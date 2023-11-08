LumiQ named one of Canada's Companies-to-Watch in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ program

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - LumiQ received a Companies-to-Watch award as part of the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the award recognizes emerging companies based on their revenue growth percentage.

LumiQ's CEO and Founder, Michael Kravshik, CPA, credits a culture based on maintaining a profound understanding of the market and their podcast platform's ability to make professional education convenient and engaging with the company's early-stage success.

Kravshik said, "Everything from our mobile app to the unique content we create is in service of our mission of making professional education enjoyable. I'm immensely proud of the LumiQ team. Receiving recognition from the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada is a testament to their dedication to understanding the unique preferences and challenges faced by designated accountants. Market research runs in the DNA of our team and their extensive efforts allow us to maintain this level of market intimacy in a constantly evolving industry. I look forward to the future as we continue to revolutionize the world of continuing education."

The Companies-to-watch category is a ranking of Canadian technology companies with the potential to be future Technology Fast 50™ candidates by their revenue growth percentage over their last three years of operation. The winners of this year's companies to watch category must have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2020 and $2.5 million in 2022.

"Congratulations to this year's Companies-to-Watch winners," commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "These companies have demonstrated promising growth trajectories and an exemplary ability to seize opportunities even in the face of a challenging economic context. This sets them apart as members of an emerging cohort of tech leaders in Canada. We look forward to keeping an eye on their progress in the months and years to come."

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise—Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About LumiQ

LumiQ is a podcast platform that offers Continuing Professional Development (CPD) for Chartered Professional Accountants (CPAs) through engaging conversations with business leaders from companies such as Nike, Google, and Microsoft. With entertaining podcast formats and a convenient mobile app, LumiQ is transforming professional education for CPAs by making it something it's never been: enjoyable. Learn more at lumiqlearn.com.

