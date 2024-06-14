LUCERO ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

CALGARY, AB, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Lucero Energy Corp. ("Lucero" or the "Company") (TSXV: LOU) (OTCQB: PSHIF) is pleased to announce that the TSXV Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has accepted the Company's Notice of Intention to renew its Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "Bid") to purchase for cancellation, from time to time, as the Company considers advisable, up to a maximum of 31,918,128 common voting shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"). The maximum number of Common Shares to be purchased pursuant to the Bid represents 5.0% of the Company's 638,362,567 Common Shares outstanding as at May 30, 2024.

Purchases of Common Shares will be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSXV and/or permitted alternative trading systems. The price that the Company will pay for any Common Shares purchased by it will be the prevailing market price of the Common Shares at the time of such purchase. The actual number of Common Shares that may be purchased for cancellation and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the Company.

The Bid will commence on June 19, 2024 and will terminate on June 18, 2025 or at such earlier time as the Bid is completed or terminated at the option of the Company. The Company has retained Peters & Co. Limited as the broker to conduct the Bid on Lucero's behalf.

The Company is of the view that at times the trading price of the Common Shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company's business. The ability of the Company to repurchase its Common Shares for cancellation may at times represent an attractive opportunity to enhance the Company's per Common Share metrics and thereby increase the underlying value of the Common Shares for all shareholders.

Under Lucero's previous notice of intention to conduct a normal course issuer bid, the Company sought and received approval of the TSXV to purchase 33,120,534 Common Shares for the period from June 19, 2023, to June 18, 2024. From June 19, 2023 to June 12, 2024, the Company purchased 32,851,200 Common Shares on the open market at a weighted-average price of $0.63 per Common Share.

