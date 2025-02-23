Lundin Gold Extends High-Grade Gold at FDN South, Expands Potential at FDN East and Discovers New Copper-Gold Mineralization at Trancaloma Target

FDNS Drilling Highlights (not true widths):

Drill hole UGE-S-24-212 intersected 173.98 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold ("Au") over 8.45 m from 77.60 m , including: 572.47 g/t Au over 2.50 m

from , including: Drill hole UGE-S-24-213 intersected 77.31 g/t Au over 10.90 m from 94.80 m , including: 394.78 g/t Au over 2.10 m

from , including: Drill hole UGE-S-24-185 (included in 2024 MRE) intersected 49.86 g/t Au over 7.80 m from 59.00 m , including: 83.48g/t Au over 4.50 m

from , including:

High grade drill holes, particularly UGE-S-24-212 and UGE-S-24-213 demonstrate significant potential for further resource expansion at FDNS.

FDN East Drilling Highlights (not true widths):

Drill hole FDNE-2024-200 intersected 3.15 g/t Au over 53.00 m from 277.80 m , including: 7.13 g/t Au over 8.40 m

from , including: Drill hole UGE-E-24-210 intersected 10.16 g/t Au over 6.25 m from 238.85 m , including: 14.84 g/t Au over 3.25 m

from , including:

These results confirm the continuity of gold mineralization, including the widest mineralized interval at FDN East to date and highlight the potential for further discoveries in this early-stage target.

Trancaloma Drilling Highlights (not true widths):

Drill hole BLP-2024-195 intersected 0.25% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au over 407.75 m from 22.50 m , including: 0.31% Cu and 0.10 g/t Au over 228.00 m

from , including:

Initial drilling at the near mine Trancaloma target has identified copper and gold mineralization, requiring further exploration to determine its significance.

Ron Hochstein, President and CEO, commented, "I am very excited that our near mine exploration program continues to deliver exciting results. The exceptional results at FDNS, the main driver of our recent mineral resource growth, further demonstrate the potential of this key deposit. The ongoing exploration at FDN East has provided encouraging results, highlighting the potential for new discoveries near our existing infrastructure. We are also encouraged by early indications at the Trancaloma target having hit long intersections of low-grade copper and gold mineralization and look forward to further exploration in this area. With 13 rigs currently drilling and more planned, we are confident in our ability to further expand resources and make new discoveries on the Fruta del Norte concession."

NEAR-MINE EXPLORATION PROGRAM

The Company's near-mine exploration strategy focuses on extending mine life through the expansion of Mineral Resources at FDN by exploring and delineating new discoveries close to the operation. Over the past two years, the exploration program has successfully driven resource growth and led to the discovery of new sectors such as FDNS, Bonza Sur, FDN East, and now Trancaloma (Figure 1).

In 2024, the Company executed the largest drilling program on the land package that hosts FDN, with more than 80,000 metres completed across 284 drill holes. In 2025, a minimum of 80,000 metres are planned in the near mine and conversion programs, primarily targeting the FDNS and Bonza Sur deposits and, more recently, the Trancaloma target. Currently, 13 rigs are active on surface and underground.

FDNS

At FDNS, located along the south extension of FDN, a new geological interpretation supported by an underground drill program initiated in the second quarter of 2024 successfully defined FDNS as a mineral deposit containing 2.09 million ounces of Inferred Resource from 12.35 million tonnes with an average grade of 5.25 g/t, with most of the mineralization grading above 7 g/t. (See press release published on February 18th, 2025)

Since the start of this exploration program, a total of 37 drill holes were completed, and the recent results, which were received after the recent Mineral Resource estimate update, continue to demonstrate its significant exploration potential. Of note, drill holes UGE-S-24-212 (173.98 g/t Au over 8.45 m) and UGE-S-24-213 (77.31 g/t Au over 10.90 m) are the highest-grade intercepts ever recorded in the sector and indicate areas for further expansion at FDNS. Assay results from the drilling undertaken at FDNS are presented in Table 1.

Results from drill hole UGE-S-24-164 and UGE-S-24-212 show that the FDNS deposit remains open along the south direction. Drilling of this area will be done from the recently reopened South Portal, where one rig is currently turning. Two other underground rigs are currently active in the main part of the FDNS deposit as part of the conversion drilling program (Figure 2).

