Lundin Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting



% For % Withheld Election of Directors



Carmel Daniele 99.86 0.14 Gillian Davidson 99.99 0.01 Ian W. Gibbs 99.07 0.93 Chantal Gosselin 99.81 0.19 Ashley Heppenstall 96.38 3.62 Ron F. Hochstein 99.58 0.42 Craig Jones 99.44 0.56 Lukas H. Lundin 96.10 3.90 Paul McRae 99.80 0.20 Bob Thiele 99.44 0.56





Appointment of Auditors



PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 99.86 0.14







% For % Against Advisory Vote on the Company's Approach to Executive Compensation 99.81 0.19 Repeal of Old By-Laws and Confirmation of By-Law No. 1A 99.99 0.01

The Board of Directors thanks Istvan Zollei for his contribution to Lundin Gold's Board. Mr. Zollei and Orion Resources were key supporters of Fruta del Norte early in the project's development and have contributed to the Company's success.

The Board is pleased to welcome Dr. Davidson to the Board. Dr. Davidson brings expertise in sustainability to the Company's Board and has been appointed as Chair of the Heath, Safety, Environment and Sustainability Committee. The Board is also pleased to report that it has met its target of 30% female representation.

All ten directors will serve on the Company's Board of Directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to advancing Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

