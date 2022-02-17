LUNDIN GOLD ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN

Ron Hochstein, Lundin Gold's President and CEO, commented, " On behalf of the Board and management team of Lundin Gold, I want to thank Lukas for his dedication and invaluable contribution to the Company over the past eight years. Under his leadership, Lundin Gold acquired the Fruta del Norte deposit in Ecuador and then developed it quickly into one of the highest-grade producing gold mines in the world today. As Chairman, his vision, strategic leadership and guidance have been a great benefit to all of us. "

Lukas Lundin, Chairman of the Board, added, "The acquisition of Fruta del Norte and the fast-paced execution of the feasibility study, engineering, government agreements, financing and construction show the expertise of the Lundin Group in working in areas many others would shy away from. I am very proud of what the team has accomplished, all while showing the significant benefits achievable from responsible resource development."

Lundin Gold's Board of Directors has developed a succession plan to ensure a smooth transition and expects to name a new Chair of the Board following the annual meeting.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador and a large exploration land package that hosts the Fruta del Norte deposit at its northern edge. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

