LuminUltra Strengthens Position in European Water Diagnostics Market with Strategic Acquisition of GL Biocontrol

FREDERICTON, NB, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - LuminUltra, a global leader in applied molecular diagnostics, today announced the acquisition of GL Biocontrol, a France-based pioneer in microbial testing and risk management for municipal and industrial water systems.

Based in Montpellier, GL Biocontrol has been instrumental in advancing microbial monitoring across France, accelerating adoption of 2nd Generation ATP testing in hundreds of municipal and industrial water systems. Their work spans drinking water safety to Legionella mitigation and water reuse, delivering rapid, reliable data to drive faster and more confident operational decisions.

Aligned by Purpose, Driven by Impact

Microbial threats are invisible, but their consequences are not. From risks to human health to major infrastructure damage, microbes can have serious operational and public safety impacts. That's why proactive microbial monitoring is essential: it provides the clarity needed to detect early, respond quickly and stay ahead of more serious problems.

"At LuminUltra, we guide our clients through microbial uncertainty," said Pat Whalen, President and CEO. "GL Biocontrol shares that mission deeply. They've built a reputation for turning data into decisions-helping clients act faster and more confidently. France has long been at the forefront of water technology and microbiological innovation, and this acquisition brings together two science-led organizations committed to advancing that leadership."

Both companies share a commitment to simplifying microbial monitoring and ensuring it delivers practical value in day-to-day operations. That alignment extends to innovation, with a mutual focus on real-world outcomes and long-term system resilience.

An Integrated Model for Smarter Water Safety

GL Biocontrol combines advanced diagnostics with user-friendly software, technical consulting and targeted education. Its team works closely with clients to assess risks, map systems and implement microbial control strategies that safeguard public health and infrastructure.

"This approach is especially critical in drinking water," said Celia Martinez, President of GL Biocontrol. "With the evolving European Drinking Water Directive and the rise of Water Safety Plans, utilities need faster, more dependable tools. We've positioned 2nd Generation ATP as a frontline indicator, helping operators anticipate risks, optimize control strategies and protect water quality over the long term. But the value extends beyond testing - we provide expert interpretation, team training and guidance to turn every result into clear, actionable decisions."

This model has made GL Biocontrol a trusted partner to over 500 municipalities and industrial operators across Europe.

Local Expertise for Global Support

GL Biocontrol will continue operating under its current name while gaining access to LuminUltra's broader portfolio, infrastructure and scientific support.

"Joining LuminUltra gives us the ability to scale our impact while staying true to the values that built our reputation," said Martinez. "This is more than an acquisition, it's a shared vision for advancing water diagnostics and bringing more of LuminUltra's solutions to France and across Europe."

Strategic Growth, Purposefully Executed

The acquisition marks LuminUltra's eighth in eight years - each one a targeted step toward building a more comprehensive, client-focused solutions portfolio. GL Biocontrol not only strengthens LuminUltra's position in Europe, but also accelerates its already strong track record of organic growth and margin performance.

With this acquisition, France becomes LuminUltra's European headquarters—a strategic base in a country recognized globally for leadership in water quality and microbial innovation. This local presence provides a critical foundation for continued growth grounded in regional insight, collaboration and impact.

"This acquisition reinforces our long-term vision," said Whalen. "LuminUltra is committed to building a more resilient world; one where industries and communities thrive with clarity and control over microbial risks. That vision requires the right partnerships, and with GL Biocontrol now part of the organization, the company is better positioned than ever to make it a reality. Together, we'll continue to invest in purposeful R&D, expand our global reach and raise the standard for microbial risk management."

About LuminUltra

LuminUltra is a global leader in applied molecular diagnostics, operating at the nexus of food, energy and water systems. Its testing technologies, services and scientific expertise help industries turn microbial uncertainty into confident action. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Canada, LuminUltra serves customers in over 80 countries. Backed by XPV Water Partners, the company is driving global growth through innovation, strategic acquisitions and a commitment to delivering confidence in every count. Learn more at LuminUltra.com.

