700 m in width, and 1,000 m vertically, and remains open along strike to the northwest, to the east, and at depth (see Figures 1 and 2).

Mineralization is predominantly associated with A-type quartz (chalcopyrite) ± magnetite veinlets hosted mainly by quartz monzonite porphyry with well-developed Kfeldspar–magnetite potassic alteration. The standout interval in SND-2025-383 (603.25 m at 0.79% CuEq, including 322.30 m at 1.08% CuEq) represents the highest grade porphyry intercept returned to date in the program and highlights exploration potential toward the northwest and east. In the central portion of the system, SND-2025-378 (694.20 m at 0.60% CuEq) successfully enlarged and extended higher grade mineralization. Four surface drill rigs are currently active at Sandia.

TRANCALOMA

At Trancaloma, drilling continues to expand a broad zone of copper‑gold mineralization from surface, now extending approximately 1,300 m along a northwest trend, 650 m in width, and 1,000 m in depth, and remains open along strike and at depth (see Figures 1, 2, and 3).

Mineralization is associated with well zoned porphyry related alteration, with copper-gold hosted in a phallic to sericite assemblage that transitions at depth into higher grade potassic alteration characterized by Kfeldspar, biotite, and magnetite with A-type quartz ± magnetite veining. Recent holes, TRL-2025-340 (945.05 m at 0.43% CuEq) and TRL-2025-362 (681.60 m at 0.44% CuEq), expanded the system and indicate that the potassic core is shallowing along the southeastern extension. One surface rig is currently active at Trancaloma.

TRANCALOMA WEST

On the western side of Trancaloma, drilling continues to define the Trancaloma West porphyry system (see Figures 1 and 3). Since its discovery last quarter, the program has delineated a continuous mineralized envelope over approximately 1,100 m of strike, 200 m of width, and 500 m of depth. Mineralization and alteration styles are consistent with the main Trancaloma system. Hole TRL-2025-365 (303.50 m at 0.43% CuEq) confirmed shallow mineralization to the north, indicating further room for expansion in that direction. One surface rig is currently active at Trancaloma West.

CASTILLO

At Castillo, located two kilometres south of FDN along the western border of Bonza Sur, drilling has confirmed the southern continuity of higher grade copper gold mineralization beneath the Suarez Basin conglomerates (see Figures 1 and 3). Hole CAS-2025-376 (100.80 m at 0.80% CuEq, including 47.80 m at 1.26% CuEq) intercepted a semi-massive chalcopyrite–pyrite zone associated with quartz–magnetite veining, similar to discovery hole CAS-2025-329 (35.55 m at 2.79% CuEq). This higher grade zone remains open to the south, where one rig is actively exploring.

CHONTAS – NEW PORPHYRY DISCOVERY

At Chontas, located seven kilometres south of Trancaloma and FDN, a systematic exploration program has led to the discovery of another shallow copper‑gold porphyry system (see Figure 4). Testing a large surface Cu–Mo geochemical anomaly, hole CHT‑2025‑374 (232.80 m at 0.44% CuEq) intersected wide, shallow copper‑gold mineralization associated with typical porphyry alteration, including well‑developed potassic (K‑feldspar–biotite) and chlorite–magnetite assemblages and A‑type quartz veining. The discovery confirms a 10 kilometre porphyry corridor and remains open for further exploration.

Figure 1: Map showing Trancaloma-Sandia corridor adjacent to FDN

Figure 2: Sandia Trancaloma cross section showing recent drilling results at Trancaloma

Figure 3: Castillo Trancaloma cross section showing reported drilling results

Figure 4: 10 km Porphyry corridor highlighting Chontas discovery and the main deposits under delineation stage

Qualified Persons and Technical Notes

The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analyzed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QA-QC, and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's AIF.

Copper equivalent calculation for reporting purposes only: US$4.00/lb Cu, US$1,800/oz Au, US$30/oz Ag, and US$25/oz Mo with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.6562 * Au g/t) + (0.0109 * Ag g/t) + (0.0006 * Mo ppm).

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on February 12, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information. Lundin Gold believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.

This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, activities and results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Lundin Gold's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Lundin Gold's Annual information Form dated March 17, 2025 available under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or that could have a material impact on the Company or the trading price of its shares include: instability in Ecuador; community relations; reliability of power supply; tax changes in Ecuador; security; availability of workforce and labour relations; mining operations; waste disposal and tailings; environmental compliance; illegal mining; Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates; infrastructure; regulatory risk; government or regulatory approvals; forecasts relating to production and costs; gold price; dependence on a single mine; shortages of critical resources; climate change; exploration and development; control of Lundin Gold; dividends; information systems and cyber security; title matters and surface rights and access; health and safety; human rights; employee misconduct; measures to protect biodiversity, endangered species and critical habitats; global economic conditions; competition for new projects; key talent recruitment and retention; market price of the Company's shares; social media and reputation; insurance and uninsured risks; pandemics, epidemics or infectious disease outbreak; conflicts of interest; violation of anti-bribery and corruption laws; internal controls; claims and legal proceedings; and reclamation obligations.

