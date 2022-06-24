LUG Sports teams up with Pride Tape and You Can Play to make playing in sports leagues more inclusive and safe for everyone.

For this partnership, LUG organized Pride All-Star Games in 22 cities across North America. These events focused on spreading messages about sports inclusivity and invited students from 30+ colleges and universities to learn about the importance of providing a safe environment for players regardless of their gender or sexual identity. LUG distributed rainbow Pride Tape to players, hosted thousands of fans, raised $2,000 for You Can Play, and generated over 200,000 social media interactions.

"As a leader in recreational sports leagues for college students we have a responsibility to ensure a safe playing environment for everyone who's interested in participating in sports. Sports are for everyone and we're excited to be working with You Can Play and Pride Tape to help contribute towards this mission", says Ray Abramson and Ethan Wright, LUG Co-President's.

"We look forward to supporting LUG to create an environment where no matter your gender or sexual identity, you'll be respected as a player. We're excited to help create the standard of inclusion that will influence sports in every arena." says Josie Nixon, You Can Play Partnership Development.

Dean Petruk, Co-Creator of Pride Tape adds, "We are thrilled that LUG has chosen to include Pride Tape as part of their All-Star Games and inclusive initiatives to make sports more accepting."

LUG is committed to breaking down barriers to increase safe participation in sports among LGBTQ2+ players.

About LUG Sports

LUG Sports is a recreational sports league for university students in 35 cities across Canada and the US. More information .

About You Can Play

You Can Play is a charity that works with sports organizations and participants to make their environment safe for the LGBTQ2+ community. More information .

About Pride Tape

Pride Tape promotes the inclusion of the LGBTQ2+ community in sports with each role of tape showing a commitment to an inclusive sports community. More information .

SOURCE LUG HOCKEY GROUP INC