FDN East

At FDN East, the 2024 near mine exploration program intercepted a new buried epithermal mineralized system located only 100 metres east of FDN (see Figure 1 and 3). The gold mineralization at FDN East shows similar hydrothermal alteration, mineralogical characteristics and hosting rocks to those found at FDN and FDNS and is also buried by a sedimentary cover.

Since its discovery, the drilling program has focused on expanding on the initial positive results and the recent drilling intercepts confirmed the mineralization continuity in the central portion of the target and indicate a potential trend toward FDNS that requires further drilling. Drill hole FDNE-2024-200 (3.15 g/t over 53m, including 7.13 g/t Au over 8.40 m) intercepted the widest mineralized interval at FDN East to date. Assay results from the drilling undertaken at FDN East are presented in Table 2. Some results are pending. Currently, one surface drill rig is turning at FDN East.

Trancaloma

The near-mine exploration program continues to generate discoveries in unexplored areas close to FDN. Several drill holes from surface were completed as part of a systematic exploration program to test new targets and resulted in the discovery of new Cu-Au mineralization at Trancaloma, located less than one kilometre east from the Bonza Sur deposit (Figure 1 and 4).

Four drill holes were completed and all returned anomalous values of copper and gold, potentially related to an outer hydrothermal alteration halo of a porphyry system. Three drill holes ended in mineralization requiring further follow-up drilling. A drill hole one kilometre east of the initial drill holes intercepted a long hydrothermal alteration zone with disseminated copper bearing sulfides plus quartz-chalcopyrite veins and results are pending. Initial results from the drilling undertaken at Trancaloma are presented in Table 3. Currently, two surface drill rigs are turning at Trancaloma.

Qualified Persons

The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analysed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QA-QC and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 26, 2024, filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on February 23, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information. Lundin Gold believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.

This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, activities and results and the potential to expand Lundin Gold's estimates of Mineral Reserves and Resources. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Lundin Gold's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Lundin Gold's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated February 20, 2025, which is available at www.lundingold.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or that could have a material impact on the Company or the trading price of its shares include: instability in Ecuador; community relations; reliability of power supply; tax changes in Ecuador; security; availability of workforce and labour relations; mining operations; waste disposal and tailings; environmental compliance; illegal mining; Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates; infrastructure; regulatory risk; government or regulatory approvals; forecasts relating to production and costs; gold price; dependence on a single mine; shortages of critical resources; climate change; exploration and development; control of Lundin Gold; dividends; information systems and cyber security; title matters and surface rights and access; health and safety; human rights; employee misconduct; measures to protect biodiversity, endangered species and critical habitats; global economic conditions; competition for new projects; key talent recruitment and retention; market price of the Company's shares; social media and reputation; insurance and uninsured risks; pandemics, epidemics or infectious disease outbreak; conflicts of interest; violation of anti-bribery and corruption laws; internal controls; claims and legal proceedings; and reclamation obligations.

APPENDIX 1

Table 1: Drill hole assay results from the near-mine drilling program at FDNS reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths.