APPENDIX 1

Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the porphyry targets surface drilling program. Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (ppm) CuEq (%) Target CAS-2025-345 98.45 390.90 292.45 0.15 0.03 0.37 10.24 0.18 Castillo Including 98.45 126.40 27.95 0.26 0.05 0.59 6.15 0.30 Including 276.80 308.95 32.15 0.21 0.04 0.44 10.29 0.25 CAS-2025-359 160.00 449.45 289.45 0.30 0.06 0.85 3.89 0.34 Castillo Including 395.00 434.60 39.60 0.40 0.11 1.18 4.01 0.48 CAS-2025-371 120.80 458.40 337.60 0.22 0.03 0.58 8.75 0.25 Castillo Including 147.80 202.00 54.20 0.31 0.04 0.93 13.47 0.35 CAS-2025-376 97.60 398.65 301.05 0.32 0.09 0.94 7.38 0.39 Castillo Including 244.90 345.70 100.80 0.64 0.20 2.00 6.08 0.80 with 258.20 306.00 47.80 1.00 0.33 3.20 3.81 1.26 CAS-2025-387 231.20 296.90 65.70 0.29 0.05 0.62 5.58 0.33 Castillo Including 254.55 278.80 24.25 0.35 0.04 0.64 5.64 0.39 CAS-2025-421 Pending Results Castillo CHT-2025-341 No Significant Results Chontas CHT-2025-363 Pending Results Chontas CHT-2025-374 20.10 527.70 507.60 0.23 0.03 0.93 10.00 0.27 Chontas Including 238.40 471.20 232.80 0.39 0.05 1.49 4.71 0.44 CHT-2025-380 93.30 419.80 326.50 0.20 0.05 0.86 10.97 0.25 Chontas Including 240.25 312.80 72.55 0.41 0.06 1.51 2.62 0.47 CHT-2025-420 Pending Results Chontas SND-2025-349 8.25 483.10 474.85 0.58 0.10 2.55 17.24 0.69 Sandia Including 184.30 483.10 298.80 0.70 0.13 3.23 8.63 0.83 SND-2025-370 1.70 615.00 613.30 0.19 0.04 1.40 30.19 0.25 Sandia Including 415.00 615.00 200.00 0.29 0.05 2.22 30.29 0.37 SND-2025-378 5.90 700.10 694.20 0.49 0.10 1.90 20.45 0.60 Sandia Including 459.20 700.10 240.90 0.74 0.18 2.66 6.78 0.90 SND-2025-382 244.55 511.30 266.75 0.52 0.15 2.07 14.18 0.65 Sandia Including 324.00 511.30 187.30 0.61 0.19 2.51 6.46 0.76 SND-2025-383 27.00 630.25 603.25 0.68 0.10 2.85 16.32 0.79 Sandia Including 27.00 349.30 322.30 0.96 0.12 3.50 9.77 1.08 SND-2025-388 No Significant Results Sandia SND-2025-396 3.00 650.45 647.45 0.54 0.13 2.28 14.42 0.66 Sandia Including 140.00 278.60 138.60 0.60 0.12 2.62 20.43 0.72 Including 336.50 642.80 306.30 0.68 0.18 2.90 8.94 0.84 SND-2025-400 13.90 649.70 635.80 0.43 0.06 1.68 18.90 0.50 Sandia Including 13.90 278.90 265.00 0.51 0.07 1.81 21.41 0.59 Including 314.50 467.00 152.50 0.56 0.07 2.17 9.59 0.64 SND-2025-413 Pending Results Sandia SND-2025-414 Pending Results Sandia SND-2025-416 Pending Results Sandia SND-2025-426 Pending Results Sandia SND-2025-426-D1 Pending Results Sandia SND-2025-430 Pending Results Sandia TRL-2025-322 94.60 284.00 189.40 0.20 0.05 1.17 5.95 0.25 Trancaloma West Including 101.80 147.30 45.50 0.24 0.05 1.06 4.56 0.29 Including 230.70 284.00 53.30 0.25 0.06 1.28 6.87 0.31 TRL-2025-340 152.30 1097.35 945.05 0.33 0.10 1.80 12.58 0.43 Trancaloma Including 895.10 1097.35 202.25 0.52 0.13 2.31 19.14 0.65 TRL-2025-344 215.85 726.40 510.55 0.22 0.06 1.19 23.96 0.28 Trancaloma Including 642.50 726.40 83.90 0.32 0.07 1.34 47.79 0.41 TRL-2025-348 158.50 698.60 540.10 0.13 0.02 1.02 15.78 0.16 Trancaloma Including 369.70 413.00 43.30 0.17 0.01 1.00 16.28 0.20 Including 626.80 668.40 41.60 0.17 0.05 1.68 19.03 0.23 TRL-2025-362 46.40 728.00 681.60 0.35 0.11 0.98 11.76 0.44 Trancaloma Including 150.25 546.00 395.75 0.44 0.14 1.09 8.79 0.55 TRL-2025-364 264.90 801.80 536.90 0.49 0.11 1.87 9.91 0.59 Trancaloma Including 383.10 614.10 231.00 0.60 0.12 2.05 7.18 0.70 TRL-2025-365 21.95 604.50 582.55 0.27 0.06 2.22 14.28 0.35 Trancaloma West Including 144.20 447.70 303.50 0.34 0.08 3.23 12.56 0.43 TRL-2025-368 8.90 637.40 628.50 0.19 0.04 0.54 37.56 0.24 Trancaloma Including 273.10 375.50 102.40 0.27 0.05 1.06 34.83 0.34 TRL-2025-381 Pending Results Trancaloma TRL-2025-406 Pending Results Trancaloma TRL-2025-409 Pending Results Trancaloma TRL-2025-418 Pending Results Trancaloma TRL-2025-423 Pending Results Trancaloma TRL-2025-428 Pending Results Trancaloma

