Lucara Annual General Meeting to be Held May 11, 2021

To receive the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, together with the report of the auditors; To reappoint the auditor for the upcoming year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; To elect directors for the upcoming year; To adopt an advisory resolution on executive compensation; and To transact such further or other business as may properly come before the Meeting.

Please view PDF version

The record date for the Annual General Meeting is March 19, 2021. The Notice of Meeting, the accompanying Management Proxy Circular and related meeting materials are now available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.lucaradiamond.com.

The Corporation encourages you to vote your shares by proxy in advance of the Meeting, via mail, telephone or on the internet. In conducting the Meeting on May 11, 2021, the Corporation intends to follow the guidelines for physical distancing prescribed by the Public Health Agency of Canada to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as such guidelines are applicable as at the date of the Meeting. No management presentation will be made following the business of the Meeting.

HOW TO VOTE IF YOUR SECURITIES TRADE ON THE NASDAQ STOCKHOLM EXCHANGE

The information in this section is of significance to shareholders who hold their securities ("Euroclear Registered Securities") through Euroclear Sweden AB, which securities trade on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not registered holders of voting securities for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Securities are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Securities will receive a Form of Proxy (the "Swedish Proxy") by mail directly from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). The Swedish Proxy cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the Swedish Proxy must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden, strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines that will be described in the instructions provided with the Swedish Proxy.

On behalf of the Board

Eira Thomas

President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana and owns a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure, digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment, and community relations.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time on April 12, 2021.

For further information: Investor Relations & Communications, +1 604 674 0272| [email protected]; Sweden, Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations & Public Relations, +46 701 112615 | [email protected]; UK Public Relations, Emily Moss / Jos Simson, Tavistock, +44 778 8554035 | [email protected]

