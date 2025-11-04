Luminara Launches to Curate the World's Leading Energy Practitioners for the Digital Age of Healing

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Luminara today announced the public launch of its global platform dedicated to making transformative biofield therapies accessible, trusted, and beautifully delivered in a modern, remote-first world. Founded by entrepreneur Romain Daumont, Luminara is reimagining wellness for the digital age by curating only the most gifted, authentic energy practitioners worldwide and connecting them seamlessly with clients through private, one-to-one online sessions in a digital sanctuary.

Romain Daumont, Luminara Founder & CEO

As telehealth becomes a mainstay in modern care, Luminara is carving out a distinct space: remote biofield therapies. Unlike general wellness marketplaces, Luminara acts as a curator, not an aggregator. Each practitioner is hand-selected for their expertise and impact, undergoing a rigorous vetting process ensuring only the most exceptional healers are admitted. Many are highly-skilled, yet emerging talents, who have never had an online presence, until now.

"Energy healing has often lived in the margins of wellness, with no clear standard of trust or quality," said Daumont, Founder & CEO of Luminara. "With Luminara, we are pioneering a new form of telehealth, one where technology and ancient tradition come together safely and beautifully. Our mission is to help people everywhere find sources of healing in a modern, powerful, and deeply human way."

Luminara's roster of healers reflects both mastery and diversity, spanning geographies and modalities. Among its early practitioners is Tuyen Pham, an internationally recognized technology leader and CEO of THX Ltd., as well as a deeply trained Reiki master who, until now, had no online presence.

"Joining Luminara is about aligning my two worlds: technology and the art of healing," said Pham. "It's a platform that values quality, care, and authenticity above all, and I was drawn to its clear commitment to serving and honoring its practitioner community."

Luminara's community of practitioners spans continents, with new healers continuously recruited to meet global demand. Because practitioners are available worldwide, sessions can take place at any time--after work, late evenings or weekends.

With rigorous curation, world-class talent, and a seamless online experience, Luminara stands at the forefront of the $5 trillion global wellness economy, bringing trust and accessibility to digital healing.

About Luminara

Luminara is a global platform for biofield therapies, helping people find and book authentic energy work from practitioners worldwide. Built for healing, it offers a calming, immersive experience rooted in trust, comfort, and human connection.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2812407/Luminara.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810706/Luminara_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Luminara

Contact - (+33) 07 67 83 53 92