Lumiera Health expands distribution of Bazzzics™ sleep-aid products nationally

MONTREAL, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Lumiera Health Inc. (TSXV: NHP ) (the "Company" or "Lumiera "), a company specializing in the development and commercialization of evidence-based botanical products, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Vancouver based Ecotrend Ecologics ("Ecotrend") for the national distribution of Bazzzics™, a natural health product line made with a proprietary blend of plant-based extracts that have demonstrated efficacy for sleep and anxiety disorders.

Founded in 1986 by John Harrison, Ecotrend is a much respected international distributor with over 50 dedicated professionals, representing high quality products and servicing natural health stores and alternative healthcare practitioners across Canada.

Lumiera Health CEO Mr. Carlos Ponce states, "We are very pleased to be working with such an established player in the Natural Health industry. With over 2500 retail and 2500 professional accounts, I look forward to rapidly increasing the number of stores selling Bazzzics so more Canadians will have greater access to better sleep".

About Lumiera Health Inc.

Lumiera specializes in the development and commercialization of evidence-based botanical products for the healthcare industry. The Company sells both oral and topical botanical agents to help manage unmet medical needs through its Holizen Laboratories division. Lumiera is also developing and commercializing a unique portfolio of products acting on the endocannabinoid system and providing innovative solutions for chronic pain and inflammation. The Company is a pioneer in the health and pain management innovation space and the Lumiera brand is rooted in the core brand values of science, nature and compassion. Passionate about making people feel better, we deliver trustworthy and scientifically proven solutions that work with the body's own system.

For further information: Lumiera Health Inc., Simon Castonguay, Interim Chief Financial Officer, 514-880-7772, [email protected]