Hole ID1 From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Target Zone UGE-S-24-159 137.75 143.15 5.40 4.89 6.36 7.12 FDNS Underground UGE-S-24-160 203.50 208.30 4.80 4.16 12.15 4.00 FDNS Underground Including 205.30 206.85 1.55 1.30 34.02 4.85 UGE-S-24-164 118.80 122.30 3.50 2.01 6.62 13.87 FDNS Underground UGE-S-24-171 0.80 8.20 7.40 3.70 10.57 18.19 FDNS Underground Including 1.60 4.00 2.40 1.20 27.10 28.62 UGE-S-24-171 10.20 16.70 6.50 3.25 8.81 77.22 Including 11.10 13.70 2.60 1.30 20.56 182.11 UGE-S-24-171 21.30 31.30 10.00 6.43 27.54 45.96 Including 28.00 31.30 3.30 2.12 67.77 35.57 UGE-S-24-171 59.60 63.70 4.10 3.14 15.90 22.77 Including 62.10 63.70 1.60 1.22 36.51 26.28 UGE-S-24-180 65.80 69.50 3.70 3.64 7.49 16.96 FDNS Underground UGE-S-24-180 168.60 172.20 3.60 3.48 9.09 14.95 UGE-S-24-184 10.80 14.70 3.90 3.84 8.85 20.18 FDNS Underground Including 11.80 13.70 1.90 1.87 16.52 29.53 UGE-S-24-185 49.70 53.50 3.80 3.57 17.61 57.79 FDNS Underground Including 49.70 51.85 2.15 2.01 26.55 46.74 UGE-S-24-185 59.00 66.80 7.80 7.33 49.86 44.10 Including 62.30 66.80 4.50 4.22 83.48 58.66 UGE-S-24-185 73.05 84.45 11.40 10.71 7.98 44.12 Including 73.85 77.30 3.45 3.24 13.18 72.49 UGE-S-24-191* No Significant Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-24-192* No Significant Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-24-196* No Significant Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-24-199* 58.50 63.20 4.70 2.35 14.16 18.01 FDNS Underground Including 61.40 63.20 1.80 0.90 26.24 19.56 UGE-S-24-212* 77.60 86.05 8.45 8.08 173.98 38.12 FDNS Underground Including 81.50 84.00 2.50 2.39 572.47 113.81 UGE-S-24-213* 94.80 105.70 10.90 8.93 77.31 9.23 FDNS Underground Including 103.60 105.70 2.10 1.72 394.78 34.03 UGE-S-25-249* Pending Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-25-250* Pending Results FDNS Underground

______________________________ 1 Hole ID's with Asterisks are excluded from the 2024 Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimate with an effective date of December 31, 2024.

Table 2: Drill hole assay results from FDN East underground drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths. (Not included in the 2024 MRE)

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Target Zone FDNE-2024-097 No Significant Results FDN - East Surface FDNE-2024-105 247.80 250.45 2.65 4.86 1.87 FDN - East Surface Including 248.70 249.45 0.75 17.00 4.28 FDNE-2024-105 260.00 276.00 16.00 1.33 6.67 Including 272.60 276.00 3.40 3.62 4.91 FDNE-2024-122 No Significant Results FDN - East Surface FDNE-2024-122-D1 No Significant Results FDN - East Surface FDNE-2024-122-D2 No Significant Results FDN - East Surface FDNE-2024-122-D3 No Significant Results FDN - East Surface FDNE-2024-134 No Significant Results FDN - East Surface FDNE-2024-137 No Significant Results FDN - East Surface FDNE-2024-172 121.70 218.00 96.30 0.26 3.88 FDN - East Surface Including 202.20 203.20 1.00 2.84 75.90 FDNE-2024-172 370.60 388.65 18.05 0.32 1.91 Including 371.80 372.90 1.10 1.52 2.45 FDNE-2024-200 277.80 330.80 53.00 3.15 4.62 FDN - East Surface Including 277.80 286.20 8.40 7.13 8.38 Including 303.10 307.70 4.60 9.40 7.30 FDNE-2024-223 No Significant Results FDN - East Surface FDNE-2025-242 Pending Results FDN - East Surface FDNE-2025-258 Pending Results FDN - East Surface UGE-E-24-210 238.85 245.10 6.25 10.16 10.38 FDN - East Underground Including 238.85 242.10 3.25 14.84 17.10 UGE-E-25-248 Pending Results FDN - East Underground

Table 3: Drill hole assay results from the Trancaloma target surface drilling program. Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Target Zone BLP-2024-195 22.50 430.25 407.75 0.25 0.08 Trancaloma Surface Including 145.00 373.00 228.00 0.31 0.10 BLP-2024-201 133.60 350.05 216.45 0.28 0.12 Trancaloma Surface Including 176.00 350.05 174.05 0.30 0.13 BLP-2024-208 6.00 441.05 435.05 0.19 0.06 Trancaloma Surface Including 181.50 391.40 209.90 0.23 0.06 BLP-2024-209 No Significant Results Trancaloma Surface BLP-2024-217 184.30 406.50 222.20 0.24 0.07 Trancaloma Surface Including 211.00 231.85 20.85 0.39 0.09 TRL-2024-220 Pending Results Trancaloma Surface BLP-2024-229 Pending Results Trancaloma Surface BLP-2024-239 Pending Results Trancaloma Surface

