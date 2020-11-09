Lumiera Announces the Signature of a Sale Representation Agreement Covering Quebec and Canada for its Holizen Portfolio

MONTREAL, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Lumiera Health Inc. (TSXV: NHP) (the "Company" or "Lumiera "), formerly known as Mondias Natural Products Inc., is happy to announce the signature of a sale representation contract with Quebec Contact Inc. for its portfolio of natural health products Holizen Laboratories.

This commercial representation agreement covers the province of Quebec, and a clause for the development of such representation for the rest of Canada, for the natural health products channel.

Holizen Laboratories Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lumiera, commercializes natural health products, approved by Health Canada, in key therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular and mental health, stress and pain disorders management. The Company is also getting ready for the commercialization of Bazzzics™, a unique line of products for the management of sleep disorders, based on a patented formula.

"The products of Holizen Laboratories provide trustworthy and natural alternatives, available over the counter, for common health challenges. In these difficult times, health is a major concern and it is a key priority for our company to guaranty the accessibility to our products across Quebec territory. We are delighted to join forces with Quebec Contact inc. to secure an access to our products," says Kevin Roland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lumiera Health Inc.

"Quebec Contact team is enthusiastic about this new partnership with Lumiera. Our market experience in natural health products along with Lumiera's expertise will lead to great synergies that will translate into unprecedent results. The future is promising for both companies," said M. Denis Courchesne, President of Quebec Contact inc.

About Lumiera Health Inc.

Lumiera specializes in the development and commercialization of evidence-based botanical products for the healthcare and bio-agriculture. The Company sells both oral and topical botanical agents to help manage unmet medical needs through its Holizen Laboratories division. Lumiera also developing and commercializing a unique portfolio of products acting on the endocannabinoid system and providing innovative solutions for chronic pain and inflammation. The Company is a pioneer in the health and pain management innovation space and the Lumiera brand is rooted in the core brand values of science, nature and compassion. Passionate about making people feel better, we deliver trustworthy and scientifically proven solutions that work with the body's own system. Lumiera is also developing botanical-based specialty fertilizers for use on household plants, lawns and golf courses and in urban gardens, nurseries and greenhouses, in collaboration with McGill's Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

For more information visit: www.lumiera.ca.

SOURCE Lumiera Health Inc.

For further information: Lumiera Health Inc., Mario Paradis, Chief Financial Officer, 514-641-0181, [email protected]