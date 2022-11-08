LUCERO ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 RECORD FINANCIAL & OPERATING RESULTS

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Lucero Energy Corp. ("Lucero" or the "Company") (TSXV: LOU) (OTCQB: PSHIF) is pleased to announce financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The associated Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and unaudited financial statements as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 can be found at www.sedar.com or www.lucerocorp.com.

All dollar amounts in this news release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Highlights

Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands, except per share data)

September 30 2022 June 30 2022 September 30 2021 September 30 2022 September 30 2021













Financial











Funds flow (1)

$41,498 $35,017 $21,137 $110,116 $44,781 Per share basic

$0.06 $0.05 $0.04 $0.17 $0.11 Per share diluted

$0.06 $0.05 $0.04 $0.17 $0.11













Funds flow, excluding transaction related











costs (1), (2)

$41,498 $35,017 $21,137 $112,216 $44,781 Per share basic

$0.06 $0.05 $0.04 $0.17 $0.11 Per share diluted

$0.06 $0.05 $0.04 $0.17 $0.11













Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$43,196 $36,644 $24,254 $115,504 $53,172 Per share basic

$0.07 $0.06 $0.05 $0.18 $0.13 Per share diluted

$0.06 $0.05 $0.05 $0.17 $0.13













Cash provided by operating activities

$47,791 $44,634 $23,884 $130,667 $54,782













Net income (loss)

$29,812 $25,824 $14,954 $99,263 ($25,893) Per share basic

$0.05 $0.04 $0.03 $0.10 ($0.06) Per share diluted

$0.04 $0.04 $0.03 $0.09 ($0.06)













Exploration and development











expenditures (1)

$24,948 $7,354 $20,048 $43,364 $32,309 Property acquisitions

$207 $8,651 - $8,858 -













Net debt (1)

$99,192 $107,451 $185,864 $99,192 $185,864













Common shares











Shares outstanding, end of period

662,411 661,725 521,032 662,411 521,032 Weighted average shares (basic)

662,403 660,146 521,032 644,270 401,671 Weighted average shares (diluted)

672,834 677,361 535,728 666,014 416,367













Operations











Production











Tight oil (Bbls per day)

6,385 6,489 8,122 6,644 6,791 Shale gas (Mcf per day)

13,991 10,439 11,384 11,866 11,095 Natural gas liquids (Bbls per day)

2,187 2,667 1,794 2,206 1,787 Barrels of oil equivalent (Boepd, 6:1)

10,904 10,896 11,814 10,828 10,427













Average realized price











Tight oil ($ per Bbl)

$123.06 $139.79 $85.44 $127.26 $78.94 Shale gas ($ per Mcf)

$6.90 $6.51 $1.53 $6.14 $1.24 Natural gas liquids ($ per Bbl)

$28.56 $23.48 $16.68 $26.16 $12.99 Barrels of oil equivalent











($ per Boe, 6:1)

$86.58 $95.55 $62.75 $90.14 $54.96













Operating netback per Boe (6:1)











Operating netback (1)

$44.93 $38.74 $23.34 $41.61 $20.09 Operating netback (prior to hedging) (1)

$52.24 $59.17 $37.02 $55.79 $31.56













Funds flow netback per Boe (6:1)











Including transaction related costs (1)

$41.37 $35.31 $19.45 $37.25 $16.87 Excluding transaction related costs (1)

$41.37 $35.31 $19.45 $37.96 $16.87







MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS

During the third quarter of 2022, Lucero was sharply focused on executing the Company's long-term strategy to realize disciplined growth supported by enhanced financial flexibility and sustainability. The Company achieved record quarterly funds flow[1] due to an active capital program that drove strong operating performance in the period, complemented by a favourable commodity price environment. These factors enabled Lucero to direct free funds flow1 to strengthening the balance sheet and reducing net debt by 47% relative to the same period in 2021.

Lucero's third quarter 2022 performance highlights include:

Average production of 10,904 boepd compared to 10,896 boepd in the second quarter of 2022 and 11,814 boepd in the third quarter of 2021;

Record quarterly funds flow 1 of $41.5 million , a 19% increase over $35.0 million in the previous quarter and 96% higher than $21.1 million in the same period in 2021;

of , a 19% increase over in the previous quarter and 96% higher than in the same period in 2021; Funds flow per share 1 of $0.06 compared to $0.05 in the second quarter of 2022 and $0.04 in the third quarter of 2021, with net income per share of $0.05 in the period, compared to $0.03 for the same period last year;

of compared to in the second quarter of 2022 and in the third quarter of 2021, with net income per share of in the period, compared to for the same period last year; Operating netback 1 prior to hedging averaged $52.24 per Boe compared to $59.17 in the second quarter of 2022 and $37.02 per Boe in the third quarter of 2021;

prior to hedging averaged per Boe compared to in the second quarter of 2022 and per Boe in the third quarter of 2021; Invested capital of $24.9 million in exploration and development expenditures 1 , representing a prudent payout ratio 1 of 60% on funds flow 1 of $41.5 million ; and

in exploration and development expenditures , representing a prudent payout ratio of 60% on funds flow of ; and Net debt1 reduced to $99.2 million at September 30, 2022 , a decline of 8% from $107.5 million at June 30, 2022 and down 47% from $185.9 million at September 30, 2021 .