Table 4: FDNS, FDNE and Trancaloma Collar Drill Holes

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH (m) Drilling Type Year UGE-S-24-159 FDNS 778197 9582234 1185 298 -7 250.30 Underground 2024 UGE-S-24-160 FDNS 778197 9582234 1185 323 -5 210.00 Underground 2024 UGE-S-24-164 FDNS 778221 9582229 1186 152 20 210.90 Underground 2024 UGE-S-24-171 FDNS 778222 9582231 1187 112 35 200.00 Underground 2024 UGE-S-24-180 FDNS 778202 9582346 1182 120 -20 203.00 Underground 2024 UGE-S-24-184 FDNS 778202 9582347 1182 71 -20 181.60 Underground 2024 UGE-S-24-185 FDNS 778202 9582522 1178 118 -30 173.90 Underground 2024 UGE-S-24-191 FDNS 778199 9582797 1080 100 -30 220.00 Underground 2024 UGE-S-24-192 FDNS 778199 9582797 1081 130 -10 248.00 Underground 2024 UGE-S-24-196 FDNS 778199 9582556 1085 60 -35 197.70 Underground 2024 UGE-S-24-199 FDNS 778199 9582552 1087 155 25 300.00 Underground 2024 UGE-S-24-212 FDNS 778191 9582257 1092 273 -15 180.00 Underground 2024 UGE-S-24-213 FDNS 778191 9582259 1093 300 -15 175.00 Underground 2024 UGE-S-25-249 FDNS 778192 9582257 1093 273 -35 234.00 Underground 2025 UGE-S-25-250 FDNS 778192 9582257 1093 250 -19 220.00 Underground 2025 FDNE-2024-097 FDN - East 778473 9582553 1626 88 -67 797.50 Surface 2024 FDNE-2024-105 FDN - East 778604 9582909 1610 88 -45 417.75 Surface 2024 FDNE-2024-122 FDN - East 778261 9583106 1505 177 -73 203.70 Surface 2024 FDNE-2024-122-D1 FDN - East 778261 9583106 1505 177 -73 356.90 Surface 2024 FDNE-2024-122-D2 FDN - East 778261 9583106 1505 177 -73 284.90 Surface 2024 FDNE-2024-122-D3 FDN - East 778261 9583106 1505 177 -73 341.80 Surface 2024 FDNE-2024-134 FDN - East 778604 9582909 1610 79 -64 583.80 Surface 2024 FDNE-2024-137 FDN - East 778679 9583051 1605 69 -44 670.00 Surface 2024 FDNE-2024-172 FDN - East 778603 9582908 1610 123 -54 529.00 Surface 2024 FDNE-2024-200 FDN - East 778264 9583107 1505 69 -40 449.80 Surface 2024 FDNE-2024-223 FDN - East 778676 9583052 1605 328 -50 479.80 Surface 2024 FDNE-2025-242 FDN - East 778267 9583371 1524 99 -40 422.15 Surface 2025 FDNE-2025-258 FDN - East 778264 9583107 1505 65 -30 350.05 Surface 2025 UGE-E-24-210 FDN - East 778093 9583238 1270 108 11 270.00 Underground 2024 UGE-E-25-248 FDN - East 778130 9583338 1272 135 -3 606.00 Underground 2025 BLP-2024-195 Trancaloma 779593 9580744 1650 294 -50 430.25 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-201 Trancaloma 779048 9581111 1548 89 -40 350.05 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-208 Trancaloma 779595 9580744 1651 254 -50 441.05 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-209 Trancaloma 779001 9581334 1486 270 -60 181.60 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-217 Trancaloma 779047 9581111 1548 89 -60 479.10 Surface 2024 TRL-2024-220 Trancaloma 780081 9581596 1481 123 -60 976.65 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-229 Trancaloma 779072 9581469 1489 89 -39 400.00 Surface 2024 BLP-2024-239 Trancaloma 779386 9581869 1513 269 -54 577.00 Surface 2024

For more information, please contact: Ron F. Hochstein, President and CEO, Tel: +1-604-806-3589, [email protected], Ron F. Hochstein; Brendan Creaney, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1-604-376-4595, [email protected] , Brendan Creaney