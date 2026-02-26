Lundin Gold Announces TSX Approval for Renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid

Under the NCIB, Lundin Gold may purchase for cancellation up to 12,086,020 common shares of Lundin Gold, representing 5% of the 241,720,418 issued and outstanding common shares as of February 24, 2026. Purchases can be made at prevailing market prices during a 12-month period commencing on March 3, 2026 and ending on the earlier of March 2, 2027 and the date on which the Company reaches the maximum purchases permitted under the NCIB.

Purchases of common shares under the NCIB will be made in accordance with TSX rules through the facilities of the TSX and/or through alternative Canadian trading systems. Daily purchases on the TSX under the NCIB will be limited to a maximum of 234,063 common shares, representing 25% of 936,252, the average daily trading volume of the common shares on the TSX for six months ending January 31, 2026 subject to any purchases made pursuant to the block purchase exception.

Lundin Gold believes that the NCIB continues to provide a flexible tool as part of Lundin Gold's overall capital allocation program. The repurchase of common shares at certain market prices is an appropriate and desirable use of the Company's funds that is in the best interests of Lundin Gold and beneficial to its shareholders. Lundin Gold intends to make any purchases on an opportunistic basis, taking share price and other considerations into account. The NCIB will be funded using Lundin Gold's existing cash resources.

The actual number of common shares which may be purchased under the NCIB and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the management of Lundin Gold, subject to applicable securities laws and TSX rules. Lundin Gold may elect to suspend or discontinue repurchases of common shares at any time, in accordance with applicable laws. There can be no assurances that any such purchases of common shares under the NCIB will be completed.

Lundin Gold's most recent normal course issuer bid commenced on February 25, 2025, for the purchase of up to 12,020,129 common shares of Lundin Gold, and expired on February 24, 2026 (the "2025 NCIB"). Lundin Gold did not purchase any common shares during the 2025 NCIB.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on February 26, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

Brendan Creaney, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations