New identity aligns with global growth, innovation leadership and the company's vision for the future of microbial diagnostics

FREDERICTON, NB, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Luminultra, a global leader in applied microbial diagnostics, today launched a full-scale rebrand including a new visual identity, redesigned website and unified brand narrative, all anchored in a bold, clear promise: Confidence in every count.

As microbial threats pose increasing challenges to global systems, Luminultra has been committed to operating at the nexus of energy, water and food systems, acting as a partner to help clients manage risks with clarity and confidence. Trusted by clients in over 80 countries, the company's solutions are relied on daily to monitor risks, protect infrastructure and ensure health and safety across critical industries.

"This brand is a recognition of not only where we've come from, but where we're going," said Pat Whalen, President and CEO. "It reflects the truth we hear from our clients: we're the partner they trust when the stakes are high. We've built our company on clarity, action and deep alignment with the industries we serve. Now, our brand tells that story more clearly."

Purpose-built solutions for real-world microbial challenges

The rebrand brings renewed focus to Luminultra's full portfolio of technologies and services designed for operations in real-world, complex industrial environments. Together, these solutions form an integrated platform that scales with the client - from fast, accurate monitoring to targeted, in-depth analysis:

Bugcount ®: Rapid, accurate 2 nd Generation ATP testing for quantifying total microbial load in under five minutes.

Genecount®: Molecular and sequencing solutions for deeper insight, including detection and quantification specific microbes of concern via an industry-leading assay library.

Luminultra Labs: Providing advanced microbial testing services for industrial, water and food samples.

Relay™: A best-in-class digital software platform that further simplifies testing, driving clear, actionable insights.

A growth story decades in the making

30 years after the initial R&D that led to the company, this rebrand marks a milestone in Luminultra's strategic transformation. The company has completed eight acquisitions in eight years, expanded its operations across Fredericton, Calgary, Baltimore and Montpellier, and delivered consistent, industry-leading growth across its global portfolio. Backed by sustained investment in research and development, Luminultra continues to develop next-generation solutions that push the boundaries of speed, accuracy and accessibility in microbial diagnostics.

"Today's announcement is about more clearly articulating our purpose," said Michael Baran, Chief Operating Officer. "Every investment we've made has been designed to serve this mission: to help our clients manage microbial risks with confidence. This brand makes that promise unmistakable, and our whole team is proud to deliver on that every day."

As microbial diagnostics emerge as one of the most critical fields in ensuring global resilience, Luminultra has positioned itself as the clear leader in defining and advancing the category.

From energy to food production, industrial water treatment to fuel management, Luminultra's solutions are trusted in the real-world environments where microbial threats are most disruptive - and where fast, accurate insight matters most.

Charting the next era

"We're just getting started," added Whalen. "As water cycles close and energy demand increases, microbial risks will grow – and so will our impact. We see a future where microbial diagnostics are as fundamental as cybersecurity - essential, integrated and always evolving. We've built the team, the infrastructure and made the investments that position us at the leading edge of that future, guiding industries through uncertainty with clarity and confidence in every count."

Explore the new brand, and the future of microbial risk management, at luminultra.com.

About Luminultra

Luminultra is a global leader in applied microbial diagnostics, operating at the nexus of food, energy and water systems. Its testing technologies, services and scientific expertise help industries turn microbial uncertainty into confident action so they can protect what matters most. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Canada, Luminultra serves customers in over 80 countries. Backed by XPV Water Partners, the company is driving global growth through innovation, strategic acquisitions and a commitment to delivering confidence in every count.

