Lumenix Announces Technology Acquisition of the SIMPeds™ Artificially Intelligent Monitoring System (AIMS) from Boston Children's Hospital

- AIMS is an artificially intelligent prototype system, built and developed with clinicians in a clinical environment, that explores the potential of using AI and computer vision to prevent the spread of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) caused by inadequate hand hygiene.

- By leveraging specially trained neural networks to monitor compliance with hand hygiene policies, AIMS is designed to reduce risk and enhance patient and occupant safety in clinical environments.

- The acquisition of AIMS is the beginning of an exciting collaboration between Lumenix and SIMPedsTM at Boston Children's Hospital, a Harvard Medical School teaching hospital and the #1 ranked pediatric hospital in the US by U.S. News and World Report.

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Lumenix is pleased to announce its advancement into artificial intelligence through the acquisition of the SIMPedsTM Artificially Intelligent Monitoring System (AIMS) prototype from Boston Children's Hospital (BCH) completed in March 2020. The AIMS platform technology is designed to apply artificial intelligence and computer vision to ensure adherence to hand hygiene protocols to prevent the spread of hospital acquired infections. AIMS will serve as the cornerstone for a new technology platform developed by Lumenix and will rapidly advance Lumenix's building technology capabilities for its clients.

"We are excited about the acquisition of AIMS and our collaboration with Boston Children's Hospital," said Scott Delaney, Chairman and CEO, Lumenix. "The AIMS acquisition is representative of Lumenix's ability to collaborate with world leading institutions, such as BCH, to provide bespoke, game changing, smart technologies for our clients with a focus on efficiency, risk mitigation and safety. Lumenix's vision includes AIMS as a transformative platform technology with numerous applications designed to provide meaningful value to our customers."

According to the World Health Organization and the Public Health Agency of Canada, hand hygiene is the single most effective measure for preventing the spread of infections such as COVID-19 and other hospital acquired infections. By leveraging advanced sensor technology and specially trained neural networks, AIMS watches for compliance with, or violation of, hand hygiene policies and prevents infractions. Designed for the demands of an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), AIMS provides real time warnings and analytics on compliance rates while capturing data and insights that have been otherwise unavailable.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Lumenix to bring the AIMS prototype beyond the walls of our institution," said Stephen Wilson, Director of Engineering, Simulator Program (SIMPedsTM) at Boston Children's Hospital. "At SIMPeds, we work hand-in-hand with clinicians to engineer solutions to real-world challenges facing our hospital. AIMS was developed in close collaboration with our clinical champions as a means of ensuring compliance with hand hygiene best practices. The result is a prototype system that represents a major advancement over presently available technologies and is a leap forward in the fight to prevent the spread of hospital acquired infections."

"Combating the spread of infections is just the beginning of what we think this technology enables," said Gregory Loan, Vice President, Engineering and Technology, Lumenix. "By leveraging the latest advancement in 3D perceptual systems, AIMS is able to make sense of complicated, hectic environments, and can focus unlimited attention on specific problems. The AIMS platform technology continues to be developed to apply other safety & security improvements, such as applications that facilitate the safe re-opening of schools and other environments following COVID-19 for the enhanced care and safety of residents within long-term care homes."

About Lumenix

Lumenix is a leading provider of progressive building technologies and solutions, currently serving and trusted by thousands of clients nationwide. Lumenix remains committed to its vision of providing continuous value creation for building owners through green initiatives, sensors, smart devices and inter-connectivity. Lumenix and its wholly owned subsidiaries have business lines in LED lighting and retrofit, building controls and automation, sensors, hardware and software. Since inception, Lumenix has led disruptive change in the building technology industry through innovative technology and solutions, unique business models and alternative financing strategies. In addition to being actively engaged in CSR efforts within communities across the country, Lumenix provides project experts specializing in providing customized solutions for each building, and in helping clients deploy solutions across their portfolios in healthcare, commercial, residential, industrial and retail sectors.

SOURCE Lumenix

For further information: For more information, please contact [email protected]