Table 2: Porphyry Target Collar Drill Holes

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH (m) Zone Year CAS-2025-345 Castillo 778071 9580809 1462 50 -81 600.00 Surface 2025 CAS-2025-359 Castillo 778071 9580809 1462 54 -44 550.00 Surface 2025 CAS-2025-371 Castillo 777989 9580789 1444 99 -35 458.40 Surface 2025 CAS-2025-376 Castillo 778198 9580647 1505 299 -65 414.10 Surface 2025 CAS-2025-387 Castillo 778239 9580452 1544 278 -65 550.00 Surface 2025 CAS-2025-421 Castillo 778240 9580453 1545 50 -67 500.20 Surface 2025 CHT-2025-341 Chonta 778484 9575991 1664 244 -51 326.6 Surface 2025 CHT-2025-363 Chonta 778731 9576293 1789 118 -49 621.6 Surface 2025 CHT-2025-374 Chonta 778731 9576293 1789 72 -45 661.75 Surface 2025 CHT-2025-380 Chonta 778732 9576294 1789 73 -34 510.1 Surface 2025 CHT-2025-420 Chonta 778613 9575324 1812 90 -45 500.05 Surface 2025 CHT-2026-222 Chonta 779067 9575816 1874 45 -45 514.9 Surface 2026 SND-2025-349 Sandia 779294 9584011 1599 88 -50 483.10 Surface 2025 SND-2025-370 Sandia 779981 9583794 1782 311 -59 615.00 Surface 2025 SND-2025-378 Sandia 779294 9584011 1597 47 -70 700.10 Surface 2025 SND-2025-382 Sandia 779083 9584345 1615 62 -60 633.75 Surface 2025 SND-2025-383 Sandia 779332 9584327 1598 104 -55 630.25 Surface 2025 SND-2025-388 Sandia 779299 9582758 1676 102 -80 495.80 Surface 2025 SND-2025-396 Sandia 779237 9584164 1585 70 -70 650.45 Surface 2025 SND-2025-400 Sandia 779275 9584483 1587 72 -66 650.80 Surface 2025 SND-2025-413 Sandia 779162 9583772 1606 60 -60 600.20 Surface 2025 SND-2025-414 Sandia 780070 9584741 1640 70 -65 550.10 Surface 2025 SND-2025-416 Sandia 779235 9584163 1585 250 -61 460.55 Surface 2025 SND-2025-426 Sandia 779805 9584746 1630 27 -51 151.85 Surface 2025 SND-2025-426-D1 Sandia 779805 9584746 1630 27 -50 802.80 Surface 2025 SND-2026-430 Sandia 778952 9584349 1602 90 -69 604.00 Surface 2026 SND-2026-431 Sandia 779983 9583793 1782 80 -65 527.25 Surface 2026 TRL-2025-322 Trancaloma 778716 9581394 1481 98 -65 709.35 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-340 Trancaloma 780742 9581173 1488 302 -60 1097.35 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-344 Trancaloma 780562 9581170 1546 278 -60 726.40 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-348 Trancaloma 780550 9582153 1480 228 -55 700.20 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-362 Trancaloma 780741 9581174 1488 303 -31 728.00 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-364 Trancaloma 780081 9581598 1481 98 -75 801.80 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-365 Trancaloma 779004 9581333 1486 63 -64 653.55 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-368 Trancaloma 780203 9581928 1476 233 -58 700.65 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-381 Trancaloma 779964 9581618 1449 58 -70 622.90 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-406 Trancaloma 779971 9581942 1527 230 -60 480.60 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-409 Trancaloma 779724 9582153 1592 70 -61 549.75 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-418 Trancaloma 780554 9581888 1513 50 -64 498.90 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-423 Trancaloma 779073 9581469 1489 50 -60 681.30 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-428 Trancaloma 780552 9582154 1480 50 -60 500.40 Surface 2025

