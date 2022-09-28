Lumiera enters MOU with Natural Health Industry Leader for Strategic Partnership and Licensing Agreement

MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lumiera Health Inc. ( TSXV: NHP ) (the "Company" or "Lumiera ") a company specializing in the development and commercialization of natural health products, is pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore a strategic partnership with one of Quebec's leaders in the Natural Health industry (Partner).

The purpose of the MoU is to set the guidelines to discuss an eventual agreement that would allow both Lumiera and its Partner to manufacturer and sell unbranded (white label) products from their respective portfolio to each other. The potential agreement would include a mutually exclusive supplier agreement, as well as minimum quantity requirements and exclusivity in certain sales channels.

The Partner company has been an established leader in Quebec's Natural Health industry for over 75 years and has a strong presence in the Pharmacy and Big Box retail channels.

"This potential partnership is an incredible opportunity for Lumiera. By leveraging our Partner's considerable Brand equity and distribution in high volume retail channels, we can accelerate our growth exponentially" said Carlos Ponce, CEO of Lumiera. "Furthermore, this would give Lumiera access to a broad range of products that have enormous potential in Natural Health retail stores."

Q3 financial statements will be released on or before October 28, 2022.

About Lumiera Health

Lumiera specializes in the development and commercialization of consumer products for the natural health industry. The Company sells herbal tonics and natural supplements through its Holizen Laboratories division, with a diverse portfolio including a line of innovative sleep aids. The Company is also commercializing a unique topical product line acting on the endocannabinoid system, without the use of cannabis, that provides an innovative solution for chronic pain and inflammation. A pioneer in the natural health innovation space, the Lumiera brand is rooted in the core values of science, nature and compassion. Our goal is to make people's lives better by developing natural health and wellness products that are effective, safe and trustworthy.

For more information visit: www.lumiera.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions indicate such "forward-looking information" as they relate to Lumiera. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect Lumiera' current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to Lumiera, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in Lumiera' annual management's discussion and analysis for the year ended November 30, 2021, which is available under the issuer's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Should any factor affect Lumiera in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Lumiera does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Lumiera undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Lumiera Health Inc.

For further information: Lumiera Health Inc., Simon Castonguay, Interim Chief Financial Officer, 514-880-7772, [email protected]