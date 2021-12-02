Lumiera ends fiscal year strong with sales in November 2021 up 59% compared to November 2020

MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lumiera Health Inc. (TSXV: NHP) (the "Company" or "Lumiera "), a company specializing in the development and commercialization of natural health products, is pleased to provide an update to announce that the new corporate strategy and plans that were put in place Q1-Q3 2021 have been successful. Lumiera's fiscal Q4 was a record quarter with sales +30% vs Q4 2020, highlighted by November which was a record sale month, +59.3% over November 2020.

The increase in the Company's sales and the accelerated quarter over quarter growth was driven by the success of expanded distribution, new digital and retail marketing campaigns, and the successful performance of a new sales and in-store training team put in place earlier in the year.

"2021 has been a foundation building year; I am really proud of the team - we developed new strategies and plans, we pulled the business apart, eliminated waste and refocused the team and resources behind those strategies to drive growth of our priority brands and products in both online and retail channels." says Carlos Ponce, CEO of Lumiera Health. "After a challenging front half of the year we are happy to finish the year with sales of +10% and to see that the positive initial results in our Q4 sales is outstanding. We are looking forward to keep building momentum for a great 2022 and beyond."

Management will continue executing its plan for growth and expects to see the upward sales trends continue for the foreseeable future.

Audited financial statements will be released on or before March 31, 2022.

About Lumiera Health

Lumiera specializes in the development and commercialization of consumer products for the natural health industry. The Company sells herbal tonics and natural supplements through its Holizen Laboratories division, with a diverse portfolio including a line of innovative sleep aids. The Company is also developing and commercializing a unique range of products acting on the endocannabinoid system and offering novel solutions for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. A pioneer in the natural health innovation space, the Lumiera brand is rooted in the core values of science, nature and compassion. Our goal is to make people's lives better by developing natural health and wellness products that are effective, safe and trustworthy.

Forward-looking information

