Lucky Gift Cards launch is set to take the gift card market by storm

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Wilmington Holdings PLC is excited to announce the launch of one of the most original gift cards ever seen, the Lucky Gift Card.

Uniquely, a Lucky Gift Card grants the owner free membership of a lottery pool forever. Once the gift card has been registered online, there's nothing else to do. No need to buy tickets, part with money, pick numbers or check results. The pool does it all.

The pool enters the world's largest digital lottery twice a week, where it plays for prizes, including a jackpot that starts at $30 million and increases whenever it's not won. Anyone who owns a Lucky Gift Card is part of that forever. It's like a share of the lottery for life.

Buying and giving a Lucky Gift Card couldn't be easier. It's a simple 3-step process that takes moments and it all happens at the Lucky Gift Cards website. Cards can be loaded with as little as $10.

Lucky Gift Cards are set to become the must-have gift. They're endless fun. Think of the smile on the face of someone special who receives this extraordinary gift. A gift that really does keep on giving.

Winnings are paid in bitcoin, the most exciting, widely used and best performing digital currency anywhere. And they're freely available to withdraw, save or spend at any time.

Commenting on the launch, Head of Marketing, David Byrne said, "We are really excited to be launching Lucky Gift Cards in time for the Asian community to gift them for Lunar New Year next month. We don't think there is anything else like it on the market. After that we'll extend them to other major holidays and gift-giving celebrations such as Diwali and Christmas.

He added, "As well as being great fun, we believe Lucky Gift Cards give people the potential to win a lot of money. If you had given someone a $100 Lucky Gift Card on Lunar New Year 2016, their winnings would be more than $5,000 today. We can't think of anything similar that could have earned as much."

About Lucky Gift Cards

Lucky Gift Cards is managed and operated by Wilmington Holdings PLC, a UK public limited company headquartered in London, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Wilmington Operations Limited.

For more information, visit https://www.luckygiftcards.com/

https://www.luckygiftcards.cn/

For further information: For media/press enquiries contact: [email protected], +44 (0)7578 066616, https://luckygiftcards.com