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, Lucero invested capital of $24.9 million, largely directed to drilling 4 (3.96 net) operated wells and 0.03 net non-operated wells, for a total of 3.99 net wells drilled. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company commenced the completion of 1.98 net wells, with the corresponding production anticipated to come on-stream prior to the end of 2022.

Lucero's production volumes averaged 10,904 boepd in the third quarter, in-line with 10,896 boepd in the second quarter and a decrease from 11,814 boepd during the same period in 2021. The Company has been successful in moderating Lucero's overall corporate decline rate in order to support a more sustainable business model, and will continue to focus on initiatives that can mitigate declines going forward.

The combination of steady production volumes coupled with stronger operating netbacks1 led to Lucero generating $41.5 million of funds flow1 during the third quarter of 2022, of which $24.9 million was invested in capital expenditures, resulting in a conservative payout ratio of 60%. Incremental funds flow1 was directed to debt repayment and the continued strengthening of the balance sheet. As a result, Lucero exited the third quarter of 2022 with net debt1 of $99.2 million, a decrease of 8% from the second quarter of 2022 and a reduction of 47% compared to the same period in 2021.

CAPITAL BUDGET AND PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

By directing capital to higher rate of return, lower-risk light oil opportunities across the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks asset base, Lucero is positioned to generate disciplined, long-term sustainable growth, while protecting and further enhancing the Company's strong financial position. Based on strong operational performance to date in 2022 and an improved commodity price environment, Lucero remains well positioned to deliver on the Company's full year 2022 guidance for capital expenditures and production.

During the first nine months of 2022, Lucero invested $43 million of a $59 million (US$45 million) annual capital budget, with approximately $16 million to be deployed through the fourth quarter. The Company is maintaining previous 2022 production guidance, which anticipates average volumes ranging between 10,500 - 11,000 boepd (~80% light oil and natural gas liquids) with an exit rate of 11,000 boepd (~80% light oil and natural gas liquids). Lucero anticipates announcing the Company's 2023 capital budget and production guidance in mid-December.

OUTLOOK AND SUSTAINABILITY

Lucero has a solid growth platform of lower-risk, light oil assets located in the heart of the prolific Bakken/Three Forks play. The assets are characterized by compelling rates of return driven by robust operating netbacks1, strong production rates and high estimated recoveries. With a corporate production decline profile estimated at approximately 30% for 2022, coupled with high operating netbacks1, the Company's assets yield significant free funds flow1 in the current commodity price environment. Given this high-quality asset base, the Company is well positioned to create value through a disciplined long-term focused growth strategy. Consistent with this strategy, Lucero intends to allocate free funds flow1 to continued debt repayment, positioning the Company to realize ongoing expansion of production levels, reserves values and the broader asset base.

________________________ 1 See "Non-GAAP Measures" within this press release.



Lucero has developed trust and credibility as a good corporate citizen who provides a platform for long-term success as the business plan and vision are executed. Sustainability of the business includes prioritizing the Company's overall social responsibility, commitment to the environment and supporting strong values and relationships in the workplace as well as within the communities where Lucero operates.

The Company is proud to highlight the following key operational and financial attributes:

Production Guidance 2022E Average: 10,500 – 11,000 boepd (~80% light oil and natural gas liquids) 2022E Exit: 11,000 boepd (~80% light oil and natural gas liquids) Total Proved plus Probable Reserves(1) ~72 MMboe (85% light oil and liquids) Development Inventory >40 net undrilled locations Sustainability Assumptions Corporate Production Decline: 30% (2022E) Capital Efficiency(2),(3): ~C$17,000/boepd (IP 365) 2022 Capital Program(3) US$45 million (~C$59 million) Net Debt1 as at September 30, 2022 C$99.2 million Common Shares Outstanding (basic) 662 million

(1) All reserves information in this press release are gross Company reserves, meaning Lucero's working interest reserves before deductions of royalties and before consideration of Lucero's royalty interests. The reserve information for Lucero in the foregoing table is derived from the independent engineering report effective December 31, 2021 prepared by NSAI evaluating the oil, NGL and natural gas reserves attributable to all of the Company's properties. (2) Capital efficiency is a measure of all-in corporate forecast capital expenditures divided by forecast production additions. (3) Assumes a foreign exchange rate of US$1.00 = C$1.31.



