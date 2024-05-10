LUCARA REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC) Please view PDF version

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") held its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders in Vancouver, British Columbia today. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:

Board Members

Shareholders elected the following 7 board members with shareholders represented at the meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:

Director Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Sheila Colman 168,104,342 77.54 % 48,685,353 22.46 % Paul Conibear 165,804,491 76.48 % 50,985,204 23.52 % David Dicaire 212,797,320 98.16 % 3,992,375 1.84 % Ian Gibbs 213,012,431 98.26 % 3,777,264 1.74 % William Lamb 212,492,282 98.02 % 4,297,413 1.98 % Adam Lundin 216,457,252 99.85 % 332,443 0.15 % Peter J. O'Callaghan 153,988,015 71.03 % 62,801,680 28.97 %

The Company would like to acknowledge the contributions of Catherine McLeod-Seltzer and Marie Inkster, who did not stand for re-election as Directors of the Company. In addition to serving as a long-standing Director, Catherine also played a role in founding the Company.

Paul Conibear, Chair of the Board said, "Both Catherine and Marie have been valuable members of the Board for many years, and on behalf of the Company, shareholders and my fellow Board members, we would like to express gratitude to both Catherine and Marie for their guidance and contribution to the Company."

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Lucara's auditors with 95.77% of shareholders voting in favour.

Ordinary Resolutions for the Share Issuance

Disinterested shareholders passed an ordinary resolution to authorize and approve the issuance of up to 1,125,000 common shares of the Company to Nemesia S.à.r.l., pursuant to the terms of a debenture agreement, as required pursuant to the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange. This resolution passed with 97.34% of votes cast in favour.

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Management's approach to executive compensation, also disclosed in Lucara's management proxy circular dated April 5, 2024 was approved with 97.79% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Following the meeting, Paul Conibear will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.

On behalf of the Board,

William Lamb

President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana. The Karowe Mine has been in production since 2012 and is the focus of the Company's operations and development activities. Clara Diamond Solutions Limited Partnership ("Clara"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lucara, has developed a secure, digital sales platform that uses proprietary analytics together with cloud and blockchain technologies to modernize the existing diamond supply chain, driving efficiencies, unlocking value and ensuring diamond provenance from mine to finger. Lucara has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. Lucara and its subsidiaries operate transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment, and community relations. Lucara has adopted the IFC Performance Standards and the World Bank Group's Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines for Mining (2007). Accordingly, the development of the Karowe underground expansion project ("UGP") adheres to the Equator Principles. Lucara is committed to upholding high standards while striving to deliver long-term economic benefits to Botswana and the communities in which the Company operates.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 10, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

