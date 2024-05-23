LUCERO ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES SHAREHOLDER MEETING RESULTS

CALGARY, AB, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Lucero Energy Corp. ("Lucero" or the "Company") (TSXV: LOU) (OTCQB: PSHIF) is pleased to announce that all matters put before shareholders were approved at our annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on May 23, 2024 in Calgary, Alberta.

Voting Results from the Meeting:

1. The following six individuals were elected as directors of Lucero to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. Results of the vote are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For (%)

M. Bruce Chernoff

459,910,347 (99.92 %)

Brett Herman

459,999,142 (99.94 %)

David Rain

460,083,847 (99.95 %)

Gary Reaves

460,016,347 (99.94 %)

Jacob Roorda

460,078,442 (99.95 %)

Dale O. Shwed

460,103,017 (99.96 %)



2. KPMG LLP was re-appointed as auditors of the Company with 99.95% of shares voted in favour; and

3. Shareholders re-approved the Company's bonus award incentive plan with 99.91% of shares voted in favour.

For more information on these matters, please see the Company's management information circular and proxy statement dated April 5, 2024, which is available on the Lucero website and has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information: Brett Herman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lucero Energy Corp., Telephone: (877) 573-0181, Email: [email protected]; Marvin Tang, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Lucero Energy Corp., Telephone: (877) 573-0181, Email: [email protected]