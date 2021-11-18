Lumiera Health Appoints Louis Doyle to Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lumiera Health Inc. (TSXV: NHP) (the "Company" or "Lumiera "), a company specializing in the development and commercialization of natural health products, is pleased to announce that Louis Doyle has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company following the resignation of Nathalie Nasseri as a director of the Company.

Mr. Doyle has over 30 years of experience focused primarily on capital markets and public companies. Mr. Doyle is currently Executive Director and a director of Québec Bourse, the association regrouping Québec based listed companies and other markets stakeholders. Between October 1999 and December 2015 he was the Vice-President, Montréal of TSX Venture Exchange. As such, he was responsible for business development and listing activities in the Province of Québec and Atlantic Canada and responsible for managing the Montréal listings team. During his tenure, he acted as chairman of TSX Venture Listing Committee and was member of the Policy committee. Mr. Doyle also led the nationwide TSX Venture Mentorship program and further acted regularly as a speaker and advisor at conferences and workshops. He has also held directorship roles with publicly traded companies, the latest of which was Abitibi Royalties Inc.

The Board of Directors believes that Mr. Doyle will further complement the Board's abilities as the Company moves forward. M. Doyle will not only be a member of the Board, he will also be leading the Audit Committee. "We are very excited to have Mr. Doyle join our Board" said Carlos Ponce, CEO of Lumiera. "His experience and strategic insight will no doubt be of tremendous value as we execute our plan for growth."

The Board also thanks Mrs. Nasseri for her significant contribution to set Lumiera up for accelerated growth and wishes her well in her future endeavours. Mrs. Nasseri's decision to resign from the Board of Directors came from a potential conflict of interest and was not the result of any disagreement relating to the Corporation's operations, policies or practices.

The Company's Board has granted an incentive stock options to Mr. Doyle, entitling the purchase of an aggregate 300,000 common shares at a per share price of $0.05 for a period of 10 years.

About Lumiera Health

Lumiera specializes in the development and commercialization of consumer products for the natural health industry. The Company sells herbal tonics and natural supplements through its Holizen Laboratories division, with a diverse portfolio including a line of innovative sleep aids. The Company is also developing and commercializing a unique range of products acting on the endocannabinoid system and offering novel solutions for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. A pioneer in innovation of plant-based health solutions, the Lumiera brand is rooted in the core values of science, nature and compassion. Passionate about making people feel better, we deliver trustworthy and scientifically proven solutions that work with the body's own systems.

For more information visit: www.lumiera.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions indicate such "forward-looking information" as they relate to Lumiera. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Lumiera' current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Lumiera, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in Lumiera' annual management's discussion and analysis for the year ended November 30, 2020, which is available under the issuer's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Lumiera in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Lumiera does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Lumiera undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

For further information: Lumiera Health Inc., Simon Castonguay, Interim Chief Financial Officer, 514-880-7772, [email protected]

