Lucara Reports Voting Results From Annual Meeting

Board Members

Shareholders elected the following 7 board members with shareholders represented at the meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:

Director Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Paul Conibear 154,119,374 97.14 4,541,438 2.86 David Dicaire 155,554,173 98.04 3,106,639 1.96 Marie Inkster 155,827,394 98.21 2,833,418 1.79 Lukas Lundin 152,356,599 96.03 6,304,213 3.97 Catherine McLeod-Seltzer 153,621,256 96.82 5,039,556 3.18 Peter J. O'Callaghan 149,303,416 94.10 9,357,396 5.90 Eira Thomas 154,016,287 97.07 4,644,525 2.93

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Lucara's auditors with 98.55% of shareholders voting in favour.

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Management's approach to executive compensation, also disclosed in Lucara's management proxy circular dated March 19, 2021 was approved with 96.95% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas

President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA



Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana and owns a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure, digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 11, 2021 at 2:00pm Pacific Time.

SOURCE Lucara Diamond Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations & Communications: +1 604 674 0272 | [email protected]; Sweden: Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations & Public Relations, +46 701 112615 | [email protected]; UK Public Relations: Charles Vivian / Jos Simson, Tavistock, +447788554035 | [email protected]

